We are experiencing a Denial of Service Attack on a massive scale. Our extremely experienced tech team – who are serious professionals who come from major IT players – have never defended an attack this big on which someone is spending real resources. The attack is not over, but our various levels of defence and diversion are currently holding.
The attack works simply by getting many tens of thousands of bots from around the world to interrogate the site with queries into its search facility, thus crashing it. It is a type of attack we come under routinely, but never on anything like this kind of scale. This is a proper effort to get the blog off air.
EDIT: Attack ongoing – latest figures.
Further Update: Still going but slowing a bit now.
“Truth is the highest thing that man may keep”
Chaucer, The Franklin’s Tale
Evidently the powers that be:-
A. Do not want to engage you in open and fair debate.
B. Seriously don’t approve of what you are saying; and
C. Will descend to any depths to try and discredit you….hence
” That we stigmatise anybody who has ever had a mental illness, write them off and view their views, on anything, as invalid, is an attitude I had hoped we had moved past last century”
Press on smartly mate – there are a lot of us out here who think the way you do.
PEACE!
Basically, in order to get to some kind of normality, the UK Government has simply got to Resign.
They have completely discredited themselves. There is no easy way out.
They have to resign…
Or what is their alternative?
Go to war with Russia?
Don’t be completely ridiculous. We have nothing to go to war with.
I guess, we could drop Gavin Williamson on The Kremlin, and maybe even give him a parachute, but that is hardly going to help is it?
Tony
It’s a cyber, info, proxy hybrid war, and we’re already in it.
Could be that the Salisbury event was to get a bit more kinetic action in Syria.
UK didn’t get much more than covering their blushes support up to this point from allies.
That may change with the OPCW report.
Ultimately it’s all about something much much bigger than the Salisbury event.
So, we’ll have to see how this plays out.
Herbie,
I think the original plan was to hype / fake an Alien Invasion from Outer Space for The London 2012 Olympics, using Laser Cannons and the most Amazing 3D Graphics, but they decided to shelve that idea, cos 3D TV’s didn’t take off as expected, and they couldn’t get the Holograms to work that well.
Maybe They have subcontracted it, on the Cheap, to The Russians for The World Cup 2018?.
I think England may have qualified.
Who are we playing in the First Round.?
The basic idea, is That Team World Police, fighht and Save us From These Aliens, and we can all be Thankful to Team World Police. Personally I blame The French. They Really did Flash themselves at my new English Girlfiend – and all her school friends when they went to Paris, for a long weekend. They thought The French were disgusting, impolite, and basically damn right rude.
That was my experience too, when I was 15. Ignorant Frogs. My Mum was brought up in France, yet she spoke Perfect English. (And French)
“Team America: Paris Opening Scene”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lrf29R4H9pQ
Can’t we go to war with France instead?
We have always found The Russians really polite, and generous.
They have bought me a few drinks, and I did my best to return the favour, before I fell down, and went to sleep.
They helped carry me home.
The French would have p1ssed all over me.
I prefer The Russians.
Tony
Mary Dejevsky of the Independent is right in line with you Craig – a lone voice of mainstream journalistic sanity. Richard Norton-Taylor of the Guardian has been another sceptic, but in a rather demure manner. The Guardian in general is apalling on this issue. It would be interesting to know the views of Fisk and Cockburn.
Simon Jenkins is also another one who is at least sitting on the fence by saying that we also do similar things anyway.
If there was ever any shadow of a doubt in my mind that what you, Craig, and the many other commenters on your blog have been contrributing to this discussion surrounding the extraordinary actions of Her Maj’s government in response to the Salisbury incident, it was firmly dispelled yesterday as I experienced the DDoS attack, just as that idiot de Pfeffel was comparing Putin to Hitler, in agreement with Labour MP Ian Austin before the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Has he not heard of Godwin’s Law??
Incidentally, at the same time, I noticed a Bing search about you brought up the pro-Israel UK Media Watch website above your Twitter feed. I had never seen that before.
The Putin as Hitler meme seemed to start just around the time Prince Charles was recorded saying that same thing to someone in private conversation.
And then of course his comments are all over media.
It’s all a confection, you see.
Putin was welcomed handsomely by all these when he made a state visit to the UK in 2003. And yes, there’s Charles happily walking along with Putin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTnlJz_jJYI
Assad was there too, on a state visit to meet the queen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W318ph5i6hw
It’s all a scam.
We give you a treat, You give us sovereignty over your territory.
You refuse.
We call you Hitler or something of that nature, all the while forgetting this Charles’ own family connections directly to the Nazis and Hitler.
And we make war against you.
Why blame Novichok?
Did he not win Wimbledon?
From Off-guardian and our good friend Bevin in the comments section.
Russian Foreign Ministry has just issued a summary of the Skripal poisoning affair. The comments section is enlightening. It appears that the SOVIET UNION, had a Lab in Uzbekistan.
The synthesis of Novochuk was never successful , but was a ‘sting operation’ to unearth a spy mole at the Lab called Mirzoyanov.
Mirzoyanov moved to the US and wrote a book containing the formulae for making Novochuk. Probably formulae was useless.
Looks like the British Govt have been outed as collateral in this ‘sting’.
This is hilarious if true. Perfidious Albion has got egg on its face. This a Humungus screw -up. No wonder the are trying to shut down the truth-tellers.
Oh what mischief we conceive , when first we learn to deceive. says the Parsons daughter Treeza and soon to be ex PM, WHO HAVE SERIOUSLY DISGRACED THE NAME OF Little Britain.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/22/…-skripal-case/
Better link:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/22/aide-memoire-from-the-russian-foreign-ministry-to-clarify-the-state-of-affairs-in-the-skripal-case/#comments
Means you’re having impact. I quoted you in my piece on the Black Agenda Report this week and another journalist quoted you on Consortium News.
It does, and so they draw even more attention to Mr. Murray. It seems the elites all over are in shooting-themselves-in-the-foot mode.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/22/aide-memoire-from-the-russian-foreign-ministry-to-clarify-the-state-of-affairs-in-the-skripal-case/
Apologies link did not transfer correctly. mUST READ ,ESPECIALLY COMMENTS.