Robert Mueller is either a fool, or deeply corrupt. I do not think he is a fool.
I did not comment instantly on the Mueller Report as I was so shocked by it, I have been waiting to see if any other facts come to light in justification. Nothing has. I limit myself here to that area of which I have personal knowledge – the leak of DNC and Podesta emails to Wikileaks. On the wider question of the corrupt Russian 1% having business dealings with the corrupt Western 1%, all I have to say is that if you believe that is limited in the USA by party political boundaries, you are a fool.
On the DNC leak, Mueller started with the prejudice that it was “the Russians” and he deliberately and systematically excluded from evidence anything that contradicted that view.
Mueller, as a matter of determined policy, omitted key steps which any honest investigator would undertake. He did not commission any forensic examination of the DNC servers. He did not interview Bill Binney. He did not interview Julian Assange. His failure to do any of those obvious things renders his report worthless.
There has never been, by any US law enforcement or security service body, a forensic examination of the DNC servers, despite the fact that the claim those servers were hacked is the very heart of the entire investigation. Instead, the security services simply accepted the “evidence” provided by the DNC’s own IT security consultants, Crowdstrike, a company which is politically aligned to the Clintons.
That is precisely the equivalent of the police receiving a phone call saying:
“Hello? My husband has just been murdered. He had a knife in his back with the initials of the Russian man who lives next door engraved on it in Cyrillic script. I have employed a private detective who will send you photos of the body and the knife. No, you don’t need to see either of them.”
There is no honest policeman in the world who would agree to that proposition, and neither would Mueller were he remotely an honest man.
Two facts compound this failure.
The first is the absolutely key word of Bill Binney, former Technical Director of the NSA, the USA’s $14 billion a year surveillance organisation. Bill Binney is an acknowledged world leader in cyber surveillance, and is infinitely more qualified than Crowdstrike. Bill states that the download rates for the “hack” given by Crowdstrike are at a speed – 41 Megabytes per second – that could not even nearly be attained remotely at the location: thus the information must have been downloaded to a local device, eg a memory stick. Binney has further evidence regarding formatting which supports this.
Mueller’s identification of “DC Leaks” and “Guccifer 2.0” as Russian security services is something Mueller attempts to carry off by simple assertion.Mueller shows DNC Leaks to have been the source of other, unclassified emails sent to Wikileaks that had been obtained under a Freedom of Information request and then Mueller simply assumes, with no proof, the same route was used again for the leaked DNC material. His identification of the Guccifer 2.0 persona with Russian agents is so flimsy as to be laughable. Nor is there any evidence of the specific transfer of the leaked DNC emails from Guccifer 2.0 to Wikileaks. Binney asserts that had this happened, the packets would have been instantly identifiable to the NSA.
Bill Binney is not a “deplorable”. He is the former Technical Director of the NSA. Mike Pompeo met him to hear his expertise on precisely this matter. Binney offered to give evidence to Mueller. Yet did Mueller call him as a witness? No. Binney’s voice is entirely unheard in the report.
Mueller’s refusal to call Binney and consider his evidence was not the action of an honest man.
The second vital piece of evidence we have is from Wikileaks Vault 7 release of CIA material, in which the CIA themselves outline their capacity to “false flag” hacks, leaving behind misdirecting clues including scraps of foreign script and language. This is precisely what Crowdstrike claim to have found in the “Russian hacking” operation.
So here we have Mueller omitting the key steps of independent forensic examination of the DNC servers and hearing Bill Binney’s evidence. Yet this was not for lack of time. While deliberately omitting to take any steps to obtain evidence that might disprove the “Russian hacking” story, Mueller had boundless time and energy to waste in wild goose chases after totally non-existent links between Wikileaks and the Trump campaign, including the fiasco of interviewing Roger Stone and Randy Credico.
It is worth remembering that none of the charges against Americans arising from the Mueller inquiry have anything to do with Russian collusion or Trump-Wikileaks collusion, which simply do not exist. The charges all relate to entirely extraneous matters dug up, under the extraordinary US system of “Justice”, to try to blackmail those charged with unrelated crimes turned up by the investigation, into fabricating evidence of Russian collusion. The official term for this process of blackmail is of course “plea-bargaining.”
Mueller has indicted 12 Russians he alleges are the GRU agents responsible for the “hack”. The majority of these turn out to be real people who, ostensibly, have jobs and lives which are nothing to do with the GRU. Mueller was taken aback when, rather than simply being in absentia, a number of them had representation in court to fight the charges. Mueller had to back down and ask for an immediate adjournment as soon as the case opened, while he fought to limit disclosure. His entire energies since on this case have been absorbed in submitting motions to limit disclosure, individual by individual, with the object of ensuring that the accused Russians can be convicted without ever seeing, or being able to reply to, the evidence against them. Which is precisely the same as his attitude to contrary evidence in his Report.
Mueller’s failure to examine the servers or take Binney’s evidence pales into insignificance compared to his attack on Julian Assange. Based on no conclusive evidence, Mueller accuses Assange of receiving the emails from Russia. Most crucially, he did not give Assange any opportunity to answer his accusations. For somebody with Mueller’s background in law enforcement, declaring somebody in effect guilty, without giving them any opportunity to tell their side of the story, is plain evidence of malice.
Inexplicably, for example, the Mueller Report quotes a media report of Assange stating he had “physical proof” the material did not come from Russia, but Mueller simply dismisses this without having made any attempt at all to ask Assange himself.
It is also particularly cowardly as Julian was and is held incommunicado with no opportunity to defend himself. Assange has repeatedly declared the material did not come from the Russian state or from any other state. He was very willing to give evidence to Mueller, which could have been done by video-link, by interview in the Embassy or by written communication. But as with Binney and as with the DNC servers, the entirely corrupt Mueller was unwilling to accept any evidence which might contradict his predetermined narrative.
Mueller’s section headed “The GRU’s Transfer of Stolen Material to Wikileaks” is a ludicrous farrago of internet contacts between Wikileaks and persons not proven to be Russian, transferring material not proven to be the DNC leaks. It too is destroyed by Binney and so pathetic that, having pretended he had proven the case of internet transfer, Mueller then gives the game away by adding “The office cannot rule out that stolen documents were transferred by intermediaries who visited during the summer of 2016”. He names Mr Andrew Muller-Maguhn as a possible courier. Yet again, he did not ask Mr Muller-Maguhn to give evidence. Nor did he ask me, and I might have been able to help him on a few of these points.
To run an “investigation” with a pre-determined idea as to who are the guilty parties, and then to name and condemn those parties in a report, without hearing the testimony of those you are accusing, is a method of proceeding that puts the cowardly and corrupt Mr Mueller beneath contempt.
Mueller gives no evidence whatsoever to back up his simple statement that Seth Rich was not the source of the DNC leak. He accuses Julian Assange of “dissembling” by referring to Seth Rich’s murder. It is an interesting fact that the US security services have shown precisely the same level of interest in examining Seth Rich’s computers that they have shown in examining the DNC servers. It is also interesting that this murder features in a report of historic consequences like that of Mueller, yet has had virtually no serious resource put into finding the killer.
Mueller’s condemnation of Julian Assange for allegedly exploiting the death of Seth Rich, would be infinitely more convincing if the official answer to the question “who murdered Seth Rich?” was not “who cares?”.
The justice will be done when Mueller is sent to a high security prison to serve a 50-month term!
Dawn,
A mere 50 months?
No.
Judge Courtenay sentences him to 5 years without parole.
BY ORDER – JUDGE COURTENAY
Remember the sentence Assange got for a minor Bail Act infraction in all the circumstance – he ( Assange) was facing.
So – the ‘stich up job’ that Mueller did – in his so-called investigation – smacks of collusion, cover-up and conspiracy combined – so accordingly he merits a much stiffer penalty. So, I imposed an appropriate sentence.
Upon an application for clarification from Muller’s Counsel – I said this:-
” In my 5 year sentence, should you have read my sentenceing remarks in their entiery I did say:-
Collusion I sentence you to 5 years; cover-up I sentence you to 5 years; conspiracy I sentence you to 5 years all without parole. Mr. Muller what you did was reprehensible. You fully well knew that you were not conducting a proper inquiry for from the evidence against you – you simply never focused on the most evident and available sources to be investigagted. What you actually did was avoided and deflected by deliberately and calculatedly focusing on areas of inquiry that you full well knew would lead to misleading conclusions. For all the foregoing reasons your sentences shall run consecutively. You have damaged not only Julian Assange and smeared his Wikileaks organisation, but you have disgraced your own country. Take him away.”
BY ORDER – JUDGE COURTENAY
If you are referring to Julian, he has been sentenced to 50 weeks not 50 months.
Please fact check. If so – then more or less – time served – right?
Watch Bill Binney and John Kiriakuo debunk 911 truth as Kevin Shipp sits placidly by on the Jason Goodman show who does try to fight back a bit but is just shocked into silence it seems as I was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ_XSd1SXXk
“Robert Mueller is either a fool, or deeply corrupt.”
Sadly he is both. He led a blinkered investigation where he conveniently tiptoed around evidence that would implicate his former colleagues in the FBI or collapse the Russia interference narrative.The masterminds of the charade as we know now were John Brennan, his handpicked crew of CIA & NSA officials & agents & British intel. The FBI was certainly involved but relied on false information fed to them by Brennan & co. The Russia interference narrative will continue to unravel because none of it holds up to scrutiny.
Rare meeting and discussion on you tube about CIA and NSA. “Intelligence Assesment with Kevin Shipp whistleblowers roundtable with Bill Binney & John Kiriakou.” Guys on the inside who spoke out and speak about how they were treated and how we live in a post democratic world.
Agree, 110%. Know Binney. He has been telling us this analysis since 2016-today. Read this morning that Mueller may be in Deep Shit wrt dealing with Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. As you stated above, Binney briefed Pompeo within the past two weeks ago. And Pompeo to Trump and his inner Circle and cabinet members. I believe ADM Mike Rogers (DIRNSA) briefed Trump on these matters at their first meeting two weeks after the election.
Trump has known about the Deep State’s hoax and has been playing them all along. What a helluva sting operation. Trump is a freakin genius. As of yesterday, the Storm is kinda over and cleanup operations are underway. God Bless America. In God We Trust. MAG. WWG1WGA. WE’LL WIN, WHATEVER IT TAKES. With God’s grace.
Yes perhaps a sting, under the guise of getting Trump he was getting the evidence against everyone else, but only perhaps, because he has done a lot of Deep State dirty work, but then again must be open to prosecution himself.
Dave,
I already did the job just here:-
“Upon an application for clarification from Muller’s Counsel – I said this:-
” In my 5 year sentence, should you have read my sentenceing remarks in their entiery I did say:-
Collusion I sentence you to 5 years; cover-up I sentence you to 5 years; conspiracy I sentence you to 5 years all without parole. Mr. Muller what you did was reprehensible. You fully well knew that you were not conducting a proper inquiry for from the evidence against you – you simply never focused on the most evident and available sources to be investigagted. What you actually did was avoided and deflected by deliberately and calculatedly focusing on areas of inquiry that you full well knew would lead to misleading conclusions. For all the foregoing reasons your sentences shall run consecutively. You have damaged not only Julian Assange and smeared his Wikileaks organisation, but you have disgraced your own country. Take him away.”
BY ORDER – JUDGE COURTENAY”
Craig: This is an excellent piece but you are conflating two cases with respect to the Mueller indictment of Russians. One involves the small and laughable social media campaign and indicts the Internet Research Agency and several individuals. That is the one where the IRA has appeared through counsel and where Mueller is fighting discovery every inch of the way. The second is the GRU case, indicting several alleged GRU officials for the claimed hack of the GRU and Podesta. That is the one where no one has appeared nor will the appear, why would they?
Barbara,
” The second is the GRU case, indicting several alleged GRU officials for the claimed hack of the GRU and Podesta. That is the one where no one has appeared nor will the appear, why would they?”
The answers are simple:-
1. Can you imagine anyone from the Pentagon being charged by Russia and actually appearing before a Russian court on indictment; If you have answered that one – then for the said reasons in reverse no one shall be appearing in a US court from the intelligence arm of Russia’s armed forces.
2. Further there is no extradition treaty between the US and Russia.
3. And overall Mueller was engaged in an overall cover-up job with regards to the DNC alleged Russian hack. So, quite effecectively by properly indicting some of the crooks Trump had been involved with and had surrounded himself with in the White House, Mueller very smartly instills in the public mind that similarly by way of inference that having indicted GRU persons then by not appearing the Russians have something to hide.
Mueller knew full well at 1 and 2 above and so all he had to do at 3 was an effective hop – skip and jump both way beyond existing laws and reality.
The Trumps are not staying in Buckingham Palace when they visit the UK on June 3rd for three days, the reason being that alterations are taking place in the Belgian Suite which is where Obomber stayed. Handy that.
Donald Trump WON’T be allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace during UK state visit
No room at the Palace for American president Trump – even though Barack Obama stayed in Belgian Suite
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/donald-trump-wont-allowed-stay-14512697
Well, okay. But looking at the bigger picture I’m forced to ask if there is anyone in public life in the United States who is not corrupt? Corruptability seems to me to be a requisite qualification for membership of the Washington elite. Swamp? It’s a bloody sewer!
What about the UK sewer?