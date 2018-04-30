At the very beginning of the of the Skripal incident, the security services blocked by D(SMA) notice any media mention of Pablo Miller and told the media not to look at Orbis and the Steele dossier on Trump, acting immediately to get out their message via trusties in the BBC and Guardian. Gordon Corera, “BBC Security Correspondent”, did not name the source who told him to say this, but helpfully illustrated his tweet with a nice picture of MI6 Headquarters.
MI6’s most important media conduit (after Frank Gardner) is Luke Harding of the Guardian.
A number of people replied to Harding’s tweet to point out that this was demonstrably untrue, and Pablo Miller had listed his employment by Orbis Business Intelligence on his Linkedin profile. That profile had just been deleted, but a google search for “Pablo Miller” plus “Orbis Business Intelligence”, without Linkedin as a search term, brought up Miller’s Linkedin profile as the first result (although there are twelve other Pablo Millers on Linkedin and the search brought up none of them). Plus a 2017 forum discussed Pablo Miller’s Orbis connection and it both cited and linked to his Linkedin entry.
You might think that any journalist worth his salt would want to consider this interesting counter-evidence. But Harding merely tweeted again the blank denials of the security services, without question.
This is an important trait of Harding. Last year we both appeared, separately, at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Harding was promoting a book and putting the boot into Wikileaks and Snowden. After his talk, I approached him in an entirely friendly manner, and told him there were a couple of factual errors in his presentation on matters to which I was an eye-witness, and I should be very happy to brief him, off the record, but we could discuss which bits he might use. He said he would talk later, and dashed off. Later I saw him in the author’s lounge, and as I walked towards him he hurriedly got up and left, looking at me.
Of course, nobody is obliged to talk to me. But at that period I had journalists from every major news agency contacting me daily wishing to interview me about Wikileaks, all of whom I was turning down, and there was no doubt of my inside knowledge and direct involvement with a number of the matters of which Harding was writing and speaking. A journalist who positively avoids knowledge of his subject is an interesting phenomenon.
But then Harding is that. From a wealthy family background, privately educated at Atlantic College and then Oxford, Harding became the editor of Oxford University’s Cherwell magazine without showing any leftwing or rebel characteristics. It was not a surprise to those who knew him as a student when he was employed at the very right wing “Daily Mail”. From there he moved to the Guardian. In 2003 Harding was embedded with US forces in Iraq and filing breathless reports of US special forces operations.
Moving to Moscow in 2007 as the Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, others in the Moscow press corps and in the British expatriate community found him to be a man of strongly hawkish neo-con views, extremely pro-British establishment, and much closer to the British Embassy and to MI6 than anybody else in the press corps. It was for this reason Harding was the only resident British journalist, to my knowledge, whose visa the Russians under Putin have refused to renew. They suspected he is actually an MI6 officer, although he is not.
With this background, people who knew Harding were dumbfounded when Harding appeared to be the supporter and insider of first Assange and then Snowden. The reason for this dichotomy is that Harding was not – he wrote books on Wikileaks and on Snowden that claimed to be insider accounts, but in fact just carried on Harding’s long history of plagiarism, as Julian Assange makes clear. Harding’s books were just careful hatchet jobs pretending to be inside accounts. The Guardian’s historical reputation for radicalism was already a sham under the editorship of Rusbridger, and has completely vanished under Viner, in favour of hardcore Clinton identity politics failing to disguise unbending neo-conservatism. The Guardian smashed the hard drives containing the Snowden files under GCHQ supervision, having already undertaken “not to even look at” the information on Iraq and Afghanistan. The fact the hard drives were not the only copies in the world does not excuse their cravenness.
We know, of course, what MI6 have fed to Harding, because it is reflected every day in his output. What we do not know, but may surmise, is what Harding fed back to the security services that he gleaned from the Guardian’s association with Wikileaks and Snowden.
Harding has since made his living from peddling a stream of anti-Assange, anti-Snowden and above all, anti-Russian books, with great commercial success, puffed by the entire mainstream media. But when challenged by the non-mainstream media about the numerous fact free assertions on behalf of the security services to be found in his books, Harding is not altogether convincing. You can watch this video, in which Harding outlines how emoticons convinced him someone was a Russian agent, together with this fascinating analysis which really is a must-read study of anti-Russian paranoia. There is a similar analysis here.
Perhaps still more revealing is this 2014 interview with his old student newspaper Cherwell, where he obvously felt comfortable enough to let the full extent of his monstrous boggle-eyed Russophobia become plain:
His analogies span the bulk of the 20th century and his predictions for the future are equally far-reaching. “This is the biggest crisis in Europe since the Cold War. It’s not the break-up of Yugoslavia, but the strategic consensus since 1945 has been ripped up. We now have an authoritarian state, with armies on the march.” What next?
“It’s clear to me that Putin intends to dismember Ukraine and join it up with Transnistria, then perhaps he’ll go as far as Moldova in one way or another,” Harding says. This is part of what he deems Putin’s over-arching project: an expansionist attempt to gather Russo-phones together under one yoke, which he terms ‘scary and Eurasian-ist’, and which he notes is darkly reminiscent of “another dictator of short stature” who concocted “a similarly irredentist project in the 1930s”.
But actually I think you can garner everything you want to know about Harding from looking at his twitter feed over the last two months. He has obsessively retweeted scores of stories churning out the government’s increasingly strained propaganda line on what occurred in Salisbury. Not one time had Harding ever questioned, even in the mildest way, a single one of the multiple inconsistencies in the government account or referred to anybody who does. He has acted, purely and simply, as a conduit for government propaganda, while abandoning all notion of a journalistic duty to investigate.
We still have no idea of who attacked Sergei Skripal and why. But the fact that, right from the start, the government blocked the media from mentioning Pablo Miller, and put out denials that this has anything to do with Christopher Steele and Orbis, including lying that Miller had never been connected to Orbis, convinces me that this is the most promising direction in which to look.
It never seemed likely to me that the Russians had decided to assassinate an inactive spy who they let out of prison many years ago, over something that happened in Moscow over a decade ago. It seemed even less likely when Boris Johnson claimed intelligence showed this was the result of a decade long novichok programme involving training in secret assassination techniques. Why would they blow all that effort on old Skripal?
That the motive is the connection to the hottest issue in US politics today, and not something in Moscow a decade ago, always seemed to me much more probable. Having now reviewed matters and seen that the government actively tried to shut down this line of inquiry, makes it still more probable this is right.
This does not tell us who did it. Possibly the Russians did, annoyed that Skripal was feeding information to the Steele dossier, against the terms of his release.
Given that the Steele dossier is demonstrably in large degree nonsense, it seems to me more probable the idea was to silence Skripal to close the danger that he would reveal his part in the concoction of this fraud. Remember he had sold out Russian agents to the British for cash and was a man of elastic loyalties. It is also worth noting that Luke Harding has a bestselling book currently on sale, in large part predicated on the truth of the Steele Dossier.
Steele, MI6 and the elements of the CIA which are out to get Trump, all would have a powerful motive to have the Skripal loose end tied.
Rule number one of real investigative journalism: look where they tell you not to look.
James
May 1st May 21:20
“…I think the plan is to go to war with Russia…
…………….
I agree James but the Russians must be weakened first hence the attacks on Syria tying up considerably Russia’s military assets.
The projected attack on Iran, which Russia will feel obliged to defend against, will put further strain on Russia’s military assets.
What comes next?
I don’t know, but Russians are pretty awesome at Chess.
Doug scorgie
May 2, 2018 at 16:36
“What comes next?”
Ukraine.
hi doug,
the proxy war is being fought in syria.. the usa/uk/france/israel/saudis/etc have used their proxy forces – isis, al qaeda, al nusra, and what they call the ”moderate” headchoppers, with a whack of propaganda – thanks the white helmets, violet syria, etc. etc. to sell it for them… of late, they’ve been forced to be more open about it – the missiles on april 14th.. it still isn’t working… this is the warm up still though.. meanwhile theresa may blames russia for skripal in the absence of any facts! the uk reps lock the skripal house up with cats and hamsters inside to die… the uk folks are very bad liars and not very friendly with house pets either… meanwhile for all we know the skripals will never be heard or seen from again… sorry – yes indeed… we are moving towards war and this is a late early stage of it.. what comes next – more gloves come off.. a good one would be another false flag chem attack in the golan heights area this time… i give it to 2020, before it is all very out in the open, for anyone who can’t see it already…
Pray God. No more wars.
From my favourite American poet, Gary Corseri.
In a Time of Endless Wars – A Poem
April 20, 2018
Palestinian families take part of Gaza’s Great March of Return. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)
I write for the men of a thousand years hence—
and the women—and their healthy children.
And…, if you are suffering, if night is day
and day is night,
I will drink the cup of despair with you,
for I have tasted of despair.
But…, if you are happy and wise,
may my words animate your limbs;
may you dance—as I danced
in the spring of my days.
In your dancing, my words will come again
even as they came from the Old Ones long ago
to fill my cup with dreams and desire.
From the grunting in the caves,
from the maker of the paintings
and the reaping praise of critics–
these words, crystallized over lifetimes,
will come again….
Outside, howling winds; inside, warming fire.
And if you have kept the flame of comradeship,
in spite of arrows and explosions;
if you have nurtured the flame–
I send salutations from a blood-drenched past.
But…,
if blood has drowned your best
and you find these strange and faded words—
on microchips, or chipped on cavernous walls–
then you have fulfilled the worst of us;
then: drink these words with gall!
May these words burn and die in your guts
for they and you have dwelt enough in darkness.
Enmity and fear will have hollowed us all.
Let the words burn and fester like a dying star.
Then, my son, my daughter: you will confirm
we could not shake free
of the chrysalis of war, entombing us,
still-birthing you.…
Never forgive us!
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/time-endless-wars-poem/
– Dr. Gary Corseri’s articles, poems, fiction and dramas have appeared in hundreds of global periodicals and websites, including, The Palestine Chronicle, Counterpunch, The New York Times, The Village Voice, and VeteransNewsNow. He has performed his work at the Carter Presidential Library, and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and elsewhere. He has published 2 novels, 2 collections of poems, and a literary anthology (edited). He has taught in US public schools and prisons, and in universities in the US and Japan.
SE, I’m with Gary, harsh but important words.
Craig,
What’s Julian’s address? For his supporters to offer support and encouragement?
His formal Address is Mr Julian Assange.
Mochyn69 mentioned about the mass destruction of trees near railway lines recently, and Sharp Ears dug up some more information about it. Anyone concerned can sign a petition against the blatant act of environmental vandalism here:

https://www.change.org/p/network-rail-stop-network-rail-chopping-down-millions-of-trees
https://www.change.org/p/network-rail-stop-network-rail-chopping-down-millions-of-trees
The Japanese use to ban the import of European manufactured skies on the grounds that they were not suitable for the Japanese “type of snow”.
Perhaps the desire to cut down some trees adjoining railways lines is meant the prevent the “wrong sort of leaves” from falling on the tracks?
The tragic irony : Julian Assange’s globalist torture vs. Some sychamores felled… sorry but gob smacked.
Get real TT, there can be more than one burning issue of the day.
I don’t like to be a doomonger but I predict a major incident/attack between 26th May (Champions league final in Kiev) and 14th June (start of World Cup in Russia). The aim will be to try and force a military response from Russia which, if the bait is taken, will result in the withdrawal from the World Cup of many “morally outraged” nations and a big financial hit to the Russian people. If the bait is not taken Russia will be left looking weak and unable to defend its assets/allies.
I sincerely hope I am wrong.
Mr Micron used the word ‘delicious’ when referring to the wife of the Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull. Almost un incident diplomatique!
.
Macron thanks Australian leader’s ‘delicious wife’
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-43974078
Micron is getting around the globe.
Dacron!
Lightweight and synthetic.
I mentioned on the previous page my suspicion that the Deep State was prohibiting the spread of the ‘Let Yulia Skripal speak’ petition. This blog-post contains details and screenshots to back up my suspicion.
https://johnplatinumgoss.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/skripal-petition-and-the-deep-state/
John Goss,
I suspected what you are complaining about was sometimes happenning to me on some politically charged web sites more than 10 years ago ie that the post I made was only visible to me. I actually thought it was a very clever way of silencing political views, that the website did not approve of.
For over 5 years, I used to post mainly on American websites, such as Alternet, and I was never short of “likes”, when these things were recorded, yet some comments not necessarily on Alternet, appeared to go down a black hole, yet I could still see my own comment. What I should have done, but didn’t think about it at the time, would be to register using a completely different IP address, and ID, to see if my comment was visible. However, I have never approved of doing this, as it is quite obvioulsy the basis modus operandi of multiple trolls – with multiple different personalities arguing with themselves. Whilst some people think I am mad, no one has yet accused me of schizophrenia, but think there is a danger in such behaviour leading to it. I suspect there are a few who post on here. I admit I do have several slightly different “anoynymous” handles, going back more than 20 years, but they are all easily identifiable as me, even with a different IP address.
You are very brave posting under your real name. It would be nice, if we could all do that without fear, but some political views are potentially highly personally dangerous, for all sorts of different reasons. About 20 years ago, I pleaded with the editor of a very highly read weekly computer paper, to not publish the article I submitted. He said why not its brilliant. I said if you publish that, I am almost certain to get fired. He said to me, Can I publish it under another name. I said, sure fine. I was extremely critical of Y2K. It was an absolute scam.
Tony
@ Tony_0pmoc May 2, 2018 at 19:49
‘…What I should have done, but didn’t think about it at the time, would be to register using a completely different IP address, and ID, to see if my comment was visible. However, I have never approved of doing this, as it is quite obvioulsy the basis modus operandi of multiple trolls – with multiple different personalities arguing with themselves…’
All you needed to do is get a friend to see if it was visible when they checked the site.
Paul Barbara,
Over 98% of my friends do not approve of my political views I expressed stronglu in early 2003. However, my son is extremely technically capable, and connected, and if the little teenage creep (not Gavin’s sone surely?) doesn’t stop slinging virus’s at me (only on this blog), I may get him to investigate, and have his Dad’s team (or the Police) to have a word with him.
Tony
Thanks Tony. I’m off out now. Speak to you tomorrow hopefully. 🙂
I signed, and it now stands at 482. A trick that Change.org always uses is when you visit the page, the number shows, then keeps slowly increasing for a minute or so, to make it look like people are signing as you watch. That in itself indicates there is skulduggery going on.
Ask people who sign it from noow on to say they have posted on here as well, then you can see if their votes have been counted. If five new signers say they’ve signed on here, but the number doesn;t increase by at least five, you will know the numbers are being massaged.
change.org… an american info collection agency… private corp selling the info you give to whoever pays for it, or asks for it – like the cia and etc… always amazes me how people are happy to provide info to this ‘change.org’ site… i never have and never will..
I suspect that too james. Where then do we go? Is there any point in signing petitions? Do we know that everyone who signs gives the total one extra signature? Or do they give one signature for every ten, every hundred even? How do we know? But like you say they are probably garnering email addresses.
Who knows of a petition site that is absolutely bona fide?
john, it is a good question you ask and i haven’t come up with anything since asking it a few years ago. initially i was curious to know more about change.org and was disappointed in what i found out.. activism is good.. slackivism might be more what this signing petitions and signing away personal info onto a private corporation is.. it certaintly isn’t ”’change” one can believe in..
would be good if the government had an outlet, but they would probably figure a way to shut it down quickly once they found out for example how no one believed any of the b.s. told about the skripal affair..
i appreciate your efforts at change.. i am too skeptical perhaps.. i live in canada.. it is much the same nonsense here..
you can use something called an onion or tor browser (but may be worth trying an ‘incognito window’ first if you use chrome as your browser for example). Tor browser is very useful though and free. Google ‘tor browser’, https://www.torproject.org/projects/torbrowser.html.en, download it, run it like any other browser to do your searches. It will give you a different IP every time you start it so may be good for your purposes. It’s quite slow so not for your everyday browsing, but I find it useful for running searches when I suspect the country I am in may be hiding some results or blocking access to some sites completely.
Even better than Tor I have found is the Tails operating system. I was chastised on this site a couple of years ago for recommending it, as a download automatically puts you on the Xscore list of fame. It runs the Tor browser by default yet also allows Youtube etc. to be watched. I am not so naive as to imagine that I am anonymous as far as NSA/GCHQ techies are concerned, but it does protect me from targeted advertising. It has the added advantage that if I am unlucky enough to pick up something nasty from the dodgy (political) sites I visit, every new boot is a clean slate. It runs wonderfully off a USB memory key.
https://tails.boum.org/
Read Binney’s latest opinion on the NSA, basically they have succeeded and there remains no practical way to communicate even pseudonomously, but you’re welcome to try. I’d look into P2P 10 watt cree x-lamp based IR Li-Fi mesh MAN. sunglasses may be needed, could be great for everyone that’s lacking vitamin-D.
TAiLS might help a bit for home banking. EFF Privacy Badger as a Chrome/Mozilla plug-in is simpler for the adverts.
TOR used to ‘shout’ that it was TOR, and an TOR exit server is where Mr Assange started getting annoying to some.
you (currently) get one free message, sent from a new unlinked phone/computer that you have bought with cash in a shop in a city that you have never previously been in, with no CCTV, such as Salisbury – then you’re hard-linked. Increment of your bulk-personal-datset. I did manage to buy a £10 SIM+2G Phone in Oxford with no-id but that was 2 years ago.
In China it’s allegedly worse, they’ve introduced social-media voting, your peer-group are able to moderate your individual social-media score up/down, those with the lowest score (guess who) are supposed to be unauthorised to buy train or ‘plane tickets. You start with 5-points. There may be years in prison for those who contact a foreign-devil based TV/Radio station.
How long before Sajid or Chukka propose self-censoring social-media in the UK?
Anyway, as a son of a diplomat said “you have the right to free speech, as long as you’re not dumb enough to actually try it”
– so carry-on, carrying on! Whilst you still can. /rant
thanks for that. I looked at running a linux virtual machine a while back but it gave me a headache. At the time it was because windows was doing my head in. Way things are going, may be time I had another look. Could download it on a burner phone, how exciting. Or maybe the mother in law’s computer. I’ll change my name to Dark Wind. Currently I’m not that dark though and Brown Wind doesn’t have the same ring to it.
I’m sure you can never go completely dark without actually ceasing to exist, and appearing to try too hard may just make you ping on ‘their’ radar, but nice to think we’re not making it easy, and if enough people go brown (it’s growing on me), the resources required might make it impractical to trace everyone.
I think brown wind would be appropriate 🙂 I have thought for a while that the only hope is to increase the amount of chaff so that the important signals have a chance to get through. I was reading recently of a possible ff EMP, but that would take down their control grid and I don’t think they’re are secure enough to do that.
Thanks for this recommendation. Tails sounds useful.
Tor and the Tor browser which is based on Firefox are useful for circumventing ISP blocks on downloading films and stuff from certain sites (although there are other ways involving mirrors), and for setting up email accounts and various other purposes, but they don’t work with Java very well.
It was interesting how Tormail and two other similar email services were taken down, all around the same time if I recall.
Of course none of the above gives protection from the NSA or GCHQ.
I’ll have a look at Tails.
@ John Goss May 2, 2018 at 15:02
‘…I am trying with great difficulty to contact RT. There is no telephone number and emails to RT are. as has always been the case, going into a black hole. Anybody who has not signed the petition who wishes to do so can do so here. I hope….’
RTTV London Bureau contact details:
E-mail: [email protected]
Sixteenth Floor Millbank Tower 21-24 Millbank, London, SW1P 4QP
Tel.: (020) 7233 7938
John, I just put your petition up on RT: https://www.rt.com/uk/425600-skripal-poison-update-suspect/
Thanks Paul. Off out now.
Can’t see it Paul. I can still see mine though. Bet you can’t.
I followed your link and I could see it. I have not tried to view directly yet.
Pls see my reply on previous page.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/04/where-they-tell-you-not-to-look/comment-page-5/#comment-745547
John, neither your nor Paul’s post linking to the petition is visible to me.
I tried posting a link to your blog rather than to Change.org, having read IT Bod’s thoughts on the matter, but that disappeared instantly. My second attempt faired no better. Perhaps it’s the word “petition” that the moderation software doesn’t like?
My third attempt (which follows) has stayed there for 17 minutes so far. It’s not the ideal link, but better than nothing – that’s if anyone other than me can see it:
G. Blackmarsh
Anyone who wants to put pressure on Theresa May to allow Yulia Skripal to talk to the press should go to change dot org and search for: yulia skripal speak
Thanks Gideon. Will take a look tomorrow at all. Goodnight.
Here is a link to the petition which is fairly easy to remember and to circulate and doesn’t require asking people to do a websearch:
tinyurl.com/skripal
Cambridge Analytica is to close. Will that be an end to exposing their actions?
Probably in the same way as the PNAC “closed”, or Blackwater “closed”.
Memory hole? Remind me what time the 2 min hate is…
Mark Regev is an odious individual whose noxious interview on BBC 100 Days should stand in testament as an example of an ideology that has no part in this world. Good luck to Iran, if they have a nuclear programme. Perhaps they should ask Putin for a loan of some of his – and send a few over to Gaza at the same time – because that will be the only thing that might avert the coming disaster in the Middle East.
Despite alleging Iran was in breach of the agreement, Israel has an undeclared nuclear arsenal and has refused to sign up to the NPT or any other body. Did the BBC point out this hypocrisy or ask for evidence of Israeli WMDs? Dear me how remiss. What would Mark think?
A complaint of anti-Semitism wouldn’t have been long in being issued.
I detect sociopathic tendencies in Harding ie.he can lie so sincerely and shamelessly.Ifeel he has been bought and paid for.
One Tory after another interrupted Diane Abbott as she spoke on the Windrush debate. They were under orders.
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-05-02/debates/2EE1AB97-59E0-4924-AE57-459FA8811E4F/Windrush
In the BBC live report of today’s PMQs, I noticed this about a group of Tory whips strategically placed to barrack any opposition.
‘The PM came prepared for a Windrush grilling, with her new Home Secretary Sajid Javid by her side. She delivered her pre-emptive strike – a promise of a “lessons learned” report before the Summer Recess – early on. ++ And by the time the SNP’s Ian Blackford and Joanna Cherry raised the subject the pressure seemed to be off her – perhaps helped by heavy heckling from the group of Tory whips positioned at the bar of the House, on the left flank of the SNP bench.++
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43975305
That is how the so called democracy works. It’s a stage production.
Where is William Cobbett?
I also noticed in that report that the BBC give space to this Kevin| Schofield tweet. He was the one sitting alongside Pienaar and behind Smeeth when Smeeth staged her walkout.
Kevin Schofield
@PolhomeEditor
Don’t think Jeremy Corbyn’s scattergun tactic of asking about Windrush, the economy, the NHS, education and police budgets is very effective. #PMQs
12:18 PM – May 2, 2018
Undermining Corbyn again Mr Schofield?
‘
I didn’t think I could become more outraged and incensed by the toxic tory scum who have hijacked this country but this is surely a defining moment.
I am sick at heart at the endless vilification of Jeremy Corbyn and even Diane Abbott, although I am no signed up Labourite, the utter catastrashambles that is brexit and the irreparable damage it is causing, the faux outrage at anyone who can see the sheer hypocisy of the supporters of that dreadful iron-fisted promised land, the snide and deceitful pillorying of Scotland’s aspirations to become a nation once again, the callous and uncaring treatment doled out to our society’s weakest and most vulnerable members, be they residents of death trap accommodation like Grenfell Tower or hardworking British people of Caribbean heritage, the torment and torture of decent people who are prepared to sacrifice their all to blow the whistle on the misdeeds of the so called elite and so on and so on ad infinitum.
Worst of all is of course the compliant media that simply will not or cannot hold the powerful who are responsible for all this mayhem to account.
What is to be done?
.
It’s an interesting article but you do seem to drawing a lot of conclusions and I see little evidence as to how you get there. It all seems based on half truths to me.
The whole Guardian thing is a bit pointless as they’ve already reported on that themselves.
It does read very much like you’re compiling a few known facts and a few vague unsubstantiated stories together in order to weave a narrative of your own.
Time will tell I guess.
I’m not going to give you a ‘pass mark’ on this occasion.
So you won’t be taking out a £100.00 GBP monthly subscription, then?
I’ve just put Hohn Goss’ petition up on the Independent site:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/russia-spies-uk-security-salisbury-attack-sergei-skripal-poisoning-police-review-a8330771.html
That business of multiple thumbs up/down is, I believe, a new phenomenon on the Independent ‘Comments’, I have noticed before that the majority of comments were good ones. That probably got up the bot’s noses, so they’ve started this ‘multi up/down’ business. That way they have virtual anonymity, except probably to the Independent.
But they are not very active in posting ‘their side’ of the story.
Sorry, I did a typo – should be ‘John Goss’ petition. It’s been up 20 minutes, and already got 5 ‘thumbs down – and it’s 23:30! Wait till the shift change at 24:00! On the brighter side, the petition now has 492 signees.
It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? But so obvious, it’s farcical.
I’ve just set the trolls hunting for comments I said I was going to post further down the page. That should keep them occupied for a while.
The comment I made directing them to seek out new comments down the page has now disappeared, but looks like it had the desired effect. They’ve stopped downvoting my and your recent comments for the time being.
Let’s all think a minute about Julian Assange.
I hope some kind of stoic stance may help him cope.
His being forced to hide in the Embassy there, and the circumstances imposed upon him, are a real, savage crime.
Shame on shady Ecuador!
Pamela Anderson, On Jullian –
“He’s cut off from everybody,” the Baywatch star told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) in an interview published Wednesday. “The air and light quality [at the embassy] is terrible because he can’t keep his windows open and he can’t get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can’t.”
Actress Pamela Anderson attends the opening ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco © Eric Gaillard ‘Julian Assange could die in Ecuadorian embassy’ – Pamela Anderson
“He’s been wrongly accused of so many things,” Anderson told THR. “He’s so misunderstood… especially in Hollywood, and really hated, because of the Clinton monopoly on the media.”
“I always try to humanize him because people think he’s a robot or he’s a computer screen or he’s not this human being,” Anderson said.
This is not the first time the actress has raised an alarm over Assange’s isolation. Appearing on ITV’s ‘Good
“There are people in the world that don’t question authority,” she said. “They just think, ‘Oh, somebody smarter than me has figured it out, and I’m gonna go on with my day and I don’t have any feeling about it because I’m too busy.’ I think that’s dangerous.”
https://www.rt.com/usa/425674-assange-pamela-anderson-clinton-media/
@ bj May 3, 2018 at 00:02
The change has come about since Lenin Moreno became President. He is much more amenable to US ‘requests’, unfortunately.
It seems he played a dirty game, pretending to be fully behind Rafael Correa whilst he was President. I was afraid the Ecuadorean Embassy might throw Assange out if the opposition won the election, but thought he would be OK if Moreno won (Correa could not stand again, but Moreno was in the same party).
Paul
Thanks, Yes the worry of what is going on with changes in Ecuador must be adding to J.A’s Torture.. As an avid outdoor person I cannot imagine what his situation must be like. It’s Horrid.
I also hear that Ecuador has just signed off on allowing the U.S military in.. I know that Moreno was considering such a move around this time last year.. Bad Idea methinks.
@ BrianFujisan May 3, 2018 at 01:06
I didn’t know that. It’s catestrophic, it means he’s totally gone belly-up (doubtless for ‘mucho dinero’ from Uncle Sam).
I’ll have to bone up on Ecuador.
@ BrianFujisan May 3, 2018 at 01:06
Seems Nicaragua is also hotting up. I don’t know where some folk get the mistaken idea that the Neocon NWO One World Gulag merchants are running out of steam: they are rolling back Leftish governments across South and Central America: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Honduras (they did that several years ago, with a Military Coup), Haiti (Caribbean, also several years ago), and now they’re going after Nicaragua:
‘Nicaragua: Next in Line for Regime Change?’: https://blackagendareport.com/nicaragua-next-line-regime-change
equador had offered some respite.. it is the uk again that is one of the main culprits here..
These “anti-Russian” events may be part of the Long Game view. In which the Petro Yuen replacing the Petro Dollar is what the US, and everything that represents; truly fears. Even if the US gets their Qatar pipeline through Syria, gets to sell more LPG to the EU… All will be futile, unless the predictable advent of the Petro Yuen can be thwarted.
These anti-Russian, Syrian, Iranian, North Korean… operations are proxies regarding China. Whose most successful launch of Oil Futures in Yuen, at the end of March, was ignored by MSM. The same MSM that was “stunned” by the (also) predictable financial collapse of 2008.
I rarely go on Facebook, but I did tonight, simply to make contact with friends who live in various diffrent parts of the world. At first I didn’t notice them, then I and presumably my friends, are being completely and totally corrupted by these Fake Evil “Charities” very close Related to “The White Helmets”
You EVIL FUCKERS
I did not tell my friends. Most of them are skint, and they will probably send some money to you so, you can keep on bombing innocent people in Foreign Lands
My level of disgust, is unmentionable, but I am keeping my cool, cos I do not want to die of a heart attack. I just simply want to put you Neocons up on Trial for War Crimes Against Humanity.
I Intensely Dislike You, but I can’t share Hate with my friends who unlike you are lovely people. I cannot corrupt their souls.
Tony
A very good point in a comment on John Goss’ Change.org petition put up by a signer:
‘Eileen Foulkes 2 days ago ago
I do not trust our government or its propaganda arm the BBC . Their behaviour resonates more with the Stalin era than anything remotely connected with democracy . Mays laughable assertions only hours later ,that their could only be 2 possible conclusions to the alleged attack 1 the Russians did it and 2 the Russians accidentally did it . Imagine if she was a detective . Yet when it comes to the Westminster paedophile inquiry it takes years , files missing. destroyed or national security used as an excuse to publishing the truth.’
Yes, indeed. Lightning fast, ‘shoot first ask questions later’ on the Skripals and Douma, snail with ball and chain pace on the Paedo MP’s.
Paul Barbara,
From memory, Change.Org is Soros funded. Are You?
Tony
@ Tony_0pmoc May 3, 2018 at 02:39
I wish I was, but it would not affect my campaigns.
I know very well Change.org is a sh*t site (I didn’t know it was Soros funded, but it wouldn’t surprise me a bit), but since when does publicising a good petition on a crap website indicate support for either the website or the funder?
Well, it is the early hours, so perhaps the booze has effected your judgement.
Paul Barbara,
” but since when does publicising a good petition on a crap website indicate support for either the website or the funder?”
I am not suggesting it does, but whenever you Paul Barbara, and me, are on Craig Murray website, at the same time, I get loads of virus attacks. It is entirely possible that either your PC or mobile phone has been infected, or it could be mine.
Have you had a look down and done a virus check recently?
I know, I need to reinstall mine. The condoms are no longer necessary (in theory)
Tony
I know my posts, get deleted on this subject, but I knew in an instant in Februrary 2003, what exactly was going to happen. It was a moment of Revelation – a bit like Saint Paul on The Road to Damascus – except rather tha Bliss, I felt that I had been kicked exceedingly hard in the guts. I told everyone. No one believed me – sure some people empathised with me, as if I was having a nervous brakdown.
I was not having a nervous breakdown. I was simply telling the truth.
And now, I can’t even post here Anthony Lawson’s Videos, cos after John Ward allowed a post on the subject, they’ve deleted it.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqnP0Tzr_b5zPsDiKoiGuMw
Whilst you stick your head in the sand, and try and pretend what I knew was going to happen isn’t happenning, when it quite obviously is.
I RESIGNED To PROTEST
You still apparently want to get paid.
Yet none of you will Tell the Truth
Who’s got the Problem?
Tony
The idea that Putin ordered to kill Scripal can be seriously taken only by people, who read nothing but comics. In the chain this poison was developed in Russia->the portion used was made in Russia->was used by Russians-> this op was ordered by Putin himself each link is more than suspicious and has to force to think anybody with the tiny drop of common sense. Whatever Putin is- spiteful, vindictive, but he is not a moron. There are some people, who hold the much higher position in the list of assassinations. Suvorov (sentenced to death, BTW), Gordievsky, Kalugin, Belenko- oh, the fresh wound- Rodchenko. Why not these? But, one the other hand, immediate Britain reaction makes me think, that Mother Teresa (the bleak shadow of the Iron Lady) is in some way involved in this incident. Of course, I do not know how- but the old and noble art of provocation has many admirers.
Andrey Matseevskiy,
Why won’t Putin Tell The Truth?
Trump did on Day One.
He was interviewed. His job was to build Sky Scarpers in New York.
I never thought Putin was thick, and like Trump he obviously knows
Airplanes don’t do that. I can fly too.
Oooh No – we must not mention that???
Why exactly..Have All these Politicians including The Russians got a Direct Link To Dick Cheney?
Tony
@ Tony_0pmoc May 3, 2018 at 02:29
‘Putin’s surprise of the century “XXXX was an inside job”
Just replace the X’s with the numbers and slash, and put in the search engine.
@ Tony_0pmoc May 3, 2018 at 02:29
Whilst the beginning of Dr. Jassim Taqui’s article on LinkedIn is there, when you press to read the rest, it comes up ‘404’.
Comedian Handcuffed & Ejected From White House Correspondents’ Dinner (for shouting out his support for Julian Assange and urging the assembled presstitutes and establishment butt kissers do the same).
Jimmy Dore interview with the guilty party, comedian Randy Credico here:
https://youtu.be/BaB0WM96NN4