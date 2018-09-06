The time that “Boshirov and Petrov” were allegedly in Salisbury carrying out the attack is all entirely within the period the Skripals were universally reported to have left their home with their mobile phones switched off.
A key hole in the British government’s account of the Salisbury poisonings has been plugged – the lack of any actual suspects. And it has been plugged in a way that appears broadly convincing – these two men do appear to have traveled to Salisbury at the right time to have been involved.
But what has not been established is the men’s identity and that they are agents of the Russian state, or just what they did in Salisbury. If they are Russian agents, they are remarkably amateur assassins. Meanwhile the new evidence throws the previously reported timelines into confusion – and demolishes the theories put out by “experts” as to why the Novichok dose was not fatal.
This BBC report gives a very useful timeline summary of events.
At 09.15 on Sunday 4 March the Skripals’ car was seen on CCTV driving through three different locations in Salisbury. Both Skripals had switched off their mobile phones and they remained off for over four hours, which has baffled geo-location.
There is no CCTV footage that indicates the Skripals returning to their home. It has therefore always been assumed that they last touched the door handle around 9am.
But the Metropolitan Police state that Boshirov and Petrov did not arrive in Salisbury until 11.48 on the day of the poisoning. That means that they could not have applied a nerve agent to the Skripals’ doorknob before noon at the earliest. But there has never been any indication that the Skripals returned to their home after noon on Sunday 4 March. If they did so, they and/or their car somehow avoided all CCTV cameras. Remember they were caught by three CCTV cameras on leaving, and Borishov and Petrov were caught frequently on CCTV on arriving.
The Skripals were next seen on CCTV at 13.30, driving down Devizes road. After that their movements were clearly witnessed or recorded until their admission to hospital.
So even if the Skripals made an “invisible” trip home before being seen on Devizes Road, that means the very latest they could have touched the doorknob is 13.15. The longest possible gap between the novichok being placed on the doorknob and the Skripals touching it would have been one hour and 15 minutes. Do you recall all those “experts” leaping in to tell us that the “ten times deadlier than VX” nerve agent was not fatal because it had degraded overnight on the doorknob? Well that cannot be true. The time between application and contact was between a minute and (at most) just over an hour on this new timeline.
In general it is worth observing that the Skripals, and poor Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, all managed to achieve almost complete CCTV invisibility in their widespread movements around Salisbury at the key times, while in contrast “Petrov and Boshirov” managed to be frequently caught in high quality all the time during their brief visit.
This is especially remarkable in the case of the Skripals’ location around noon on 4 March. The government can only maintain that they returned home at this time, as they insist they got the nerve agent from the doorknob. But why was their car so frequently caught on CCTV leaving, but not at all returning? It appears very much more probable that they came into contact with the nerve agent somewhere else, while they were out.
“Boshirov and Petrov” plainly are of interest in this case. But only Theresa May stated they were Russian agents: the police did not, and stated that they expected those were not their real identities. We do not know who Boshirov and Petrov were. It appears very likely their appearance was to do with the Skripals on that day. But they may have been meeting them, outside the home. The evidence points to that, rather than doorknobs. Such a meeting might explain why the Skripals had turned off their mobile phones to attempt to avoid surveillance.
It is also telling the police have pressed no charges against them in the case of Dawn Sturgess, which would be manslaughter at least if the government version is true.
If “Boshirov and Petrov” are secret agents, their incompetence is astounding. They used public transport rather than a vehicle and left the clearest possible CCTV footprint. They failed in their assassination attempt. They left traces of novichok everywhere and could well have poisoned themselves, and left the “murder weapon” lying around to be found. Their timings in Salisbury were extremely tight – and British Sunday rail service dependent.
There are other possibilities of who “Boshirov and Petrov” really are, of which Ukrainian is the obvious one. One thing I discovered when British Ambassador to Uzbekistan was that there had been a large Ukrainian ethnic group of scientists working at the Soviet chemical weapon testing facility there at Nukus. There are many other possibilities.
Yesterday’s revelations certainly add to the amount we know about the Skripal event. But they raise as many new questions as they give answers.
As sabre rattling from the Great Satan and Russia took place at the Med shores of Syria. The major question must be is why is the US allowed to have two military bases in Syria, where it trains anti-Assad terrorists?
The US is illegally occuping Syrian territory, and using it as staging posts to create conflict within the country. The US wouldn’t tolerate such actions on US soil, so would Assad, and his invited allies into the country be well within their rights to strike these hostile bases, and would such actions stand up under legal scrutiny?
Indeed. Syria is a sovereign country and its government is under a duty to protect it. Syria is not some lawless wasteland where any old Tom, Dick and Harry can turn up to live out their Mad Max fantasies.
But they are living them out, Israel has the Golan, and the Great Satan, has bases in Syria, without consent. Turkey to, infringes on Syria’s northern border.
Yes they are but it is unlawful and Syria has every right to drive them out, with the assistance of anyone it cares to invite.
Republicofscotland,
The problem with that is some of The Americans in control really are insane , and though they are nominally Christian, they actually do believe the bits of the Old Testament they want to believe, and they actually want to bring on Armageddon, so they can get Raptured straight to heaven, with 72 virgin mary’s. It’s all very well thinking these people should be in straight jackets, but the reality is, that the are running the show. The Russians have been extremely patient, and tolerant but this thing could escalate out of control, very quickly indeed. If a load of cruise missiles from an American battleship, kill a lot of Russians, it is highly likely they will shoot back and sink the battleship. This will seriously annoy the Americans, and Dr. Strangelove is now back in control, with his finger on the nuclear trigger.
Tony
I think it was Bernie Sanders who said, We (the US) spend more on the military than the next twelve nations combined. The USA is the school ground bully, who’s long overdue his comeuppance.
https://www.politifact.com/north-carolina/statements/2018/apr/24/bernie-s/sanders-says-us-military-spending-bigger-next-12-n/
USA spends the entire product of Us Federal Income Tax on “Defence”
@ Paul Greenwood September 9, 2018 at 16:56
Watch Aaron Russo’s ‘America – Freedom to Fascism’; he attacks just that problem, and that income tax is actually not legal in the USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNNeVu8wUak
@ Republicofscotland September 9, 2018 at 16:43
Only God can take care of the Great Satan.
@ Tony_0pmoc September 9, 2018 at 15:19
I doubt very much he could press the button. The military even had Nixon covered in case he misused the ‘Nuclear Football’, and though Nixon was an evil jerk, he was a damn smarter than Trump.
But their are those in the military who probably would and could use it (Dr. Strangelove Syndrome).
“legal scrutiny” has no meaning whatsoever when US weapons are deployed. there is no “legal basis” for murdering people in their own country by drone. There is no “legal basis” for extraordinary rendition and torture in black prison sites.
The US like Israel can do as it feels and chooses and to an extent the UK – because they have airplanes with stand-off rockets and can kill from a great height. Since 1942 UK and US have been able to destroy cities from the air with relative impunity and Israel has that same advantage.
Assad has simply to regain his territory and utilise air defence systems to destroy the incoming rockets from Israel/USA/UK/France and if he still has them – bargain with the SAS men he captured in ISIS strongholds
Yet the Great Satan and its obedient minions would be quick to cite International laws, if Assad broke them. It would genuinely appear that those US terrorist training camps are there to stay, just as the Israeli’s illegally occupy the Golan.
The May eventually be forced our. They were in Iraq in 2011 and I think will be asked to leave again soon. I think the Kurds sooner or later will find that their reliance on US is no longer an asset and the local Arab militias are getting a bit restless already. But the US is known for bluster.
These brackets represent the public’s impression […]
Now, what can be forced into it?
Novichok > […]
Chlorine > […]
Russia > […]
Assad > […]
Prohibited chemical weapons > […]
BUT: Chlorine is NOT prohibited as a chemical weapon, therefore the Neocon US/UK/France/Gulf monarchy/Israeli alliance will NOT get UN approval for any serious attack upon Syria. This is a relief to the Neocon alliance since Russia is well armed.
Objective: after the inevitable Neocon defeat in Syria (their first since 9/11), the UN can be depicted as “weak”, international law as a “hindrance” to “humanitarian intervention”, and Russia as “evil”.
This is not about Syria, because the Neocon objectives have already been arrested there. It’s about manufacturing as much public consent as possible for future aggression.
Clark
September 9, 2018 at 14:37
Chlorine gas cylinders are used extensively in the middle east for domestic drinking and sanitation purposes one hit on a cylinder with a bomb and you could get false claims of a gas attack.
Dave, yes, I know. I think various parties have been using gas. Seymour Hersh presented a case that the Ghouta sarin attack was a proxy group backed by Turkey, and Craig cited a Washington intelligence community source that only the Israeli Mossad attributed that attack to the Syrian government:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2013/08/the-troodos-conundrum/
Beyond that, there have been various reports of chlorine. I expect these are a mixture of false alarms and deliberate over-dramatisation by the White Helmets etc., incidental releases as you point out, false-flag provocations by proxies, and actual uses of chlorine by Syrian government forces.
I think the actual Syrian government uses go like this. As Syrian/Russian forces advance, the Neocon alliance’s charming jihadist proxies take cover in civilian residential areas and take many prisoners – pro-government civilians plus any remaining genuine rebels – to use as human shields and propaganda fodder. This is reported locally. The Syrian government informs Russia, which seeds a propaganda cover story that Western agents are organising a false flag gas attack. Syrian forces use chlorine to force the proxies to break cover; possibly the most humane approach under the circumstances short of hand-to-hand combat. Western warmongers shout “gas! Red line crossed!” while Western keyboard warriors shout “gas! False flag!”.
– “Syrian forces use chlorine to force the proxies to break cover; possibly the most humane approach under the circumstances short of hand-to-hand combat”
The pro-war media use these chlorine attacks to call for Western military intervention. However, they do not present an alternative. Syria/Russia could use conventional bombs etc., but the death toll of non-combatants would be much higher.
The only alternatives I can see for Syria/Russia are (1) halt their retaking of Syria, as the Neocon side want, and leave large areas of Syria become terrorist wasteland like Libya and much of Iraq, or (2) send troops into buildings occupied by the Neocon’s proxy forces. But in this second option, the proxies would hold a massive advantage; Syria would have to lose many soldiers for each proxy killed or captured. We’ve already seen how siege unfolds; predictably, the civilians starve before the combatants.
@ Clark September 9, 2018 at 16:59
Surely you don’t believe the totally obvious False Flag hoaxes/attacks were carried out by anyone other than the Western proxies and their PR outfit, the White Helmets? Cui bono? A twelve-year old child should be able to see through their evil shenanigans.
As I said, I think various parties have been using chlorine. But I’m pretty certain the sarin was a false-flag.
@ Clark September 9, 2018 at 16:41
Vanessa Beeley, who has been on the ground in Syria many times, has two versions of how the White Helmets operate.
One, is when an air raid occurs, they switch the lights off in the tunnels or basements, and someone goes down and pours chlorine on the floor. Ordinary household chorine is very strong, especially in a confined area. They then shout ‘Chemical Attack’, and of course everybody panics. They are then lead to ‘hospitals’ where they are doused with water and filmed.
The other one, was where she actually was driving passed a large roadside container, which was set alight, and poisonous plastics of some kind were burnt. She slowed down, but was warned to drive on by gun-toting ‘rebels’.
That was of course also claimed as a ‘CW’ attack. Burning plastic is indeed toxic, and is extremely strong smelling.
In no way would Assad be so stupid to use any CW’s, knowing full well the consequences.
The OPCW does NOT classify chlorine as a chemical weapon. The US keeps going on about chlorine, and how they’ll be “forced to respond to chemical weapons”, but somehow never mention that chlorine doesn’t qualify.
I’m sure what Vanessa Beeley describes does occur. And I’m sure other things occur too. Human behaviour deteriorates in war. Understandably.
@ Clark September 9, 2018 at 16:41
‘..This is reported locally…’
Err? These areas are controlled by various branches of head-choppers and fellow-travellers; they will allow such truth to be ‘reported locally’? When even non-conversion to Islam (Daish branch) is often cause enough for death?
The only truth you’ll get is when these areas are liberated. It’s amazing, that despite all that the Syrian people have suffered, once liberated, a remarkably high number join up with the SAA.
Someone linked to a report on southfront.org just a few days ago; a report about the rebels/proxies (I don’t profess to tell them apart) taking about a thousand locals prisoner.
“after the inevitable Neocon defeat in Syria (their first since 9/11),”
Not true. The US lost in Iraq in 2008, by being forced to withdraw entirely, although it took another three years to finalise the withdrawal. But they did, Maliki did pretty well. If it hadn’t been for Da’ish in 2014, there wouldn’t be an American in the country, but Maliki went a bit lulu. I wonder whether we’re not coming up to a sort of repeat. Abbadi is the American candidate, but he lost the election, and the Yanks are insisting he stay in power nevertheless. The Iraqis don’t like this, and this time there are only a few Americans there.
The US was forced to withdraw, but the Neocons had achieved their objective of regime change, not all the territory is strongly controlled, and the oil is extracted by Neocon companies.
The Neocons never cared whether the US would be defeated in Iraq:
– ‘Seeing that the Imperialism of the last three decades is clearly condemned as a business policy, in that at enormous expense it has procured a small, bad, unsafe increase of markets, and has jeopardised the entire wealth of the nation in rousing the strong resentment of other nations, we may ask, “How is the British nation induced to embark upon such unsound business?” The only possible answer is that the business interests of the nation as a whole are subordinated to those of certain sectional interests that usurp control of the national resources and use them for their private gain. This is no strange or monstrous charge to bring; it is the commonest disease of all forms of government. The famous words of Sir Thomas More are as true now as when he wrote them: “Everywhere do I perceive a certain conspiracy of rich men seeking their own advantage under the name and pretext of the commonwealth.”’
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2007/08/j_a_hobson_impe/
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2009/01/the_consequence/
“but the Neocons had achieved their objective of regime change,”
You mean to an Iranian-leaning regime? It’s a bit complicated today, but that’s what I was mentioning above.
“and the oil is extracted by Neocon companies.”
Well, no, actually. The Iraqis refused time and time again to vote the oil law Bush wanted, with guaranteed monopoly contracts for US oil companies. I checked the situation today; there is Exxon, but mainly others.
http://www.iraq-businessnews.com/list-of-international-oil-companies-in-iraq/
Thanks for that list; I’d only found ExxonMobil. Do you have a list quantifying the extraction per company? And overall, did takings of Neocon interests increase, even temporarily?
I see your point, but the overthrow intended by the Neocons was completed and a power vacuum was created, which raised more terrorists, and terrorists are always useful. Of course, with their arms industry profits the Neocons win either way, whether the US wins or is defeated. Taxpayers pay for wars, but the private sector profits.
@ laguerre September 9, 2018 at 16:52
‘… If it hadn’t been for Da’ish in 2014, there wouldn’t be an American in the country, but Maliki went a bit lulu…’
Cui bono? I wonder who was (and remains) the chief ‘enabler’ of Daish?
And how two British aircraft, and at least one US helicopter, were shot down delivering arms to IS, if they were ‘fighting them’?.
And why they are facilitating their going from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan and Yemen (where the arming continues)?
Actually Abadi has now been asked to resign after recent troubles in Basra thought to have been orchestrated by the US consulTE.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/09/iraq-pm-asked-resign-basra-violence-escalates-180908143220108.html
I’d be surprised if the demonstrations in Basra are American-orchestrated. They sound to me nativist, more Muqtada al-Sadr’s lot. The big complaint is corruption. Basra sits next to one of the largest oil-fields in the world (Rumaila), but the people live in a rubbish dump. Where’s the money going, is the thought. I had the so-called pleasure of a week there in May. It really is a dump. The accusations of corruption are also quite correct. Back in 2015, I had a brief involvement in a project where 95% of the budget went in corruption. It has to stop. This is basically a popular revolt.
@Clark
How would you define a “serious attack upon Syria”? I take it you wouldn’t classify what happened after the Douma ‘CW’ incident as a ‘serious’ attack, being that it was a ‘shoot from the hip’ response by the US/UK and France WITHOUT UN approval?
For what it’s worth, my view is that the US is a loose cannon who don’t worry about international laws and procedures before pulling the trigger, supported without question by the UK and France. I can very easily see Syria escalating completely out of control because the US/UK/France nutters see themselves as world policemen and beyond reproach. To quote Samantha Power when promoting her book a while ago “It’s impossible to imagine a world where the US doesn’t take the lead”.
On the matter of chlorine, and as alluded to by @Clark, my understanding is that in anything other than a fully enclosed space it is relatively harmless (certainly compared to CWs ‘proper’), causing sufficient discomfort to cause temporary distress and disorientation, leaving targeted victims likely to break cover from wherever they are holed up, thereby incapacitating them temporarily and rendering them vulnerable to capture or other offensive manoeuvres. Unfortunately, in the hands of the terrorists, it is a perfect means of killing local people (in locked basements for example) to give the impression of a ‘regime’ chemical attack as, I would suggest, there was evidence of in the post-Douma photographs. The advantage of such a process for the terrorists is, of course, that they can contrive such scenes anywhere and at anytime, take photos and then claim at the appropriate time that they are evidence of a ‘regime’ CW attack. Unfortunately, it is more than likely that children and women …and one or two men for good measure …have already been exploited to this end for the purposes of any forthcoming false flag.
By “serious attack” I mean a direct attack upon the Syrian government, or an attack upon Syrian air installations such that government becomes incapable of preventing the country from being overrun, or a direct attack upon Russian forces large enough to stop Russia’s support. Basically, anything decisive, which the previous two US missile attacks were not.
No, the US cares little for international law. But they do care about Russia and China’s nukes, which is why they pay some little lip-service to process at the UN.
@ Clark
Apologies. In the first line of para 3 of my comments at 19.53, I should have specified @Clark (16.41) or more politely “your comments at 16.41”. No disrespect intended!
No disrespect taken 🙂
Why does some messages miss reply arrow top right?
For example this great (convincing) message on the previous page be poster “wild”:
“Why would “Russian secret services” have links to Russian mobsters or the mobsters themselves?
“G.R.U.” mentioned throughout is not a secret service organization, but rather military intelligence. As in reconnaissance and analysis. GRU does not even exist since 1992, it is called Main Intelligence Directorate of General Staff (G.U.) and an integral part of a modern Army which hates mobsters of 90s, who robbed the country of wealth and helped to diminish international standing of Russia.
How members of intelligence directorate of Russian Federation (not USSR) Army can have any links to these types? Money? Officers of Russian Army earn enough. Corruption? At intelligence units? Come on. Skripal made a beef with Soviet GRU, served a prison term and was pardoned and transferred to U.K. What has he got against reformed modern Army? Zilch, I say. “Russian mobsters” is a completely different story. The curious thing about them they haven’t changed since Skripal helped them to buy properties abroad, while at same time reporting them to Spanish police and MI-6.
Why they “haven’t changed”? Because so called “russian mobsters” itself is an euphemism for EU (Geneve? Spain?), UK and US living former citizens of USSR descent, including ethnic russians, georgians, ukrainians and so on. Putin cleared Russia of them, and they settled abroad. One of indicators of how Putin dealt with them is level of assassinations in Russia itself – high in 90s, negligible now. The “russian” mobsters is the past Skripal lived with, hoping to be protected from hit by UK government.
Well, he was hit anyway. Right before World Championshiop, in the middle of of Syria intervention.
I think so called “russian mobsters” have more links with Theresa May’s MI-6 than with Putin’s G.U. (Main Intelligence Directorate of General Staff of Russian Army). Labels are deceiving. Intentionally.”
– “Why does some messages miss reply arrow top right?”
Comments only “nest” five levels deep; it’s a setting in WordPress.
Homicide rate in Russia is still quite high
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate#United_States
There is a reason Russians prefer to live in Britain or Switzerland – you can walk around without security detail though being Russian in itself poses a risk.
British mobsters have institutionalized their robbery and are called the upper class. Russian mobsters will need a few centuries to achieve this.
The advantage of not killing off your nobility is that you do not have to feed a new one that is more greedy in catching up.
It is possible that a Russian in a private capacity sent his hit team, it is possible the Russian state was informed but did not mind, and it is possible that someone else did this.
But we are in the region of “possible” here, far away from “highly likely”.
@ Olaf S September 9, 2018 at 15:53
The way around this setting is simply copy details of the commenter you wish to reply to (as I have done above) then find the first reply button ABOVE the one you wish to answer, put the @ details of the one you wish to comment on, make your comment, and hit ‘send’.
Ahed Tamimi is not allowed to leave the open air prison. Her truths must not be told abroad.
https://www.rt.com/news/437994-tamimi-family-banned-travel/
Qi Ping to meet Putin to talk about how to make the best Plov, cook it and enjoy an afternoon reminisencing about old times, whether Cing Lun made the best Chinese bowls in 1735, and how best to cooperate to clean a swamp.
If human rights are gravely broken, innocent children killed in Yemen, a blockade tentatively supported to use hunger as a weapon, are we, being in ACTIVE MILITARY SUPPORT FOR SAUDI ARABIA, not guilty fpr supplying the weapons in this conflict?
So, would opposing such a trade/manufacturing process not be a legitamite means to uphold what we signed up to.
In any conceivable way possible, as long as one does not infringe same rights of others.
Like fundraising to stop it legally, for example.
I thought Plov was an Uzbek dish (and google confirms it), but also in other central Asian countries like Xinjiang. Would either Qi Ping or Putin like such a greasy mess of meat and rice (though I personally like it)? The Chinese are supposed to have a million Uighurs in gulags, so Uighur food is a bit no-no at the moment.
“Plov” is the same word as pilaf or pilau
Youtube censorship strike syrian media
https://www.rt.com/news/437979-youtube-syria-government-media-channels/
and anti assad al jazeera pitches up in idlib with tales of bravado and resistance – other peoples blood of course..
https://www.thenation.com/article/how-israel-spies-on-us-citizens/
I THINK that there may have been time for Boshirov and Petrov to have had a brief face to face meeting with the Skripals in Salisbury’s town centre on 4 March, between the Skripals’ parking their car at 1.40pm and before their arriving at the Mill pub. (I don’t think the arrival and departure times at the pub have been given, but they went on from there to Zizzi’s, arriving at 2.20 to 2.30pm.)
Last week, information was made public that Boshirov and Petrov were captured on CCTV in three places along Fisherton Rd, walking away from the town centre a little after 1.00pm. (The first image is the footage from the shop, the second is of them on the left-hand side of the road, crossing a bridge at 1.05pm, (incidentally, opposite a short path leading to the Mill pub.) The third image shows them on the right-hand side of the road at a junction, with the road to their right. If they happened to turn down this road, then it would lead them into the central (open air) and Sainsbury’s car parks. They would then have been a 5-10mins walk away from the station, where they were seen shortly before 2.00pm.
Incidentally, I don’t think we have been given the time that Borishov and Petrov arrived at Salisbury station on 4 March, but they were caught on CCTV in Wilton Rd a little before midday. As they left their hotel at 8.00am, the trains listed now for a Sunday that they could have caught are the 9.15am or 10.15am, arriving in Salisbury at 10.48am and 11.45am respectively.
A much more photogenic pair than the Skripals for instance.
1) Well the pair of guys were captured on CCTV at the Shell Petrol Station on Wilton Road @ 11:58h on 4th March
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/51.074237,-1.8166669/51.0759571,-1.8136619/@51.0723919,-1.8169337,405a,35y,39.34t/data=!3m1!1e3!4m2!4m1!3e1
http://news.met.police.uk/images/cctv5-equals-image-of-both-suspects-on-wilton-road-salisbury-at-11-58hrs-on-04-march-2018-1408003
2) We know the Skripal’s left home at just after 13:30 on the 4th March because of this video which has an actual time of 13:33…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5510871/Chilling-CCTV-shows-ex-spy-Sergei-Skripal-driving-Salisbury.html
Which was taken from this house on India Lane (just round the corner from Skripal)…
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/51.078512,-1.8142026/51.075962,-1.8136185/@51.0778631,-1.8184017,345a,35y,90h,39.38t/data=!3m1!1e3!4m2!4m1!3e0
3) So it seems just as likely that they met sometime earlier, between 11:58 and 13:05…?
4) But honestly, I think we’re being shown the bare minimum of information to support the case the government is trying to make to the public. Clearly there is plenty more evidence available. If it supported their case, they would present it, so it most likely doesn’t, which is why it has been withheld.
Yet another example of the neo-cons in the Guardian/Observer and their usual attitude to Russia and Syria. This time by Cohen:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/sep/09/putin-pretends-peace-europe-caught-in-trap.
The Observer didn’t dare open the article for comments, I see. Cohen has been getting a bit sensitive recently.
Where are the dead birds? If a super lethal nerve agent was sprayed around, the area shold have been littered with dead dirds, mice, insects etc. The little ones die first.
You’re forgetting that this Novostick stuff has magical properties and can do (or not do) anything depending on the observer. A bit like a quarks. Our ms media seem happy to perpetuate this myth. One day, someone will write objectively about this whole sorry episode.
Us jets strike Syria city with banned phosphorous substance . Diabolical imperialists and nobody can or will stop them . It’s sick !
This is a war crime.
BREAKING NEWS
US jets strike Syrian town with banned white phosphorus bombs – Russian Defense Ministry
9 Sep 2018 | 17:06 GMT
US jets strike Syrian town with banned white phosphorus bombs – Russian Defense Ministry
Two US jets have bombed a town in the Syrian Deir Ez-Zor province with white phosphorus munitions, causing massive fires, Russian military has said.
https://www.rt.com/news/438008-us-strikes-syria-white-phosphorus/
Israel did the same on an UNWRA school playground in Gaza.
Hajin, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, is the only town in Syria still in the hands of Da’ish. b at Moon of Alabama has been pointing out that there’s been no effort by the US since last December to push Da’ish out (it’s on the American bank of the Euphrates). He attributed this fact to collusion between the US and Da’ish, but it may be that the Sunni Arab militias of the SDF who are dominant in that area (not so much Kurds) are not willing to advance without being “bombed” in.
@ Sharp Ears September 9, 2018 at 18:22
Indeed, and the US used it in Falluja, and tried to wriggle out of it:
‘US used white phosphorus in Iraq’: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/4440664.stm
But, of course, the US, like the UK and a ‘certain ME regime’, are ‘exceptional’, and War Crimes are only for who they say commits them.
I don’t know if this has been mentioned already but there is an interesting opinion from Sergei’s best friend, Ross Cassidy, who said that Sergei was ‘spooked’ before the attack. Also, ‘sources close to the investigation said Mr Skripal told detectives they were then followed home to Salisbury’. However, what I think is more interesting is that Mr Cassidy questions the time that Sergei’s front door was contaminated. From today’s Mail:
“But Mr Cassidy questions the police timeline. It is his understanding that Sergei and Yulia were at home until 1pm. And he said Mr Skripal’s ‘heightened state of awareness’ would have frustrated any attack in broad daylight.
He said: ‘I spent hours and hours with the Counter Terrorism Command being interviewed and talking about this attack.
‘I found their work on this inquiry very thorough and meticulous. Every little detail was talked about and refined over and over again.
‘I have the utmost respect for these officers. I find it very difficult to dispute their findings.
‘However, I was surprised that they said the Novichok was placed on the Sunday lunchtime. I have always thought it was placed on the Saturday afternoon when we were collecting Yulia from Heathrow, or even Saturday night.
‘These guys are professional assassins. It would have been far too brazen for them to have walked down a dead end cul-de-sac in broad daylight on a Sunday lunchtime.
‘Sergei’s house faces up the cul-de-sac. He had a converted garage that he used as his office – this gives a full view of the street.
‘Almost always, Sergei used to open the door to us before we had chance to knock. Whenever we visited, he’d see us approaching.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6147167/Sergei-Skripal-tailed-eve-Novichok-attack-SECOND-spy-team.html
Although, the idea that the door was contaminated on the Saturday makes even less sense to me than their being poisoned with novichok hours before they fell, it does validate those who have had difficulty with the given timeline, or the poisoned door scenario.
There is a small item in the Sunday Sun saying Petrov was a Russian gangster jailed for cyber crime!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7210402/russia-hackers-spy-poisoning-novichok/
“UK police may have helped jail one of the hitmen, over a cyber attack against British bookies 12 years ago.A man named Alexander Petrov was among Russian criminals who threatened to shut down online bookies unless they paid £3million.British detectives traced them and Petrov, then in his 20s, was jailed for eight years by the Russian authorities.It is thought he was recruited by Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU after release.”
Utter nonsense about “recruiting” a criminal who served 8 years (!) to Russian Army’s Main (!) Intelligence directorate for General Staff (G.U.). One must understand military intelligence everywhere, including reformed Russian Army, consists of career officers, who serve years with spotless record before showing enough potential to join elite, General Staff – informing units.
Whole propaganda smog about “GRU” (part of KGB, existed before 1992) being Figaro here, Figaro there, Figaro everywhere is utter and complete bullshit. PM shall have more detailed briefings on enemy intelligence before spewing accusations on them.
True enough.
But consider that “detailed briefings on enemy intelligence” and for that matter “intelligence” in the general sense of the term, are entirely superfluous if the fast and furious spewing of accusations is the entire point of the exercise.
I forgot to add Sun theory on “Petrov” implies while he is a convicted hacker come a “GRU” agent, he was not used by “GRU” as, well, low-level hacker, which may be understood from a technical standpoint, but … wait a moment… an assassin, sent to Salisbury… wait another moment… with a vial full of chemical weapon! This is B-, nay, Z- movie plot, not the way how things are done in real life.
The other point is, if true, Petrov is his real name, not an alias!
True. What Sun is trying to pull with this item?
Here is “Petrov” in “his 20s”
https://web.archive.org/web/20121011094849/http://www.kommersant.com/gallery.asp?id=709912&pics_id=43550
Why bother commenting on all this total nonsense. Your comment is only going to be deleted anyway.
This is because we are ruled by total psychopaths.
Psychopaths? Like you Rob, going around saying people like me should be shot?
Deletion’s too good for you 🙂
Clark, I’ve always had the greatest respect for you, and will ask you again to link to any thread/post where I asked for you to be shot?
We do live in very extreme times, none of which is good for people like me, who just want to live in a half way-sane society.
Am I the enemy?.
There, there, Rob.
When life’s vicissitudes get us down, there’s nothing like a little passive-aggressive bleating to cheer oneself up!
Besides, it must be some comfort to know that at least the present comment has escaped the Grim Reaper so far, and inspired replies.
Fuck off, the lot of you low life scum.
As I type this the British government (presently headed by prime minister Theresa May) are butchering huge numbers of people in Syria. These are war crimes of large proportions.
How they can keep getting away with such crimes is, quite frankly, beyond belief.
But wait, the trolls will come out and ‘explain’ it all to you.
Trolls, you’re all going to be put on trial for war crimes as well; you do understand that, don’t you?
I know it is a humbling experience, but hayho,that life, learn the lesson, adapt and keep going.
Are the “impossible photos” intended to bring down the government? I mean the government has explicitly blamed the Russians for ‘Salisbury’ on the basis of the evidence, but the evidence is so poor how could anyone possibly believe it, which they mostly don’t, even if too fearful to say so.
This is dangerous territory because if the Prime Minister is lying to Parliament and public, its Iraqi WMDs all over again. Its appears the Labour front bench have fallen in line, to avoid criticising, appease, the deep state, but if Corbyn merely raised questions about the “impossible photos” it would sink the government. Hence the hysterical attacks on Corbyn and anyone who asks the most reasonable questions.
I’d like to play poker with this guy:
“Robert Hannigan, the former head of the British intelligence service GCHQ, tells Four Corners that Russia’s aggression has reached a new, destructive level.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAfkfZIibm8
Thing is, should our Banking or Power networks etc go offline, we’ve absolutely no way of knowing who did it.
And, very easy way to control a population.
An IT sleuth seems to think that one of the CCTV photos given out by the Met was actually taken on a Blackberry:
https://twitter.com/mkj1951/status/1038836317638021126
Kobs has done good work on Salisbury’s CCTV network and what they should have picked up:
https://twitter.com/MichaKobs/status/1037821205322113027
@ Jeremn September 9, 2018 at 20:28
But someone else has said the pics, or one of them, was taken by a camera from off CCTV footage, so both could be right.
Once again, all we can be reasonably sure of is that the pictures were doctored in some way.
Lile you say, he seems to know his business re CCTV/cameras.
Anyhow, so far, so good – no word of a False Flag CW attack/hoax yet!
I will go over to the Blogmire to see what the people of Salisbury say about the cameras and which are where, and which ones were working.
Unfortunately Kobs doesn’t get the location of Sergei’s house right…
https://twitter.com/MichaKobs/status/1037367268085309440
I have to admit it was a somewhat strange afternoon.
Some people are nice, but some people are so selfish, that it is as if they were born with their head stuck up their arse, and they only occasionally pull it out to look around.
It kind of started, with 8 people talking together and laughing, telling stories (some of which were true) and we didn’t even notice. Then this girl turns up for a smoke, and apologises.
I didn’t notice we were all blokes.
Normally its the other way round.
Is it the full moon or something?
Blokes 8 Women 1 – and that’s only cos my wife was there.
Jesus – wtf’s wrong with them?
It’s almost enough to turn some people gay.
The young Scottish man was lovely. He gave me a very nice present.
Tony
