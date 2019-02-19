I have heard it argued again and again on television this last 48 hours that it is deeply undemocratic for the electorate to be offered a choice that is any more complicated than between Red Tories and Blue Tories. It is apparently unthinkable and deeply wrong that Corbyn’s standard German style social democracy – which is routinely labeled “hard left” and “communist” – should be proffered to voters for them to support, or not.
The overwhelmingly Blairite MPs have put this case again and again to Labour Party members in repeated leadership elections, and have been roundly and repeatedly defeated. But now, according to no less a person than Tom Watson, Deputy Leader of the party, the losers’ policies must be embraced by the Party and adopted by its leadership, as to do otherwise is an affront to democracy. I confess I find this argument impossible to follow.
Corbyn has compromised already to a huge extent, even accepting that a Labour government will retain massive WMDs, in deference both to the imperialist pretensions of the Blairites and the personal greed of the demented Strangeloves who comprise the membership of the GMB Union. Labour’s pro-Trident stance will persist, until such time as enough Blairites join this forced march, or rather chauffeur driven drive, across their personal caviar and champagne strewn desert to their promised land of media contracts, massively remunerated charity executive jobs, and non-executive directorships.
Democracy is a strange thing. This episode has revealed that it is apparently a democratic necessity that we have another referendum on Brexit, while being a democratic necessity not to have another referendum on Scottish Independence, while the notion that the MPs, who now have abandoned the party and manifesto on which they stood, might face their electorates again, is so disregarded that none of the fawning MSM journalists are asking about it. In rejecting this option, the Corrupt Seven are managing the incredible feat of being less honorable than Tory MPs defecting to UKIP, who did have the basic decency to resign and fight again on their new prospectus.
Dick Taverne is a more directly relevant precedent, particularly as he was deselected as sitting Labour MP precisely because of his support for the EU. Taverne resigned, and fought and won his seat in a by-election in 1973, before losing it in the second 1974 election. There are also precedents for crossing the floor and not resigning and fighting under your new banner, but then there are also precedents for mugging old ladies. It is deeply dishonorable.
Luciana Berger is a one trick pony and it is worth noting that her complaints about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party date back to at least 2005, while Tony Blair was still Prime Minister. Berger had already by April 2005 spotted anti-Semitism in the National Union of Students, in the Labour Party and in her student union newspaper, those being merely the examples cited in this single Daily Telegraph article. I am extremely sorry and somewhat shocked to hear of the swamp of anti-semitism in which we were all already mired in 2005, but I do find it rather difficult to understand why the fault is therefore that of Jeremy Corbyn. And given that Tony Blair was at that time Prime Minister for eight years, I cannot understand why it is all Corbyn’s fault and responsibility now, but it was not Blair’s fault then.
On the contrary, the Telegraph puff piece states that Berger had met Blair several times and was Euan Blair’s girlfriend. This was of course before the privately educated Londoner was foisted on the unfortunate people of Liverpool Wavetree, doubtless completely unfacilitated by her relationship with Euan Blair.
The kind of abuse Berger has evidently been attracting since at least 2005 is of course a crime. Two people have quite rightly been convicted of it. Joshua Bonehill-Paine and John Nimmo sent a series of truly disgusting tweets and both were jailed. Both are committed long term neo-nazis. Yet I have repeatedly heard media references to the convictions squarely in the context of Labour Party anti-semitism. I have never heard on broadcast media it explained that neither had anything to do with the Labour Party. Like the left wing anti-semitism Berger has been reporting since at least 2005, this Nazi abuse too is all somehow Jeremy Corbyn’s fault.
It is further worth noting that in that 2005 article Berger claims a 47% increase in attacks on Jews, which is highly reminiscent of recent claims from community groups, such as the 44% increase claimed 2015 to 2017 or the 78% increase in violent crimes against Jews in the UK in 2017 alone claimed by the government of Israel.
One antisemitic attack is too many and all anti-semitism is to be deplored and rooted out. But if all these claims repeated again and again over decades of 30, 40, 50, 60 or 70% increases in attacks per year were true, then we would be now talking of at least 12,000 violent attacks on Jews per year, if we take Ms Berger’s 2005 claim as the baseline.
Yet we are not seeing that. The average number of convictions per year for violent, racially motivated attacks on Jewish people in the UK is less than one.
If we add in non-violent crimes, the number of people convicted per year for anti-semitic hate crime still remains under 20. And I am not aware of a single such conviction related in any way to the Labour Party.
Let me be perfectly plain. I want everybody convicted and imprisoned who is involved in anti-semitic hate crime. But the facts given above would cause any honest journalist to treat with more scepticism than they do, the repeated old chestnut claims of huge year on year increases in anti-semitic incidents.
There really are in logic only two choices; either anti-semitism is, contrary to all the hype, thankfully rare, or the entire British police, prosecutorial and judicial system must be systematically protecting the anti-semites. And I hardly see how they could blame Jeremy Corbyn for that.
None of this will stop the relentless promotion of the “Corbyn anti-semitism” theme, as the idea of a leader not completely behind the slow extirpation of the Palestinian people is unthinkable to the mainstream media class. The Corbyn anti-semitism meme is possibly the most remarkable example of evidence free journalism I have ever encountered.
Still more fascinating is the way the broadcasters are going to devote an astonishing amount of time to these political puppets. Of one thing I can assure you – these seven MPs will get more airtime than the 35 MPs of the SNP, with at least twice as many Question Time and Today programme appearances.
At some stage they will have to form a new party, in order to get airtime in elections. At what stage Blair declares for them is an interesting question. It is also a crucial test of just how horribly degraded the Lib Dems have now become. My old friend Charlie Kennedy will be spinning in his grave at an alliance with the Blairite warmonger faction, but the modern party appears bereft of any of the old Liberal values, cleared away by Clegg and his fellow orange Tories. If the party members do not revolt at association with Mike Gapes and Angela Smith, it really is time to wind the party up.
That the Corrupt Seven are some of the most unpleasant people in British politics is not entirely relevant, nor is the question of which interest groups are funding them. They are just an emission of puss, a symptom of the rottenness of the British body politic. They have nothing interesting to say and are feeble tools of the wealthy, thrown out as protection for a crumbling political system. The end of the UK is not pretty, and this is one of its uglier moments. It really is beyond time to crack on with Scottish Independence and the reunification of Ireland.
Watson’s position beggars belief.
When Wavertree CLP (rightly) wanted explanations from Berger concerning her constant smearing of the Party and its leader and about her involvement in the rumoured setting up of a new Party, Watson attacked the CLP, formally complained to the Labour hierarchy and demanded its immediate suspension!
Now that Berger has lived up to her CLP’s suspicions, Watson is warning all other Labour MPs not to criticise Berger or the others or refer to them as traitors. So even though they’ve left the Party HE is DL of and torn it to shreds in their press conference, he’s STILL defending them. What does it take to see what some of us saw in 2015, when Corbyn won the leadership contest….that Watson, as DL, was there to serve the interests of the group foolishly known as the Labour moderates? There are many utter bastards in the PLP but, by God, Watson is the worst of the lot.
He certainly wouldn’t win the DL position now.
It’s not just him though, is it. Hardly any of them are ‘on board’ with anything approaching centre-left, nevermind left-wing. They are like fish out of water without their hero Blair around. After failing to oust Corbyn, they ‘tolerated’ him because they thought the next election(2017) would see him heavily defeated, then obviously resigning. The party needs a wholesale clearout, but the unions stood in the way of open selection adoption . Which for those not aware would allow CLPs to democratically pick a candidate – a zero aggro approach and one no sitting MP could quibble with. Instead, they lowered the trigger ballot threshold to 33% iirc. Not perfect, but better.
Tom Watson should have faced another DL election after the second Corbyn win. The contortions of the wreckers is an ugly sight. They apply a different standard to themselves and appear to be concerned more of fighting Corbyn than the Tories. Shame on them.
Surely it’s about time that the conflating of antizionism and antisemitism is called out.
The forces of reaction have weaponised this conflation in order to delegitimise anybody who questions or pokes holes in the orthodox narrative.
A year ago somebody whispered in my ear “This Corbyn – antisemitism thing is rubbish.” Have things got so Orwellian that such observations are only whispered?
Someone posted : Judaism is a religion not a race – there is no such thing as a Jewish genotype.
Now that’s factually correct. But the response it drew from a certain Labour MP(who isn’t himself Jewish) on Twitter, can only be described as pure rage and fury.
This is an example what some of these Labour MPs think should result in instant, permanent expulsion from the labour party. I doubt the general public would feel the same way if they knew.
Aaahh, the smoke and mirrors of fake democracy!
Great work, Craig, in spite of the smoke.
Whilst all the comments and talk are about the machinations, tactics, pro Blair, anti Corbyn, timings of resignations etc. there is something that has occurred to me that everyone seems to have missed.
These eight MP’s are under no obligation to give up their seats (as others have not done in the past) and will resist all calls for an election, and have declared themselves as independant. There are currently 15 independant MP’s sitting and most of those will be local people to the area who have campaigned on a specificic single issue that resonated with the local populace, but some will be people like Frank Field.
This new group has not put foward any policies and most importantly they are not a party but a private company and as such can hide their funding sources, backers and all sorts of rules that a party has to adhere to and they are not truly independant because they all belong to the same company.
As it stands at the moment, we now have a parliament where a private company has more voting power than The Green Party and Plaid Cymru. If two more MP’s resign and join this group they will have the same voting power as the DUP, three and they equal the Lib Dems. If they can attract four MP’s they would be the largest voting block after Con/Lab/SNP, and we won’t be able to remove them utill the next scheduled election
Ist it only me that sees a problem with openly allowing a private company so much power to operate within the halls of parliament supposedly on the people’s behalf. I will be more than happy to proved a nincompoop by somebody who knows more than me about arcane parliamentary proceedures proving that this could never happen. could it?
One particular piece I read today was gleefully declaring that if they could get 36 deserters they would REPLACE the SNP as the third largest “party”. My response was to point out they’re not a Party.
Umunna claims they’ll be a Party by the end of the year. If and when that new Party is official, surely they can’t just all be MPs without standing and actually being elected?
I suppose it was inevitable that supporters of privatisation would eventually attempt to privatise their own government faction; there are no other targets left.
Dorset Eye gives the list of all the Israelli donors that scumbag Watson has and there are more than 30 silver coins involved.
I am absolutely opposed to the idea that Shemima Begum should be deprived of the only nationality she has, just to suit momentary political conveniences. She is British by birth, and should have the advantages and inconveniences that follow. If she has done evil, although departing at the age of fifteen, hardly an age of majority, then she should be put on trial. Not, as Javid proposes, deprived of her citizenship.
Frankly it’s dubious legally. And should not be reinforced.
I agree, it looks like Javid is in a ‘tough guy’ competition with warmonger Gavin Williamson. It’s unedifying and dangerous when ministers start showing off to the Daily Mail and Sun. If there is evidence, charge her, they may learn stuff from her? And there is an innocent child’s wellbeing to consider, startling lack of compassion for that child, that just makes Javid look like a heartless individual .
I’m not sure about that case at all and the media hysteria around it has been irritating. I’m also wondering if it’s a set up and she’s just acting it all out for IS propaganda purposes to stir things up.
Was it not the case that young men going out to fight were previously threatened with being stripped of citizenship and weren’t a few jailed when they returned?
Personally I’d bring her back, take her into custody and take it from there.
A rabble-rousing minister, especially as Home Secretary, is the last thing we need.
I do wonder, if being a Muslim himself, Javid feels he can’t be seen as being too soft on her? Remember he dropped the UK’s moral and legal objection to the death penalty for those other two captured fighters .
Syriana Analysis (youtube channel) is quite adamant ISIS members should be tried in Syrian courts for the killing of innocent syrian civilians, like any foreign national that commits a terrorist act in the UK should be tried in a UK court. Due to the insular nature of Britian and its media means that’s not even a consideration. And presumably as this means acknowledging Syria is actually a sovereign state with a functioning legal system.
But the whole thing is a big sham. This is politicisation Law. It real should be dealt with in the normal legal channels but is now a big propaganda distraction exercise.
@Craig – “the personal greed of the demented Strangeloves who comprise the membership of the GMB Union“.
Is “membership” a mistyping for “leadership”? The GMB has 620,000 members, including e.g. many ambulance drivers and hospital cleaners.
‘Government needs to get on with vote on Trident submarine fleet to give much needed stability and security to workers and industry says GMB.’
I’d guess this is what he’s referring to? And don’t forget the Scottish dimension.
He could have put it better tho. True
I think the position regarding the Independent Group and British state money is as follows:
* it WILL be eligible to receive money from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, the way the European Research Group does
* it will NOT be eligible for “Short money” which is only paid to opposition parties that have won two seats or that have won one seat and 150,000 votes, whereas the IG hasn’t even stood in an election let alone won any seats; and as I understand it even if they stand down and win by-elections (very unlikely to happen) that won’t be sufficient because the seats (or seat and votes) have to have been won in the previous general election.
There was a weird line in the laughable Guardian about the 7 losing the whip. ‘Sources’ maintained that, if Corbyn made threats, more MP’s would defect.
I know, just don’t read The Guardian. But, it was bizarre. The 7 should a) lose the whip, b) be forced to stand again, as independents c) be shot into space. This is clear and obvious, and if those chancers think they have sympathy in their electorates, they are sorely mistaken.Berger is an airhead, Chukka is a snake.Tom Watson, well, as well as being a snake, one wonders what his other issues are. I do not know. I suspect.
Still, far as I care they can all fuck off. Happy to see them go, and I hope Tom Watson joins them. Clearly he won’t, because he has a power-base to misuse, but he’ll scarper immediately when he is defeated in the next DL spill. Which will be much sooner than he thinks, the treacherous eel.
And as to The Guardian. I just shake my head. Perhaps it’s my age, but mid 30’s airheads and simps talking baloney day after day – this does not influence me, no more than I accept the passionate views of liars or children. Still, The Guardian will soon be out of business, and all of them will get the sack, so that’s good.
May I say that this is a very eloquently presented blog by Craig. The myth of Corbyn’s Labour Party is anti Semitic is now taken as given whenever anyone in the BBC and the Guardian wants to attack Corbyn.
Jonathan Cook has also written eloquently on this subject and his blog on this and other matters is great too.
Here is JC most recent thoughts on the subject.
https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2018-12-27/corbyn-antisemitism-jews-fears/
In a recent any question on BBC radio 4, the Welsh leader of Plaid Cymru was also talking about the rising nationalism in Wales. Unlike Nationalism in Europe , the nationalist movements in smaller nations of Britain are to a lesser or greater extent left leaning. If Craig’s prediction are right and Wales also joins the exodus, I fear that the rump England, still a sizeable nation, will be Tory dominated forever. This is a frightening prospect. Will Scotland be kind enough to offer some of us dual citizenship in that case?