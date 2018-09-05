UPDATE
I am prepared to acknowledge that, given the gate design, they could have passed through different gates in exact synchronicity and this may be a red herring. I am leaving this post up here as it is good to acknowledge mistakes. Please read my updated post Skripals – The Mystery Deepens
Russia has developed an astonishing new technology enabling its secret agents to occupy precisely the same space at precisely the same time.
These CCTV images released by Scotland yard today allegedly show Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second. 16.22.43 on 2 March 2018. Note neither photo shows the other following less than a second behind.
There is no physically possible explanation for this. You can see ten yards behind each of them, and neither has anybody behind for at least ten yards. Yet they were both photographed in the same spot at the same second.
The only possible explanations are:
1) One of the two is travelling faster than Usain Bolt can sprint
2) Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline.
I am going with the Met issuing doctored images.
UPDATE
A number of people have pointed out a third logical possibility, that the photographs are not of the same place and they are coming through different though completely identical entry channels. The problem with that is the extreme synchronicity. You can see from the photos that the channel(s) are enclosed and quite long, and they would have had to enter different entrances to the channels. So it is remarkable they were at exactly the same point at the same time. Especially as one of them appears to be holding (wheeled?) luggage and one has only a shoulder bag.
I have traveled through Gatwick many times but cannot call to mind precisely where they are. Can anybody pinpoint the precise place in the airport? Before or after passport control? Before or after baggage collection? Before or after customs? The only part of the airport this looks like to me is shortly after leaving the plane after the bridge, and before joining the main gangway to passport control – in which case passengers are not split into separated channels at the stage this was taken. I can’t recall any close corridors as long as this after passport control. But I am open to correction.
Please read my updated post Skripals – The Mystery Deepens
Another possibility is that the pictures are genuine, but the timestamp is fake.
If they are prepared to fake the time stamp, what else are they prepared to fake?


Now let’s get on to other questions such as why the British authorities waited so long to publish any suspects’ names, and why they are not, unlike with Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, applying for extradition. Oh, and whether Britain is about to launch a fifth-domain military attack on Russia.
Agree that the photos seem dodgy. But they have not applied for extradition because there is no extradition treaty with Russia. Russia does not extradite Russian citizens.
That is not true. Russia will extradite suspects for crimes that are classed as crimes in Russia. Now attempted murder, use of chemical weapons etc., are certainly classed as crimes in Russia. Were Britain to submit evidence to the Russian authorities, the latter would do their own investigations and if the evidence stands up, extradition is possible.
However, Britain has not sent anything to Russia. Simply conveniently complaining that ‘they won’t extradite them anyway’. More lies from May.
Yes you all have your own opinion of they facts placed in front of you, but you are missing the main points to all this! How do you explain the hotel room being contaminated, the government has stated this as fact, so why are they asking for these suspects to be extradited to the UK! if this toxic chemical is so deadly as they say, they would be extremely sick or dead by now, has anybody that stayed in that room in that hotel, been contacted and examined, you would think at least one would have come forward to tell their story, then we have the aircraft they came and returned on, anybody know someone that was on these flights, as they tell us this container it was in was leaking, now take on board the fact the air is being push around the aircraft over and over again, so why no news bulletins asking for anybody that was on these fights, if they where feeling ill, nothing at all, why? Then we have the problem of the container being Gould weeks later, I know we have cutbacks, but how many time does this waste bin get emptied? was he bin diving, as in weeks I would say it should have been covered over, then why would these suspects, place it in a bin, are they tidy people that don’t litter? but go around killing people! None of this adds up, from the start of all this, remember the cafe they was in, they told everyone that visited it that day to burn the clothes they where waring at the time, as this toxic chemical was very dangerous stuff, but no mention of any postman or anybody that visited the house they found it on the front door, to many unanswered questions!
They went through side by side exits. Obviously.
No conspiracy theory here.
But the identical positions and time stamps?
Identical positions because there is a fixed camera above each lane in the same position.
Identical time stamps because they were walking together before entering a lane each. The lanes aren’t very long. Very high chance they pass the sae point at the same time if they’re walking at the same speed.
Pretty normal really and nothing untoward.
There is only one exit.
They are two different corridors. The cameras are at slightly different angles in both.
Definitely not the same camera (unless it is on a weird off-kilter mobile mounting, rather than being fixed), so would be different gates. Bit of a Bellingcat on this one, I think, Craig. 😉
I don’t buy this Skripal narrative. Anything claimed about the Russian government by hostile governments should be backed by credible evidence. We don’t accept Russian claims, and our own governments are just as untrustworthy and corrupt.
Oh dear – Craig Murray – got a bit of a muddle going now,which will make all future inconsistencies easily ignorable.
If only Salisbury and Amesbury had state of the art cctv installed before March this year, we wouldn’t have needed to wait six months to publish mugshots.
Oh – they DID have brand NEW cctv installed and fully working in 2017! Well that’s ALL right then.
http://www.wiltshire.gov.uk/news/articles/salisbury-cctv-system-being-installed-first-cameras-are-live
They are after passport control and baggage reclaim in gatwick (however I am only most familiar with the gates from Irish flights (which don’t go through passport control again at Gatwick). Flights from Russia would come through another set of gates but I expect they follow the same process and once you are through these gates, you are in the arrivals lounge.
I have ploughed through nearly all comments. The ‘moving CCTV cameras and angle differences are BS.
https://twitter.com/bleidl/status/1037540166020280320
The round black CCTV can be clearly seen, dead centre on top of exits, so there is no scope for different angles from them.
So, though they may or may not have come through different corridors, the pictures have been edited, photoshopped in some way.
There are several gates to exit Gatwick. My wife walks beside me until we turn the last corner and we then go through separate gates seemingly at the same moment and meet, at the same time on the other side. Entirely possible and plausible.
So if they used the ‘same’ perfume bottle and discarded it, why was it in a sealed box when Charlie found it :-/
https://news.sky.com/story/novichok-victim-charlie-rowley-poison-was-in-sealed-bottle-of-perfume-11447714
Exactly my thoughts, previous reports said the man had said it was a broken box he pickedup. Now its a sealed box. Are we seriously supposed to believed the two Russians managed to squeeze the contents of a perfume bottle on to the door handle of the Skripals house without any landing on the doorstep? Did they wear gloves, are they discarded somewhere else? There was constant police presence standing at the door for days on end, did they all stand on the same safe spot, did non try the door handle? Did none of the police enter the house to check if there was anyone in there or even a body? Just too far fetched. I heard an ex M15 employee on the radio saying there were still some issues that needed clarification.
Craig:
If you look at the Met site (http://news.met.police.uk/news/counter-terrorism-police-release-images-of-two-suspects-in-connection-with-salisbury-attack-320534) you will see both the images are described as “…at Gatwick airport at 15:00hrs on 02 March 2018” i.e. not the same as the time stamps of 16:22:43 clearly visible in the images – but no explanation for difference.
If you now download the two images and inspect the properties you will see that the CO1416-2018-CCTV1.jpg has Date Taken: 2018:05:03 18:43:50 and CO1416-18-CCTV2.jpg has Date Taken: 2018:05:03 13:46:30. Both have Software: Windows Photo Editor 10.0.10011.16384
Not sure what the implication is.
The barrier to the immediate left of the individual is in a different position in each photo. This would lend support to the two different gate hypothesis or Scotland Yard doctoring of the images. After the 6 months of serial incompetence and inconsistencies by the UK government in the matter I’d put my money on the image doctoring!
If you look to the side or each photo you will see to barriers two close the path way to access; it is very clear that the two photos are two different locations, Airport security has many path ways like this, do you really think two Russian agents would travel in tandem.
Not standard spy training.
If you flip one of the images, they line up perfectly.
New question: Why was one of the original images flipped? Was it to make them look like they were taken in different places when really they were not?
https://twitter.com/Sean_x_Larkin/status/1037711212581138434
Yes, it’s good to acknowledge mistakes. But why are we so primed to disbelieve the government?
Probably because they tell lies so routinely. Not just about smaller things (such as when Cameron lies about a report the ONS just handed him), but about things as serious and criminal as starting a war under false pretences.
Surprise surprise British police invent evidence.
Surprise surprise Huy fell for fake news (fake timestamps – look harder on the bottom one and you can see part of the ORIGINAL timestamp, dummy)
They have bee trying to frame Russia for this for months. They have been trying to frame Russia for many things in the last year or so (with no evidence). They are obviously preparing to start a war with Russia and are try
ing to set up justification beforehand.
They are clearly different cameras since one is more centred on the corridor than the other. Timing is suspicious though…
I may be mistaken but according to Wikipedia it is Sussex police that are responsible for policing and security for Gatwick. The Aviation Security Operational Command Unit (SO18) is a Specialist Operations unit of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. The unit is responsible for providing policing and security for both Heathrow and London City airports. London’s other airports, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton are policed by Sussex, Essex and the Bedfordshire Police respectively, as they are not located in the Metropolitan Police District. I notice the images have MET POL in the bottom right hand corner. Maybe the Met have supplied and monitor the cameras. Can anyone throw light on this?
I am not sure they do show these two men are “both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second”. Look carefully at the small metal arm to the left of each man (the one on the right in the photos) it is not in the same position in each picture. This suggests they were actually in different channels.
I don’t know if any of you use fotoforensics, but if you look at the ELA tab, I think I can see another 2 figures that were in the image, it’s the same on another photo of the 2 of them together on a street I saw today
https://fotoforensics.com/analysis.php?id=3a49c472258a0a7999e01512fd8bf18216729657.88964
It might be Pareidolia though lol
Flip and rotate the 1st image. The metal gates are slightly asymmetric and with the images flipped they align. It’s the same location.
Try looking on the lower part of the lower photo and you’ll see part of the original time-stamp.
THIS is FAKE!
The different channels explanation is made more plausible when you look at the upper left hand corner of the two photos. In the first photo, you can see a dark corner above the white side panelling. This is not visible in the second photo. It looks like two different security cameras set at slightly different angles.
(A similar difference in setting is noticeable by looking at the gate in the lower right corner.)
These are secondary copies and cropped i think. You can see part of the original timestamp in one of the pictures. Might explain the slight oddity.
First image flipped and aligned with 2nd image. It’s the same gate. Notice the asymmetry of the angle of the metal gates to the wall on the left and right hand sides.
https://imgur.com/1wW9zef
The camera angles are similar, but clearly different.. See the black triangular area top left of the picture for instance… so this backs up the theory that these photos were either taken in two identical channels, or possibly two different cameras in the same channel with their times inaccurately set?
The images are both cropped to an odd aspect ratio. Almost as if one image was flipped, rotated and then cropped and the other image had to be cropped to match the size of the ‘adjusted’ image. Maybe.