The mainstream media are making almost no effort today to fit Charlie Rowley’s account of his poisoning into the already ludicrous conspiracy theory being peddled by the government and intelligence agencies.
ITV News gamely inserted the phrase “poisoned by a Russian nerve agent” into their exclusive interview with Charlie Rowley, an interview in which they managed to ask no penetrating questions whatsoever, and of which they only broadcast heavily edited parts. Their own website contains this comment by their journalist Rupert Evelyn:
He said it was unopened, the box it was in was sealed, and that they had to use a knife in order to cut through it.
“That raises the question: if it wasn’t used, is this the only Novichok that exists in this city? And was it the same Novichok used to attack Sergei and Yulia Skripal?
But the information about opening the packet with a knife is not in the linked interview. What Rowley does say in the interview is that the box was still sealed in its cellophane. Presumably it was the cellophane he slit open with a knife.
So how can this fit in to the official government account? Presumably the claim is that Russian agents secretly visited the Skripal house, sprayed novichok on the door handle from this perfume bottle, and then, at an unknown location, disassembled the nozzle from the bottle (Mr Rowley said he had to insert it), then repackaged and re-cellophaned the bottle prior to simply leaving it to be discovered somewhere – presumably somewhere indoors as it still looked new – by Mr Rowley four months later. However it had not been found by anyone else in the interim four months of police, military and security service search.
Frankly, the case for this being the bottle allegedly used to coat the Skripals’ door handle looks wildly improbable. But then the entire government story already looked wildly improbable anyway – to the extent that I literally do not know a single person, even among my more right wing family and friends, who believes it. The reaction of the media, who had shamelessly been promoting the entirely evidence free “the Russians did it” narrative, to Mr Rowley’s extremely awkward piece of news has been to shove it as far as possible down the news agenda and make no real effort to reconcile it.
By his own account, Mr Rowley is not a reliable witness, his memory affected by the “Novichok”. It is not unreasonable to conjecture there may also be other reasons why he is vague about where and how he came into possession of this package of perfume.
The perfume bottle is now in the hands of the Police. Is it not rather strange that they have not published photos of it, to see if it jogs the memory of a member of the public who saw it somewhere in the last four months, or saw somebody with it? The “perpetrators” know what it looks like and already know the police have it, so that would not give away any dangerous information. You might believe the lockdown of the story and control of the narrative is more important to the authorities than solving the crime, which we should not forget is now murder.
And here is how Ukraine can possibly be involved. Ex-solder fled to Finland from Ukraine and made a video-statement to President Trump.
“I’m ready to testify in US courts, to the FBI, NSA and CIA about chemical weapons use by the Kiev military,” Medinsky said, adding, that he was ready to make more detailed information available to representatives of the US intelligence community.”
https://sputniknews.com/military/201805201064624496-ukraine-soldierletter/
First appeared on May 20, this news was never published in western media and never investigated.
Here is my take on the Charlie Rowley interview:
I think he does remember how he came by the poison. He didn’t find it, it was given to him. Charlie was not expected to survive either and he is under duress pretending he doesn’t remember.
I think the people behind this didn’t understand that sarin is a very volatile liquid, whereas A-234 is a thick, oily liquid – hence it is quite possible for Rowley to get some on his hands and simply wash it off an only suffer a weaker delayed reaction.
I think he was also pressured to change his story about how it had a foul ammonia-like smell, to saying it was odorless. It appears possible that an odorant chemical warning agent was also added to the bottle, so the people handling it would have an indication if there was a dangerous leak — an OH&S measure, if you like. With luck, that odorant warning chemical won’t be found in the environmental traces, so if the OPCW and/or Porton Down identify it, they will be able to confirm this bottle was not the source of the environmental traces back in March.
I find the bit about the cellophane interesting. I will repeat my view: the Skripals were subjected to BZ not A-234. Once police had gained access to the house they were going to – in their hazmat gear- unwrap the bottle and set up the atomiser, leaving it sitting on Yulia Skripal’s bedroom table, with the cellophane wrapper crumpled up next to it. And possibly spraying a waft or two beneath the noses of the family pets. This would have made a lovely photo to distribute to the world’s media.
It all went pear-shaped when Nick ‘Butterfingers’ Bailey managed to get sick before the house had been entered, meaning the police rewrote the script to involve the deadly doorhandle. So then they hand a spare bottle of perfume-Novichok to be disposed off, which has presumably been done in such a way the police are confident they can now tie in an airtight Russia connection.
Haven’t read other comments yet, but my thoughts:
One report said originally 50-100 grams had been used. A huge amount. They later rowed back on this claim.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/may/04/chemical-weapons-watchdog-amends-claim-over-salisbury-novichok
If this bottle was sealed and full then that suggests its not the same bottle used on the skripals, which means another unfound bottle of deadly perfume may be at large. It makes absolutely no sense that the assassin would carefully re-shrink wrap it (after removing the plunger) and then dump it.
Why was the brand of perfume not described?
Charlie can’t remember where he found it. Nonsense. He looks frankly scared in the interview footage.
Charlie wanted his girlfriend to believe he’d bought her a brand new bottle of perfume yet he opened it. And spilled it on himself. And said it didn’t smell like perfume…but gave it to his girlfriend as a present anyway.
And then when she fell seriously ill, this girlfriend he cares so much about has been rushed to hospital, instead of being at her bedside wondering what the hell is wrong with her, he goes and gets methadone and then chills at a church fete.
Utter, utter bollocks.