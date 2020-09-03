Once Navalny was in Berlin it was only a matter of time before it was declared that he was poisoned with Novichok. The Russophobes are delighted. This of course eliminates all vestiges of doubt about what happened to the Skripals, and proves that Russia must be isolated and sanctioned to death and we must spend untold billions on weapons and security services. We must also increase domestic surveillance, crack down on dissenting online opinion. It also proves that Donald Trump is a Russian puppet and Brexit is a Russian plot.
I am going to prove beyond all doubt that I am a Russian troll by asking the question Cui Bono?, brilliantly identified by the Integrity Initiative’s Ben Nimmo as a sure sign of Russian influence.
I should state that I have no difficulty at all with the notion that a powerful oligarch or an organ of the Russian state may have tried to assassinate Navalny. He is a minor irritant, rather more famous here than in Russia, but not being a major threat does not protect you against political assassination in Russia.
What I do have difficulty with is the notion that if Putin, or other very powerful Russian actors, wanted Navalny dead, and had attacked him while he was in Siberia, he would not be alive in Germany today. If Putin wanted him dead, he would be dead.
Let us first take the weapon of attack. One thing we know about a “Novichok” for sure is that it appears not to be very good at assassination. Poor Dawn Sturgess is the only person ever to have allegedly died from “Novichok”, accidentally according to the official narrative. “Novichok” did not kill the Skripals, the actual target. If Putin wanted Navalny dead, he would try something that works. Like a bullet to the head, or an actually deadly poison.
“Novichok” is not a specific chemical. It is a class of chemical weapon designed to be improvised in the field from common domestic or industrial precursors. It makes some sense to use on foreign soil as you are not carrying around the actual nerve agent, and may be able to buy the ingredients locally. But it makes no sense at all in your own country, where the FSB or GRU can swan around with any deadly weapon they wish, to be making homemade nerve agents in the sink. Why would you do that?
Further we are expected to believe that, the Russian state having poisoned Navalny, the Russian state then allowed the airplane he was traveling in, on a domestic flight, to divert to another airport, and make an emergency landing, so he could be rushed to hospital. If the Russian secret services had poisoned Navalny at the airport before takeoff as alleged, why would they not insist the plane stick to its original flight plan and let him die on the plane? They would have foreseen what would happen to the plane he was on.
Next, we are supposed to believe that the Russian state, having poisoned Navalny, was not able to contrive his death in the intensive care unit of a Russian state hospital. We are supposed to believe that the evil Russian state was able to falsify all his toxicology tests and prevent doctors telling the truth about his poisoning, but the evil Russian state lacked the power to switch off the ventilator for a few minutes or slip something into his drip. In a Russian state hospital.
Next we are supposed to believe that Putin, having poisoned Navalny with novichok, allowed him to be flown to Germany to be saved, making it certain the novichok would be discovered. And that Putin did this because he was worried Merkel was angry, not realising she might be still more angry when she discovered Putin had poisoned him with novichok
There are a whole stream of utterly unbelievable points there, every single one of which you have to believe to go along with the western narrative. Personally I do not buy a single one of them, but then I am a notorious Russophile traitor.
The United States is very keen indeed to stop Germany completing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will supply Russian gas to Germany on a massive scale, sufficient for about 40% of its electricity generation. Personally I am opposed to Nord Stream 2 myself, on both environmental and strategic grounds. I would much rather Germany put its formidable industrial might into renewables and self-sufficiency. But my reasons are very different from those of the USA, which is concerned about the market for liquefied gas to Europe for US produces and for the Gulf allies of the US. Key decisions on the completion of Nord Stream 2 are now in train in Germany.
The US and Saudi Arabia have every reason to instigate a split between Germany and Russia at this time. Navalny is certainly a victim of international politics. That he is a victim of Putin I tend to doubt.
Click HERE TO DONATE if you do not see the Donate button above
As soon as Novichok was mentioned, I knew it was geopolitics and not internal Russian politics.
I didn’t want to listen for an hour. Was there anything interesting in it?
Focus on Putin understandably, but with nuance that things do happen outwith his ken.
Of course. It’s not like the guy was a secret policeman.
Maybe the “russians” should try bone saws and drones to get rid of opponents.
Both way more successful than the “military grade” chemical and best, both deemed perfectly acceptable by the US and puppet.
Border Bus
Country walks or sleeping bags zipped from the outside.
…or maybe contract the CIA to do it. You can rest assured they were responsible for death of Hugo Chavez. Curiously Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Paraguayan Fernando Lugo, and former Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—Latin America’s top anti-US empire leaders—all just happened to contract cancer around the same time by chance. The Chavez visit to the United Nations General Assembly in NYC, September 2006 would perhaps add further suspicion to true cause of his untimely death. Whilst there he was to address the locals at a nearby university, fortunately his security team discovered, using a Geiger counter, that the chair he was mean’t to sit in was dangerously radioactive. Just look at the claimed 668 attempts on Castro’s life.
Spencer Eagle
Yes, all the kit is available as it is used industrialy for taking X-rays of welding (NDT).
Listening to Trump poking the Chinese, the US should have thought more carefully about using the Iraqis as target practice and how stupid it makes them look when they complain about other countries.
Instead of which when they began to realise the Iraqis Iraqis didn’t give a flying fook about them, they decided to teach them another lesson through their Daesh. Trump is just a multibillionaire without a life, surrounded by hoards of other multi billionaires without lives. Having a fit of pique about China’s astonishing technological and financial success.
It was not until after Britain lost its cruel empire that we started to feel remorse. Can someone please explain to Trump that nuclear weapons hurt?
And just like that media in the west attack Trump when he wont blame Putin, why would he? No investigations have been made?! Pure propaganda move by the media that simply cannot wait for west to start a war with Russia.
I suspect russiophobia will accelerate now before, but also after US election if Trump happens to win.
Information about a mysterious woman appeared in the ru-net.
https://life.ru/p/1341159
https://aif.ru/society/people/kto_takaya_mariya_pevchih
A 33-year-old young woman who recently flew in from London. On August 15 she celebrated her birthday and then went with Navalny on the working trip. When the plane urgently landed in Omsk for Navalny’s hospitalization, the woman also remained on the ground in the ‘Ibis Siberia Omsk’ hotel, waiting for Alexei to recover. She left from Russia to Britain on August 22.
Maria Konstantinovna Pevchikh (Мария Константиновна Певчих) born in 1987, russian. In 2010 she graduated from the sociological faculty of Moscow Lomonosov State University.
Lives in London. Fond of sports, trains under the program of “Navy Seals”, an elite US military unit, owns bookstores in the UK and Australia.
Have close ties with Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Yevgeny Chichvarkin. Joined Navalny’s activity in 2009. At that time, she was 22-year-old and worked as an assistant to one of the British parliamentarians.
It is alleged that the family and relatives do not know this woman.
Her photo
https://static.life.ru/publications/2020/7/21/17582829481.74346.jpg
https://cont.ws/uploads/pic/2020/9/%D0%B0%D0%BF%D0%B0.jpg
The investigation previously published a chronology of events here
https://ria.ru/20200821/khronologiya-1576110899.html
They discovered that in Tomsk the blogger’s company has booked seven rooms for four people, Navalny himself spent the night in a different room that was recorded in his name.
Ah, cherchez la femme! 😉
I think the SAKER nailed it. None of this would have happened under Stalin or even Khrushchev. THE PUTIN is totally responsible for the deterioration of the FSB’s capabilities and should be shot for treason to permit this state of incompetence of the security agencies to happen in Russia.
Maybe the agencies should stick with drones and firearms in general, a little collateral damage never hurt anyone and the US has demonstrated this sufficiently.
http://thesaker.is/russians-are-the-dumbest-most-incompetent-idiots-on-the-planet/
The West didn’t dare intervene in the time of Stalin, or Khruschev, for fear of nuclear retaliation. Now they do.
Exactly and that makes the situation even more dangerous,
back then many Soviet/Russia and west tried to deescalate the situation, today, many western states seems to do everything to get the conflict escalating instead.
“The West didn’t dare intervene in the time of Stalin, or Khruschev, for fear of nuclear retaliation. Now they do”
Your knowledge of history or present day capabilities of the Russian Military lets you post hilarious BS…..
Oh, you were there then, were you?
“The West didn’t dare intervene in the time of Stalin, or Khruschev, for fear of nuclear retaliation. “
The West didn’t dare….you really have to bone up on history.
The US had atomic warheads stored in Germany and likely the UK as well. The threat of nuclear retaliation did neither prevent the USA from installing missiles in Turkey at the time nor in retaliation Russia to install nukes in Cuba.
The situation was resolved because either party knew the capabilities and found a way to retreat saving face.
Either site did of course interfere with spies and undercover action – up to a point.
Russia killed spies in the UK and likely the US and vice versa.
Radio Liberty broadcasted happily propaganda, and so did Russian stations.
Both sides had of course communication means if the situation got ever out of hand. Remember U2..not the band?
It wasn’t so much fear of retaliation, it was the grudging acknowledgement that either site had speres of interst, and the main concern by both sides was the prevention of expanding those spheres.
In any case – you seem to be lacking the ability to recognize sarcasm…
It sounds like you’re good at reading web-pages. I regrettably had to live it, all through the fifties and sixties. Your version sounds ex post facto theoretical.
You weren’t sarcastic in your initial post, though your subsequent posts suggest it.
Where Russia is concerned an China and Venezuela and so on, out right military attacks no longer take centre stage, now sanctions slowly like a python crush a countries economy until it yields to the USA and its minions demands. this staged poisoning of Navalny, but not by Russia, will undoubtably lead to more severe sanctions on Russia in an attempt to strangle the life out of its economy.
This type of warfare and it is warfare, causes untold suffering to the targeted countries civilian population, and should be classed as a crime against humanity.
You’re right. Economic sanctions are the only weapon the US has left which works, as the US public won’t tolerate a single casualty. The question though is how long they will continue to work, as the US allies continue to be unhappy.
“as the US public won’t tolerate a single casualty.”
WTF are you talking about?
The USA is perfectly willing to fight Russia to the last European NATO member..
“The USA is perfectly willing to fight Russia to the last European NATO member..” That may be right, but I don’t see why you’re vituperative.
“WTF are you talking about?
The USA is perfectly willing to fight Russia to the last European NATO member..”
Peter.
An Ex-CIA man, of whom I’ve long forgotten his name used to say the same thing about Saudi Arabia, that the Saudis were willing to fight Iran down to the last American soldier.
Sorry, they had the cheek to fly over Russian Air space many times taking pics.
and here some info about the lovely rogue Navalny:
https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2019/05/31/navalnys-bitcoin-scam/
https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2015/10/09/navalny-hides-from-police-refuses-to-shave-his-face/
“Recall that Alexei Navalny has two suspended sentences and is involved in several criminal cases at once.
“In December last year, he was sentenced in the case of embezzlement of money from the Yves Rocher company to a three and a half years suspended sentence. His brother Oleg was sentenced to a real three and a half years in prison.
In 2013, Navalny, who in 2009 worked as an adviser to the governor of the Kirov region, was found guilty of embezzling property of the state-owned company Kirovles and sentenced to five years in a general regime colony. He was taken into custody in the courtroom and placed in a pre-trial detention center, but the very next day the Kirov regional court changed the measure of restraint to a recognizance not to leave. As a result, the sentence was changed to a suspended one.
In addition, the Investigative Committee is investigating the case of the theft of 100 million rubles from the SPS party against Alexei Navalny since the end of December 2012.
Activists of Navalny’s team – deputy of the Zyuzino metropolitan area Konstantin Yankauskas, as well as entrepreneurs Nikolai Lyaskin and Vladimir Ashurkov – are suspected of fraud related to violation of the procedure for financing the campaign in the election of the mayor of Moscow.
Navalny has repeatedly found himself in the role of a defendant in claims for the protection of honor and dignity – for throwing slanderous publications into the Internet. So, recently, the Lublin Court of Moscow satisfied such a claim by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Igor Rudensky.”
(machine translated from here: https://vz.ru/news/2015/10/8/771336.html)
https://i2.wp.com/en.eurobelarus.info/files/175/225/navalny_kollag_1_.jpeg
The last picture should make clear what type of person the West again associates with….
for those who have difficulties identifying person of historical significance – the portrait above the left nipple is of significance attesting to the mental state of the person displaying it. And it is not Stalin’s portrait.
Peter, I’m not aware of these activities, but what I know for sure is that Navalny is far from being a saint.
He shot an animal dead, while it was period prohibited for hunting. I remembered it because there was an investigation for poaching, also the police wanted to know how did he get a hunting licence, because Navalny tried to declare himself insane to avoid prosecution.
Russia don’t give gun licence to insane people.
Also they said he owned two expensive Benelli guns, hurriedly re-registered to his wife’s that made everyone wonder when did his wife trained and how she managed to get the license herself. His wife had no job, was busy with her family affairs, nontheless there were rumors she was noticed in some caasino in the USA and her expensive Dior dress etc.
I think Navalny does the same that he accuses other people of doing. For example, he said some very unpleasant words about state officials who send their kids to foreign universities. Voila, his daughter studies in the USA and news said ex-ambassador of the US to Russia is her professor.
I was aware for a long time that Navalny was at least an anti Semite and a “Nationalist” with fascist tendencies. That at least is what I would label a person who wears a tattoo of dear Adolph on his breast…
It is just fitting for the west to acknowledge such a one as “representing” the opposition. The West has no problems with fascists (check Ukraine) as long as it is their fascist against somebody else. Just have a look at the cozy relationship to Saudi Arabia, kind of real Islamo-fascism or the various shady figures that they are tying to replace elected South American leaders with.
I don’t believe in Hitler tattoo, sorry. If Navalny had it, he would be thrown out of the Berlin ambulance directly into the street, as soon as doctors see it. It is Germany, they have no obligation to care of foreign citizen nazi.
The Hitler tattoo story is a hoax, based on an unconvincing photoshop job. The original photo is of an entirely different guy: http://kwout.com/cutout/x/xw/3g/yjb.jpg
Navalny’s face was crudely pasted on: https://resistancepopulaire.skyrock.com/photo.html?id_article=3106002045&id_article_media=35307089
Some people will fall for anything.
That picture is an obvious fake. Is it the best you can do?
If you enlarge both photos, you can see that both types have the head attached.
Or not?
Sorry that I fell for a fake.
While that maybe the case neither his white collar criminal activities nor his antisemitic/nationalistic utterings and ethnic slurs are fake.
https://globalvoices.org/2013/07/25/ethnic-slurs-haunt-alexey-navalny/
https://antisemitism.org.il/en/81364/ (although the story about the toast seems to be untrue)
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2013/07/is-aleksei-navalny-a-liberal-or-a-nationalist/278186/
“The last picture should make clear what type of person the West again associates with….”
Peter, that photo supposedly of Navalny. Really? Come on! And you’re telling others here to “bone up”.
If it comes to it, we must make sure that the likes of steele, urban, stoltenberg etc are right out there at the FRONT
More Austin Powers than James Bond, as GG says..
and is.
When he was younger Stoltenberg were anti war, he always struck me as an armchair warrior,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jens_Stoltenberg#Early_political_activity
I wonder if Nato deliberately picked a socialist to lead Nato to make the left/socialists more pro-Nato…
What if it is Putin and Merkel cooperated and staged this poisoning? What if Navalny is a willing participant?
Tatyana
I have the same feeling as you. Russophobia simply indicates the bastards are working together against us the steeple. Chinaphobia maybe indicates the Chinese leadership and US leadership jointly want to cull the older generation with bio warfare.
Since none of UK , US. Russia nor China are democracies, their only task is to manage the narrative they tell the people. If I was to go out and buy a product made in China, half the cost would be for transport or profit to the dealer. That is a shared enterprise. One party for example manufactures a diesel generator, while the Western parties sit on their bums and take profit.
Sounds too cosy to me.
Mark 3:24-6.
That is why this theory is дезинформация, a well-known KGB tactic. Putin was a KGB agent, and its Technical Operations directorate specialises in creating poisons, which would be used by Deparment V agents. You will find many instructive examples in John Barron’s book “KGB: the secret work of Soviet secret agents”. Among the stories is the alarm caused by the defection of Oleg Lyalin of Department V, in 1971 to Great Britain.
But an equally interetsing question is: what sort of person would believe that Merkel in a free Germany would collaborate with a former KGB occupier? As wiki puts it, “She did not participate in the secular coming of age ceremony Jugendweihe, however, which was common in East Germany. Instead, she was confirmed. During this time, she participated in several compulsory courses on Marxism-Leninism with her grades only being regarded as “sufficient”. Not exactly an enthusiastic party member!
I agree, my idea is stupid (though I still find it amusing) but desinformation ??? What a strange set of mind could make you drive you to this assessment?
—
I visited Navalny’s website yesterday to see the latest news. Once again I was convinced that I was not on the way with his team. Extremely intolerant.
Just take a look at these comments:
– Alexey, get better, Russia needs you
– A couple of hundred hamsters are not all of Russia
– Not all … Also, not all of Russia is the same stupid cattle as you
– A tricky question: why are the fan(s) of Navalny so far from intelligent, cultural communication? Why do you, almost everyone, have such a foul rhetoric? Apparently, you are selected at the casting with some special, marginal requirements ??? No, really, I’m amused by your cretinism …
– On what basis do you conclude that Larisa Volodina is a “stupid cattle”? Because her opinion is different from yours?
– Enough cultural communication with you, scum
– With us – with whom? With citizens who have opinions and views that differ from yours?
etc etc
https://navalny.com/p/6425/#c
I see them as some kind of cult that brands all those who dissent with humiliating labels. How do they intend to put their leader into presidency? Do they truely believe his party could have great success among common people, given this despiteful attitude?
I think, no. Navalny and co. are not that stupid. It is that their aim is not to put him into presidency. They exist to criticise Putin and nothing more. The same as Pussy Riot, who are far from music and zero chance to ever get to the big stage. They simply lack something essential for wide public, the same as Navalny lacks something essential to be a good president for all russians. Honestly, I’d keep him away from any public position, away from working with live people. He is not fit for that.
Kempe
September 4, 2020 at 16:07
Article 56 of the Geneva Convention makes it clear that an occupying state is responsible for any negative developments in the occupied territory. Russia is therefore responsible for any problems related to a shortage of water.Putin [sic] should have thought about this problem back in 2014 when Russian armed forces began to occupy the territory. However, he prefers to argue that Ukraine is responsible for the water shortage on the peninsula.
—————————————————
Well Kempi, have you got the correct Article number in the Geneva Convention. Article 56 deals with the Red Cross.
Article 49, Fourth Geneva Convention: “…The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population in the territory it occupies.”
On Dec. 5, 2001, 114 of the “High Contracting Parties” (i.e. the sponsors) of the Fourth Geneva Convention unanimously “reaffirmed the applicability of the Fourth Geneva Convention to the OccupiedPalestinianTerritory, including East Jerusalem..” In addition, they “reaffirmed the illegality of the settlements in the said territories and the extension thereof.” This specifically counters Israeli arguments that the Fourth Geneva Convention doesn’t apply to Jewish colonies in the OccupiedTerritories.
With the exception of one Jewish convert, AI is aware of only one Palestinian family living in Israeli settlements in the OccupiedTerritories. (AI, Sep. 8, 2003, MDE 15/085/2003) The UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 1998 reiterated its view that “Israeli settlements in the OccupiedPalestinianTerritories are not only illegal under contemporary international law but are an obstacle to peace and to the enjoyment of human rights by the whole population in the region.”
————————————————————
Russia’s occupation of the Crimea is regarded as illegal under international law but the cutting off of water to Crimea by Ukraine is just as illegal and a crime against humanity and the right to water under international conventions.
Its all about stopping Nordstream-2, merkel needs a reason to back out at this late stage, political and otherwise. The great satans pimpeo has said it will stop at nothing but has now given the FSB enough cause to eliminate browder and khodorokovsky, two thorns in putins flesh, the gloves are off, interesting times ahead? Will yaweh protect the two chosen market traders or will the chechens allah and the ROC prevail !!!!
More opinions that Navalny wasn’t poisoned with Novichok.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/alexey-navalny-incident-anti-russia-false-flag/5722928