The entire “liberal” media and political establishment of the Western world reveals its militarist, authoritarian soul today with the screaming and hysterical attacks on the very prospect of detente with Russia. Peace apparently is a terrible thing; a renewed arms race, with quite literally trillions of dollars pumped into the military industrial complex and hundreds of thousands dying in proxy wars, is apparently the “liberal” stance.
Political memories are short, but just 15 years after Iraq was destroyed and the chain reaction sent most of the Arab world back to the dark ages, it is now “treason” to question the word of the Western intelligence agencies, which deliberately and knowingly produced a fabric of lies on Iraqi WMD to justify that destruction.
It would be more rational for it to be treason for leaders to blindly accept the word of the intelligence services.
This is especially true on “Russia hacking the election” when, after three years of crazed accusations and millions of man hours by lawyers and CIA and FBI investigators, they are yet to produce any substantive evidence of accusations which are plainly nuts in the first place. This ridiculous circus has found a few facebook ads and indicted one Russian for every 100,000 man hours worked, for unspecified or minor actions which had no possible bearing on the election result.
There are in fact genuine acts of election rigging to investigate. In particular, the multiple actions of the DNC and Democratic Party establishment to rig the Primary against Bernie Sanders do have some very real documentary evidence to substantiate them, and that evidence is even public. Yet those real acts of election rigging are ignored and instead the huge investigation is focused on catching those who revealed Hillary’s election rigging. This gets even more absurd – the investigation then quite deliberately does not focus on catching whoever leaked Hillary’s election rigging, but instead seeks to prove that the Russians hacked Hillary’s election-rigging, which I can assure you they did not. Meanwhile, those of us who might help them with the truth if they were actually interested, are not questioned at all.
The Russophobic witch hunt has its first real life victim in 29 year old Maria Butina, whose life is to be destroyed for chatting up members of the NRA in order to increase Russian influence. With over 20 years of diplomatic experience, I can tell you that every country, including the UK and US, has bit part players of its own nationals who self-start in a country to make their way, and if they gain any traction are tapped by their national security service as potential “agents of influence”. I could name quite literally scores of such people, but have no desire to get anyone in trouble. The elevation of Butina into a huge threat and part of a gigantic plot, is to ignore the way the United States and the United Kingdom and indeed all major governments’ Embassies behave around the globe.
The war-hawks who were devastated by the loss of champion killer Hillary now see the prospect of their very worst fear coming true. Their very worst fear is the outbreak of peace and international treaties of arms control. Hence the media and political establishment today has reached peaks of hysteria never before seen. Pursuing peace is “treason” and the faux left now stand starkly exposed.
PMQs. Theresa has been under a strong attack from Corbyn, and now Blackford. She is very ‘ballsy’ today. Perhaps she’s had a shot of the same stuff that BLiar used to be on. At the same time, she is annoyingly giggly when she knows she doesn’t have an answer.
And no surprise, she introduced a call to fight anti-semitism, firing that at Corbyn.
Anyway she failed to shut down the HoC this week so has a few more days ahead to sort out her unruly mob.
That was a bit of a marathon. Finished at 12.50pm.
Everyone fell about when Theresa explained that Brandon Lewis’s breaking of his vote pairing with Jo Swinson was a mistake. She said that he and the Chief Whip have apologized. So that’s alright then.
They have all trooped off for liquid and perhaps some solid refreshment. Grayling has not turned up for the question that followed about the continuing shambles on the railways. Jo Johnson informed the MPs remaining that Grayling is at Farnborough. Handy that.
PS Jo Swinson is the MP for EAST and not WEST Dumbartonshire as I mistakenly said earlier.
Funny that – for someone who thinks the HoC is shit and full of troughers and the MSM are all lying cnuts you do seem to spend a lot of time telling us what went on in Parliament and linking to the BBC and various MSM newspapers. Are you all there?
Pleased to help. :). Are you new on here or a sock puppet?
Very great.
🙂
I was watching the France24 debate last night. A panel member, Craig COPETAS, commented that Article 5 of NATO can be invoked after the attacks by Russia against Western countries (meaning cyber attacks, chemical weapons attacks). Then he added that the Russians borrowed the word “moral” from “us”, and they don’t really have that concept. Frightening to think such people could make it to the White House one day. And that people listen to them.
Yes, indeed, very frightening! John Pilger thinks we’re heading closer to World War 111. I hope Mr. Pilger is wrong on this!
John Pilger would do or say anything to keep his ageing name before the ageing lefties.
I for one have the greatest respect for him . Up there with Craig and other truth tellers.
oh Alvin, you might just be very wrong there. John Pilger has contributed hugely to the chance of a better world through better analysis and understanding. Its not just ‘old lefties’ that appreciate his integrity but rather a vast number of people throughout the world who have hope, maybe a better life and certainly dignity from hearing or seeing his work. Cheap derogatory shots at a man of sincerity reveals you as a shallow man.
To Alvin: I think John Pilger is ageing well and has a lot more intelligence and experience than many younger armchair critics – he’s been to war zones and seen the horrors that are inflicted by the US and UK. He’s also challenged leading politicians face to face and exposed their lying, deceitful ways.
Oh, Alvin, I assure you John Pilger does not need to “do or say anything to keep his ageing name before the ageing lefties.”
Your Neo-con/Neo-Liberal pals, by their ever-increasing cesspit of lies and corruption ensure that Pilger doesn’t need to say anything to “keep his name before the lefties” – The ruling elites do a fine job of exposing their own crimes because their con-tricks are increasingly and transparently fake.
Anyway, what the hell are you doing here, Alvin, if not to cause trouble?
Don’t judge Mr Pilger by your standards, Alvin. The day you write anything as internally consistent and insightful as John Pilger, you’ll be entitled to have your peurile comments noticed. Till then, read widely and learn.
Tell us how you compare to a man who has done so much, for so many of the voiceless, the powerless and the despised? He was risking his life to tell the stories power wanted hidden while you were shitting the bed. Perhaps you still are.
Never go to Russia, never see russian people, never talk to them, never see or read russian media, never trust anything from Russia – that is what they want you to do.
Then they can use your trust in national govt and its media and paint any image for you.
That is how control works.
—
We will fall back into medieval soon, and we will think that in far away countries overseas live people with canine heads, they sleep in the snow, drink blood and are pagans.
Control actually works by ensuring enough emotionally weak families produce enough emotionally damaged children whose brains have not gone through the massive remodeling which occurs in a true adolescence and early adulthood.
Retaining populations in tribal mindsets of 8-13 years old is how control is retained.
Totally different leadership is required if a nation is actually full of adult minds in adult bodies.
Football has replaced religion as the opium of the masses…
The world cup was like a bad acid trip for me. I pretty much hate everything about it, the mentality in engenders in adults. But JC likes it (so does craig) and all of the left where pretty much singing from the same sheet.
I wanted to do a Chris Rea. (though not to texas).
The thing is the left ignore it & pretend it’s all positive. And its so popular, playing the filed imo. Never thinking about all the “others” who are automatically targeted once these testosterone fuelled “men” get together & find someone different to them. It further marginalises the already marginal and cements groupthink.
As an artist, constantly picked on by these sorts of people growing up. I look at the left and think who the hell are you nowadays. In the UK they are so embedded in identity politics, this is why novara media etc are accepted by the establishment imo (and because they say nothing about our political prisoner, julian) And they promote violence (guess its not a big departure for Aaron) against “nazis”….. talking.
So this is the left in the UK, violent football supporting populists.
I wonder what the domestic violence statistics where after this loss? One of my neighbours was shouting foul stuff you woudn’t believe, I was genuinely concerned.
But no. There is such a thing as “sexual violence” and we can spew reams on that, but not football violence.
Sry, but I hate how these “leftists’ follow the media taking points. Especially the “antisemitism” topic during the gaza executions.
Owen jones, Richard seymore, all of Novara media.
For all the reading they do, I think it totally detaches them from real life events, the significance of consequences of what really going on. The news cycle is still being determined by scum, making something out of nothing, and ignoring when something really happens.
How many times did they tweet about “antisemitism” ? and how many about real people being executed in broad daylight in Gaza during the same period… I estimate about 100-1 …The left, I’m talking about the left here. not the right.
and they still bring it up in passing…No, not gaza (that’s well out of the news cycle) but the “antisemitism issue”…
Do they really believe they have independent thought and action? ….No Novara, your a tool to populism.
Rhis, my point is, direct contact is very important for persnal opinion. In my country here was ‘Iron Curtain’, you may be know what was image of the West in the eyes of Soviet people.
I think that’s a little extreme Rhis – I don’t believe they are that clever.
I try always to guard against paranoia, though in this mad world it can be tempting to indulge it!
As William Golding, himself a teacher, was trying to convey through “Lord of the Flies”.
Comment above in reply to Rhis Jaggar.
Interesting. Haven’t read it, but always inferred reading of it that it was about barbarism just lurking there under a veneer of civilisation.
Your interpretation is much more satisfying.
John Taylor Gatto, himself a much celebrated teacher in some tough New York schools, outlines the history of our education system as a control mechanism.
He directed his students to teach themselves.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj8f7ycnUtU
Wise words Tatyana, I will be careful. I hear they are tricksy and may infect me with Communism without me knowing. A bit like the Chinese.
Just off on a trip to Israel to see the sites, talk to some Energy Companies and discuss arms deals like any good, upstanding MP.
Is there a smiley, MightyDrunken? I suppose there is, may be invisible one.
🙂
Sorry my humour can be rather deadpan.
Thanks Tatanya, not all of us are taken in by the corrupt media. We hope to visit Russia next year, possibly St Petersburg, and we are looking forward to it.
Billy
July 17, 2018 at 23:59
This man is insane.
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1019551450828066816
America is just bizarre atm,
example, the new sacha baron cohen show on showtime, it dupes some politicians and lobbyists into willingly endorsing some pretty outrageous proposals,
honestly… check this out..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkXeMoBPSDk
astonishing huh? so you’ve been drawn out and shown in public quite how nuts you are? what do you do?
well appear in the media in front of oh so sympathetic talking heads and tell the world how unfair it is to be shown up as barking mad?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9LjwRRO9fk&pbjreload=10
ok, now how about this interview of Mr Putin by Fox’s Chris Wallace after the Helsinki meeting,
idk about you but the cognitive dissonance shown by Wallace about ‘reality’ really disturbs me, he really just doesn’t get it does he?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHY8yG4mVzs&pbjreload=10
the patience and restraint shown by Mr Putin quite impresses me, it’s like he’s trying to reason with a willfully ignorant and unruly teenager, there is a steely glint in his eye at one point but he still remains civil, tactful and above all the consummate diplomat,
ok, let’s flip to the UK and John Cleese on Newsnight….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULfqhCNHQPA&pbjreload=10
I agree wholeheartedly with Mr Cleese but the interviewer clings to her cognitive dissonance as if her very well paid job depends on it!
this is why I don’t watch tv anymore, I can’t even listen to R4 anymore, it’s all bullshit,
‘this is why I don’t watch tv anymore, I can’t even listen to R4 anymore, it’s all bullshit…’
You said it.
Thank you!
Matt, I think the key issue is the logical fallacy that hacking some emails equates to rigging an election.
An election is not rigged by hacking some emails, it is rigged by electronic voting booths having scripts incorporated into them to falsify counts. It is rigged by systemic targeting of electoral roll registers to purge those expected to vote for one specific party. It is rigged by 500 million dollars being spent producing false propaganda targeting one candidate and their machine.
All educated people are aware of how US elites rig elections, without needing any help from Russia.
Unfortunately for them, the population is becoming increasingly resistant to their propaganda.
This particular is but a strand of the coordinated Russia bashing, including sanctions against EU, driving coup in Ukraine, siting weapons close to Russian borders and fomenting civil war in Syria.
The US elites are not carrying the hearts and minds but until democracy actually occurs in the Us, the lawless oligarchs can continue their march to WWIII.
Thanks, that was an abject lesson by Mr Cleese how a presstitute may be anal-ysed. Emily is the beebs answer to amanpour, to carry out soft propaganda interviews with market traders like khodorokovsky.
Yeah, I’ve been looking forward to Sacha’s latest, thanks. He’s really too good at what he does…
“ok, let’s flip to the UK and John Cleese on Newsnight….”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULfqhCNHQPA&pbjreload=10
Seemed to get on very well there, Cleese and Maitlls. Like old chums. Is that personal, a media thing, class, Oxbridge, what. Normally she tries to eat the nuts off of anyone dissin da systim.
Like this bloke:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8itF62yIJg
And Nevis. I’d only ever heard of it before in connection with tax havens, Conservative party, and right-wing social media funding.
A lot of talk about it in msm, about 8 or so years ago.
I agree Matt, I have rages against the screen – it gives my poor wife indigestion.
Unfortunately the idiotic comment to which I was replying has been removed.
And now my reply has vanished too. Hopefully this and the one before will follow suit shortly.
first sign of madness
What happened to all the other signs?
So the UK Government are handing over a chunk of Sutherland in north west Scotland to an American arms giant.
Never mind the spaceport BS. This is something else entirely.
Dawn Sturgess ‘suffered damage to her hands and face.’
https://news.sky.com/story/amesbury-novichok-victim-dawn-sturgess-suffered-damage-to-hands-and-face-11440565
Does this fit the ‘story’?
Boris Johnson has started making his statement. He began by referring to the Salisbury poisoning with ‘chemical weapons’ etc etc. Otherwise telling a full house how marvellous he was at the job. Thanked staff at the FCO and the PM!
He’s finished. That was short, was it not.
He ends the speech by saying that he believes the PM can still deliver the Brexit. He is cheered and patted on the back by colleagues when he sits back down.
Others shout ‘is that it?’
Questions as to why he was indulged with Parliament time to make a personal statement – another ego trip for Boris??
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/brexit-news-latest-live-theresa-may-faces-grilling-from-mps-after-knifeedge-commons-vote-a3889876.html
No. See previous topic (comments section).
I’m not reading about Ms Sturgess.
My view is that this is basically all lies. They make it up as they go along.
I note that GNU — government of national unity — is belatedly rearing its Churchillian head in the Guardian.
Certainly coalition is to be welcomed, if accompanied by a similar Churchillian close arrest and indefinite detention of over a thousand reprobate MPS, trouble makers, threats to national security, backstabbers, fifth columnists and the uncompliant.
As in the Churchillian GNU, with Corbyn playing Attlee, Parliament will be cowed and relegated to the quiescent rubber stamp of May’s New Executive Hegemony — for the duration, which might be a very long time indeed.
The “grand chess match” for the whole She-bang is obviously in the end-game stage. Equally obvious now is which “side” are dead-certain to be the “losers.”
For anybody still wondering about that, please consider who it is trying so desperately to kick over the “board”….before the utter bankruptcy of their entirely “self”-serving “strategy” is exposed beyond any shadow of doubt. The 12,000 year run of gangster rules accompanying the “progress” of the Planet-wasting “civilization” disease, here in Earth’s Whole Living Arrangement, is coming rapidly to its inevitable DEAD END.
“Interesting times” to the 10th degree.
Yes, the stupid puny humans are finished!
“who it is trying so desperately to kick over the “board””
The game was won in the 90s, and it was won by the Western alliance. “The End of History”.
Russia and its provinces were on their knees. Horribly and literally. Raped, plundered, pillaged to the most sacrilegious extent.
But no one delivered the coup de grâce
No.
They revived it.
Allowed it to rise to almost superpower status, threatening again those who previously had so much control over its fate.
Don’t make much sense really, the whole thing.
Why didn’t they just impose their New World Order globalist thing then, when they had the chance, when the whole world was there for the taking.
They got side-tracked, perhaps?
Brzezinski talks about this. His disagreement with Kissinger over the Iraq and other “diversionary” ME wars, instead of containing Russia.
He pointed out that the worst thing that could happen was that Russia and China came together. This would be a disaster for US hegemony.
So now you’ve got Trump economic nationalists trying to split Russia from China.
And you’ve got the Banker global financialists trying to split China from Russia.
But, I often think it’s the necessity of the ongoing game, than the resolution, that matters.
What would happen if the game stopped and ordinary people just did ordinary people stuff.
Two steps forward one step back. Promotes détente and doubts Russian meddling (which is powerful coming from a US President), but then says has confidence in US intelligence services, but says even if Russia had meddled it had no impact on result! Its not straight forward but its still forward and exposes the deep state for all to see.
In case someone has not already covered it, in the press conference Putin made reference to a treaty from 1999 which could be used to sort out the Browder case and Mueller’s indictments, even suggesting that Mueller could be present at any questioning of individuals.
I presume it is this treaty: https://www.state.gov/documents/organization/123676.pdf
Yes the deep state usually just asserts something and its uncritically repeated in MSM and that’s that, because no one squeaks! Hence the lies become more brazen, except this time the US President breaks ranks and the deep state and Corbyn’s critics are driven to fury at the insolence of it all.
Interesting opinion in russian news from Ivan Danilov.
…It is likely that the emotional reaction of American media and politicians to the Helsinki summit is partly due to fear that the Russian president has given Trump some materials that would accuse Clinton headquarters of receiving foreign funding, because Browder is a British citizen…
https://ria.ru/analytics/20180718/1524825377.html
He refers to the Putins interview to Le Figaro, May 31, 2017. Putin said:
“I have already talked with one US president, with another, and with the third – the presidents come and go, but politics does not change. Do you know why? Because the power of bureaucracy is very strong. The man was chosen, he comes with some ideas, people with cases, well dressed and in dark suits, like me, but not with a red tie, but with a black or a dark blue, and they begin to explain how to do it , And everything changes at once. This happens from one administration to another. Something to change is quite a complicated matter, I say this without any irony. This is not because someone does not want to, but because it is difficult. ”
http://www.lefigaro.fr/international/2017/05/30/01003-20170530ARTFIG00379-vladimir-poutine-au-figaro-sur-la-russie-vous-vous-effrayez-vous-memes.php
(*Google translate)
+ I don-t know wheather someone will translate this news from russian web-site or not, will Ofcom allow RT.com to publish it or not. I see most people here don’t know russian language and dont read rusian news…
Demcocates want to interrogate Trump’s interpretor, to know what were they talking about tet-a-tet with Putin
https://ria.ru/radio_brief/20180718/1524871241.html
Russia is selling US debt, not we hold less US treasuries then in 2007, reduced by 2 during the last month.
https://ria.ru/economy/20180619/1522945112.html
Very wise too. Russia.is also buying gold.each.month which will.help if they are.kicked off swift.
The BBC was grilling some senior Labour guy saying you say you’re against anti-Semitism, but you don’t accept everything that’s in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. In reply he basically said we want to go even further than the IHRA. You wonder what the point is of having political parties.
When will a single politician say the IHRA are a bunch of Znazis who can stick their definition up their racist arses? That’s what most people who can form their own opinions think.
“Drawing comparisons of contemporary I__aeli policy to that of the Nazis” is supposed to be racist? If that were so, then the truth would be racist!
The shorter definition is intellectually a pile of cack too – it’s not even really a definition. Obviously two plus two can equal seven.
Politics is such lying gutless shit.
Calmly turn their words onto them and say the problem with the ‘IHRA’ definition of anti-Semitism is, it is itself anti-Semitic!
Exactly.
Considering the hatred going on against Trump, is there a chance he will actually… step aside and leaving it up to the vice president?
The hatred must eventually be unbearable even for someone like Trump? What do you guys think? Or will the hate mob try to impeach him? Mueller digging up some dirt?
Not that weird Christian Evangelist/Zionist Mike Pence? Getting ready for the rapture. They’ve got Jerusalem sorted.
Inside the White House Bible Study Group
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-43534724
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2017/july/bible-studies-at-the-white-house-whos-at-the-heart-of-this-spiritual-awakening
Pence is a loony. Much worse than trimp or hillary.
Labour ahead in the polls, so right on cue the Blairites turn on Corbyn. You could set your watch by it.
Time to get shot of these tossers.
Apologies if it’s already been mentioned, but I see Pan Macmillan have announced that they will publish the “definitive” account of the events in Salisbury – ‘The Skripal Files’ written by Newsnight’s Mark Urban – in October, just in time for Christmas.
For the ‘Fiction’ shelves, surely?
Doubt it will be the definitive account, as his Big Boys Rules, and UK Eyes Alpha did not settle matters during The Troubles, and in Scandinavia when Palme was potted to get rid of the USSR.
Dan, I was thinking today about it, how much money can true or self-appointed participants earn by selling their memoires books.
For profit, it s better never to come to any plausble end. I saw this
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5961781/Female-assassin-carried-perfume-bottle-containing-Novichok.html
And this
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5963815/Novichok-victim-Dawn-Sturgess-sprayed-poison-perfume-bottle-wrists.html
How do you like it? Poor soul Dawn parfumed herself, despite ammonia smell, BOTH wrists. What about Yulia, Sergei, Nick Bailey, Charley, doorknob ?????
On perfume bottle, they think it was a hit group of 6 assassins with a woman, who took the key role.
—–
Too complicated, my husband said. 6 men could simply kidnap him, kill him, and leave him in the street with empty pokets. Nobdy ever would learn what had happened.
Great piece. Liberal fundamentalists turn purple with rage as the prospect of nuclear Armageddon recedes.
Also worth noting is their deafening silence on the revelation that Hillary’s 2016 campaign received a staggering 400 million dollars in bribes from anti-Putin Russian oligarchs.
For two years now we have been subjected to incessant wailing about some spurious Russian effort to subvert US ‘democracy’. Yet these huge bribes would have had far more influence on the election than anything Mueller’s Russian agents are alleged to have done.
But what have any of our erstwhile defenders of western democracy had to say about this huge and blatant Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election?
Another prize exhibit of a shameless hypocrisy the world has been witnessing for three centuries…
Actually the rage has becoming utterly outrageous — and let’s be clear that it’s all not meant to be ironically taken and perceived but as extremely serious outrage over allegations that are so totally out of whack, as are the calls for correction (call for Homeland Security to interfere, the military etc.), that I’m beginning to believe someone might actually provoke Russia with one of those low yield tactical nukes they are growing so fond of these days, or stage a false-flag Russian nuke attack somewhere on a remote site, a grown-up version of the Skripal affair, let’s say.
Interesting times indeed.
Cherchez la femme, but be forewarned, you’ll be utterly repugnated.
Joel – “Also worth noting is their deafening silence on the revelation that Hillary’s 2016 campaign received a staggering 400 million dollars in bribes from anti-Putin Russian oligarchs. ”
Hasn’t your supervisor told you that even Tass has denied the $400 million donation lie told by Putin.
http://tass.com/world/1013707
Browder has pointed out (heard on radio – hence no link) that he made no donations to HC.
If the OPCW can err by a factor of thousand, so certainly can Putin.
Oh oh oh )))) bj )))
Joel; I second your praise for Craig over this excellent post. He’s quite right to use the term ‘detente’ to describe his preferred option of engagement with Russia in the wider interests of peace- and that isn’t (despite what Martinned and Kempe say) synonymous with ‘appeasement’,
Cast your minds back almost exactly 40 years; this September is the anniversary of the assassination of Georgi Markov on Waterloo Bridge by Russia’s great cold war ally Bulgaria.That wasn’t allowed to derail the detente process back then… but today we are told that the still unsolved Skripal case is more than enough to justify an intensification of efforts to isolate and punish Russia for this alleged crime.
Fortunately tho’ no real attempt was made (despite mutterings from BoJo and others) to persuade the FA to boycott the World Cup- certainly when compared to the concerted effort to get British athletes to boycott the Moscow Olympics – which I suppose just proves that football is the people’s game while athletics (despite the fame of Usain Bolt and a couple of others) just doesn’t have the same appeal.
Vladimir Putin is the reason my cat’s head keeps falling off. How is this not high treason? I cannot fucking believe Trump hasn’t started WW3 over this matter. What a traitor he is. And you nay-saying people are complicit.
Calm down, and please explain in what sense he is a traitor.
bj
Pam Ryan is ironic.
What really gets me is that of all people Rob Reiner, and Michael Moore, are peddling this bs.
bj
It is worrying indeed and I see how you’d missed the irony, there, there is no end in the lunatic views and accusations going on now.
I just tuned into TYT, hard to believe what I was watching. Not that i rate them much but..yea, geez.
‘Been thinking ’bout it lately
Been watching some tv
Been looking all around me
At what has come to be
Been talking to my neighbour
And he agrees with me
It’s all gone crazy’
I think a big issue is not many of these people have independent minds, …..really they don’t. They go along on the train. thinking they are walking independently, but they all move together mainly. Groupthink.
Not enough history ? It “took” me’ years (still ongoing) to develop an independent mind, to find my own position.
I always hated this fast feverish news cycle, and politics thats results from it. People just don’t have time to really develop a personal position, in depth. Eg, the anti trump wagon is now full and on the rails, so taking a considerate nuanced approach is no no. Especially when he’s on about better international relations with Russia.
Yea “leftists”..This is the issue to attack trump on? During high tensions we’ve not seen in ages?
I Just had to visit jimmy Dore for some sanity. “Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the U.S. media”. –Noam Chomsky
Ishmael
So true, I feel exactly the same, especially this:
“I always hated this fast feverish news cycle, and politics thats results from it. People just don’t have time to really develop a personal position, in depth.”
Western people are totally awashed with propaganda to the extent they become sheep, and as you say, they believe they are right and having a “own opinion”. Its scary.
Think that was irony,
dang, beat me to it.
im in slow mo atm.
In other news, Bibi stood up to the world,
That catches it quite accurately, for a change.
https://www.rt.com/news/433615-netanyahu-trump-iran-deal/
bj, if anyone ever doubted the influence which Israel has over the US, then they should read that article.
We live in very dark times, and I fear for my relations in Iran.
Tucker Carlson July 17, 2018 – Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight: Interview with Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1QmIfEZVS4
Maybe someone needs to ask the American secret services why all their attempts to topple the Venezuela government have failed for decades, when all it takes is some Facebook and Twitter posts, as the Russians have (apparently) recently demonstrated.
Venezuela censors the internet.
Do you seriously believe that Russian internet comments can decide an election in a foreign country?
“Venezuela censors the internet.”
…. and the USA doesn’t?
It may also be worth bearing in mind that when it comes to how the Anglo / American world approaches rivals that when we see two rivalsn we may tend to side with the weaker against the stronger, for obvious reasons.
In the Cold War China was the weaker and Russia the stronger and you might say the relationships were partly based on that simple strategy. Now things have changed: Russia is weaker (although tactically has not done too badly) and China is stronger (though stumbling into the same QE mire as much of the West). Should the relationships change? That is not for me to say and I like both countries and would like to see strong relationships with both. Maybe though there is some a rebalancing or a pivot going on.
In any event strong relationship require strength of character and not weakness. No one respects a weak opponent or a weak ally.
It may have made some tactical sense for Trump to play the wild card with NATO (if everyone pays their 2%), but it didn’t make strategic sense and it does seem a bit odd if you play tough with your allies but lie down and let Putin tickle your tummy.
Not trying to be funny, but does that segment of america your taking about (those who see things through the same kind of “world is a battlefield” approach) have any allies?
Seems to me the only “allies” are those governments who are just tools ? working against their own population ? As the US elite does to US citizens.
I just find the whole narrative a bit BS.
a bit BS? utterly and completely bizarre and insane IMHO
lol, Fair enough.
All countries have some people in strategic roles who think about other countries like this and if we don’t apply our mind to this we missing a part of the picture. It doesn’t mean those people are bad or missing something. Any ruler would be naive and useless if they did not have some detachment and advisers able to consider such strategies. People are lying or naive when they pretend otherwise. All governments use people including their own people and use their allies and try to manipulate their rivals. They also use other skills to make it appear otherwise. We all do this also in little ways when we work and engage with others. People not only do this in their families they especially do this with those they are closest to and one only has to pay attention to behaviour after a family death or divorce to be aware of this. Humans are like monkeys – good at deceit. We are not really very good at being like wolves. But of course if we want to be honest we have to be honest with ourself. To be honest with one’s self and see what a shit we are is sincerity. To be honest about other people’s shitty lies is often just shitty hypocrisy sometimes useful, sometimes petty and sometimes funny and sometimes things have to be shown to be what they are.
In relation to US / Russia / I was simply wondering if that triangle is being realigned. It is difficult to imagine Trump is part of any strategic move, but he could manipulated, or he might just blunder.
One things about allies is that they like people, like birds in a flock can sometimes appear stable but then shift surprisingly quickly for eg in a war some allies are watching half on the other side and if there is a perception of weakness a risk that they are on the wrong side they shift. So perceptions are important. Bullshit can be important.
In relation to the US in general with the sad caveat that the land was once others “they made us many promises” it is a country with many positive attributes which are missing elsewhere. Yup it has its deep state same as elsewhere, but it has a separation of powers and many good independent minded people. Hell it even had Hunter S Thompson.
““Putin tickle your tummy.”
“It is difficult to imagine Trump is part of any strategic move, but he could manipulated, or he might just blunder. ”
Time to cut it with the metaphors and vagueness.
Can you finally name something substantial that is going on, that Putin does to Trump maybe or that Trump does to himself?
‘Manipulated’ is a bit of a let down, a bit flaccid. Especially since you just stated –very accurately– that everybody manipulates; everybody that talks to someone else is in fact manipulating the other, in my view; so to manipulate is so common that it could almost be called the norm (and isn’t convincing someone of a viewpoint manipulation in a sense?).
So ‘tummy’ and manipulation do not cut it.
Something concrete, something that rises above a thing that can be opined on, something that can be affirmed or denied.
Please.
Something substantial? Did I not state something substantial – a substantial change of direction? What was vague with my basic premise? Nothing. It was very simple. It suggested one very simple thing which may be going on. Maybe its not, but its worth bearing in mind. How would I know? How would you know? We don’t. It was a suggestion.
The rest is amusement.
I think i made quite a simple point here, twice to make it clear.
I’m confused with your reply. But thanks, It made me worry if my diatribe seems out there to this extent. I must keep an eye open.
I didn’t ask for your views on human nature. We can be complex but I feel like my understanding is on mars vs yours. Sry, but these ways of thinking are utterly alien to me in how I live my life (mainly among ordinary folk) There may be tensions and selfish motivations, influences etc, in people, but it’s not like I go around thinking this is an ally, that’s an enemy. My human relations are felt more than thought, in real interactions with people.
Don’t try and tell me I’m anything like how you see things, or how people are in their institutions. You don’t know me, and your assessment of “people”? …Fine, that’s your take …..and your welcome to it. No doubt the odd framework (that i won’t even begin to really pick apart) serves you somehow.
I don’t think “America” looks at the UK and has ever seen ally, they are not that stupid, they see the class division and are “allied” with the capitalist class as long as it goes along.
It’s the plebes who are just meant to see countries as this unified whole of mutual interest, footballs main result imo. Eliminate reality and makes it seem a classless society.
fixed aircraft carrier mate.
“Putin tickle your tummy” must be metaphor.
But I’m still trying to find out — metaphor for what, substantially.
Metaphor. That’s no metaphor. It is what it says. He played weak. He played strong to NATO but weak to Russia.
“playing weak”, “playing strong” — whatever you are saying, I hope you mean that as a compliment to Trump.
For me, there’s no reason to see it mean anything else.
That’s what you get when you just opine and avoid anything of substance.
Sentiments are always true.
No its not a compliment to Trump. Wild card players have their uses and I half like that about him. He came on wild too NATO hence their emergency meeting and apparent about turn. He didn’t come on tough to Putin did he. More like a salmon in the lamplights.
I set out a hypothesis, which was not about Trump as such, but about three powers. That hypothesis you may wish to think about or you may not but instead you quibble like someone who does not like another’s shoe or cut of their shirt. I didn’t set out facts in support of the hypothesis. Its just a tentative observation. Does it have substance or is it a shadow. I don’t know. Let’s see how it goes.
Then why is it not a compliment?
You keep talking in metaphors. Card players, U-turns, salmon in lamplight.
What did Trump do wrong concretely?
I thought you would like the salmon in the lamplight.
I am not talking principally about Trump. I was talking about strategic direction. You seem to have taken offence at my suggestion that Trump and strategic direction are not related although they may pass in the night (whether by manipulation or blunder I don’t know) and in that sense that Trump and Koch Brothers’ policy agenda may also pass in the night i.e. I’d love to hear the low down on what they really think about Trump. he was the one Republican candidate they did not support yet much of how he behaves seems plays into their strategy (tax, environment and general piss take of the instruments of state, which of course libertarians tend to see as overblown and in need of some dismantling).
I was also not talking about right or wrong but if you want something that Trump does that may not be good it is all those things which tend to assist the libertarian goal of deconstructing government until all it does is protect property and create a level playing field for the sheep to compete with the tiger. Of course sometimes it is good for the odd wild mountain sheep to compete with tiger and they may develop, but some of the dumbed down flock need herding and some protection.
I was just saying is US altering how it sees itself in relation to China and Russia and if so Trump’s recent behaviour might be thought to hint at that tendency. And that ephemerality is all the substance your getting for now (cos understanding general direction and any change in direction, just as in the market, is more than enough for anyone – not that I have said I know that there is a change -I don’t I just suspect). G’d nite.
The US is funding NATO which means that it is subsidizing Germany. There is no benefit to the US in subsidizing Germany and so it wants to stop. Aside from paying the media to run insane hate stories about Trump there is nothing the Germans can do – so they are just going to have to suck it up.
What does Trump care about Russia. Trump is sane and so knows that there is no way the US can steal Russian natural resources. The more you agitate the Russians then the more likely you are to inadvertently trigger World War 3. Trump is sane and does not want to start a nuclear war.
Obviously Trump is being seriously hobbled by the deep state – but left to his own devices he would probably want to explore ways of working with Russia in order to contain China.
None of this is hard to understand – although it is impossible to understand if you pay even the slightest attention to the warmongers that have so fully captured the media. But once again Trump is repeatedly warning everyone as the the nefarious nature of the media.
Yup I can of agree with you Loony, but what I was wondering is whether Trump is not alone in exploring ways to work with Russia to contain China. In that regard he may not be so far adrift from the deep state as one might suspect. He might be ahead of the curve. I only say that because it seems obvious to expect this sort of adjustment, not necessarily to avoid war, but because Russia and China have sort of swapped over in status from where they used to be.
Re Germany – might Germany also seek to up their defence spending but into this EU army?
There are no moves left for the Germans – they need to hope that other people make mistakes.
Their immigration policy has landed them with materially elevated domestic costs. They need to hope that Trump is a one term President – not looking likely at the moment. A 2 term Trump will definitely raise their defense costs. If he is ever given room to maneuver then Trump will also be keen to raise their energy costs.
They also need to hope that the British remain befuddled. Any clean exit from the EU will starve the EU of cash and only Germany can fill the gap – or maybe they can’t.
Any reduction in EU funding to satellite states will increase euro areas tensions and could see people leaving the Euro. Even without a near term reduction in funding the Italians are already looking at their post euro options.
If weaker states leave the euro then the German currency (whatever it is) will appreciate and this will have adverse effects on their export machine and cause yet another compression of German funding ability. Should all of this come to pass then it is likely that Germany will need to rein in its domestic expenditure which will likely exacerbate internal tensions – the AfD look like a good bet to exploit any such tensions. At this point it is all over for Germany.
…and so once again the world will witness that Germans are tactical geniuses but strategic idiots, hopefully with less dire consequences for the world than last time around.
What kind of country gets itself into the position that Germany is in? Its future is now entirely dependent on the actions of others, and it cannot control those actions. It almost certainly does not even know if it can influence the actions of others, much less how it should exert any influence that it may have. Screaming “racist” at Trump does not seem like a winning strategy, and it remains to be seen whether the British can be brow beaten into submission.
If he is ever given room to maneuver then Trump will also be keen to raise their energy costs.
Loony- arguably Trump has already hinted going down this road, by claiming that Russia ‘owns’ Germany because of the deals the latter has done to secure direct supplies of cheap gas from the former.
Trump would clearly prefer it for Germany to import expensive and dirty (because the raw material is mainly derived from the fracking process) LNG from the US, rather than natural gas direct from Siberia. He is still America First when it comes to trade policy.
Trump just tweeted that when he said ” ” when he meant ” n’t ” to Putin he actually meant ” n’t ” about what he said about Boris. It’s called ” cake + eat ” take your pick depending which audience. Talking of which, if May had given Boris Brexit after Davis resigned, he would have had to face Barnier instead of just using the HoC to vent his cold turkey withdrawal symptoms. MPs thinking let’s just let him rant. It wastes time and we’ve only got five days left before the holidays. He’s claiming set-aside from Govichok for the novichok he used on his hair.
Correct me if I’m wrong, the story now is that Julia brought the novichok to poison her dad and it accidentally fell into the wrong hands. Putin is totally absolved on all fronts and Trump told May to sack Boris, covering his tracks by complimenting him on his very fine mind.
Maria Butina looks like a CIA replacement for sleeper Anna Chapman of the Manhattan 11 who was caught by the hurrying FBI to catch Russian moles, resulting in the murders of hacker Gareth Williams , linguist Gudrun Loftus, and astrophysicist Steve Rawlings.
Now the plot is back on track at the DoJ to refute Trump’s claim that Russia is no longer meddling in offers of sex in manipulating US elections with November 2018 approaching.
Public sentiment can be worrying in the UK.
The Government felt empowered enough to frame Russia without evidence assuming (it seems mostly correctly) that the gullible public would swallow the official narrative before returning to Eastenders, and that the Liberal press would also not question anything but parrot the governments line.
What we need is a leak, a big one, that can act as a stepping stone to greater things.
I’d never thought I would see the day the Guardian is becoming more rabid and right wing than The Telegraph, but it is, cue the numerous Corbyn assassination articles in the Guardian whereas the Telegraph generally keeps the hysteria down and sticks (mostly) to pseudo-facts.
“What we need is a leak, a big one”
In this country (UK) today doing such a thing is quite literally “suicide”.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/jul/16/david-kelly-death-10-years-on
Says ex-FBI Director James Comey, in a tweet on Tuesday: “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall.”
The “country’s values”.
Values.
Country.
Comey.
Comical.
Ex FBI Director Comey said rather more than you report. For example he also said “Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this President”
No doubt, if ever pressed, Comey will interpret this particular observation in an acceptable legalistic fashion. What could ever press Comey to clarify his remarks? Almost certainly a non lawyer reading his words and standing up for the US in the same way that John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald stood up for the US.
Comey is a piece of human garbage who should spend the rest of his life in a Super Max.
Precisely. Comey is the most corrupt FBI Director since the cross-dressing pervert-in-the-closet Hoover.
@Loony, @OAH
“Comey is a piece of human garbage”
I was trying to illustrate exactly that by Comey’s own words and deeds.
You should read a review of his book on The Intercept:
https://theintercept.com/2018/04/18/james-comey-sees-himself-as-a-victim-of-trump-he-refuses-to-see-the-victims-of-the-justice-system/
That article would stand out in mainstream newspapers expecially this week! Good summary!
“They say the dead will rise again. And here they come now. Strange animals out of the iceeeee age. And they stare at you. …..Dumbfounded. Like big mistakes. And we say: keep cool. Maybe if we pretend this never happened, they’ll all just go away.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhdFmgoP4NE
So nice.
I think someone was just stabbed or something, near my house, some guy running, knocking (banging) all the doors, he sounded like a thug. but was asking for (demanding) help. Was in real panic.
This society is so screwed up.
I don’t think more people even have basic awareness of their ‘being’ nowadays, then they get all freakey when the forms … Challenged. Most people are out of control. It’s like they can’t see the shit their in, don’t question why, like things just “happen”.
I think people a far to busy being self assured to be aware of anything much. Live inside thought and habbit. Except the young, who seem to be betrayed by most peoples ineptitude, selfishness, and stupidity.
I give modern society an F, …It truly astounds me how some people can be, the horrendous conditions that are created. And then they act like they give a shit.
We’ve been moving backward for about 5000 years, at least. Now people with shelter and food are out stabbing each other in the streets. Not to mention what nations do.
We are here for such a short time.
I don’t think most* people