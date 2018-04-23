This transcript of an Israeli General on an Israeli radio station (begins 6.52 in) defending the latest killing by Israeli army snipers of a 14 year old boy who posed no threat of any kind, is much more powerful if you just read it than any analysis I can give.
Brigadier-General (Res.) Zvika Fogel interviewed on the Yoman Hashevua program of Israel’s Kan radio, 21 April 2018.
Ron Nesiel: Greetings Brigadier General (Res.) Zvika Fogel. Should the IDF [Israeli army] rethink its use of snipers? There’s the impression that maybe someone lowered the bar for using live fire, and this may be the result?
Zvika Fogel: Ron, let’s maybe look at this matter on three levels. At the tactical level that we all love dealing with, the local one, also at the level of values, and with your permission, we will also rise up to the strategic level. At the tactical level, any person who gets close to the fence, anyone who could be a future threat to the border of the State of Israel and its residents, should bear a price for that violation. If this child or anyone else gets close to the fence in order to hide an explosive device or check if there are any dead zones there or to cut the fence so someone could infiltrate the territory of the State of Israel to kill us …
Nesiel: Then, then his punishment is death?
Fogel: His punishment is death. As far as I’m concerned then yes, if you can only shoot him to stop him, in the leg or arm – great. But if it’s more than that then, yes, you want to check with me whose blood is thicker, ours or theirs. It is clear to you that if one such person will manage to cross the fence or hide an explosive device there …
Nesiel: But we were taught that live fire is only used when the soldiers face immediate danger.
Fogel: Come, let’s move over to the level of values. Assuming that we understood the tactical level, as we cannot tolerate a crossing of our border or a violation of our border, let’s proceed to the level of values. I am not Ahmad Tibi, I am Zvika Fogel. I know how these orders are given. I know how a sniper does the shooting. I know how many authorizations he needs before he receives an authorization to open fire. It is not the whim of one or the other sniper who identifies the small body of a child now and decides he’ll shoot. Someone marks the target for him very well and tells him exactly why one has to shoot and what the threat is from that individual. And to my great sorrow, sometimes when you shoot at a small body and you intended to hit his arm or shoulder it goes even higher. The picture is not a pretty picture. But if that’s the price that we have to pay to preserve the safety and quality of life of the residents of the State of Israel, then that’s the price. But now, with your permission, let us go up one level and look at the overview. It is clear to you that Hamas is fighting for consciousness at the moment. It is clear to you and to me …
Nesiel: Is it hard for them to do? Aren’t we providing them with sufficient ammunition in this battle?
Fogel: We’re providing them but …
Nesiel: Because it does not do all that well for us, those pictures that are distributed around the world.
Fogel: Look, Ron, we’re even terrible at it. There’s nothing to be done, David always looks better against Goliath. And in this case, we are the Goliath. Not the David. That is entirely clear to me. But let’s look at it at the strategic level: you and I and a large part of the listeners are clear that this will not end up in demonstrations. It is clear to us that Hamas can’t continue to tolerate the fact that its rockets are not managing to hurt us, its tunnels are eroding …
Nesiel: Yes.
Fogel: And it doesn’t have too many suicide bombers who continue to believe the fairytale about the virgins waiting up there. It will drag us into a war. I do not want to be on the side that gets dragged. I want to be on the side that initiates things. I do not want to wait for the moment where it finds a weak spot and attacks me there. If tomorrow morning it gets into a military base or a kibbutz and kills people there and takes prisoners of war or hostages, call it as you like, we’re in a whole new script. I want the leaders of Hamas to wake up tomorrow morning and for the last time in their life see the smiling faces of the IDF. That’s what I want to have happen. But we are dragged along. So we’re putting snipers up because we want to preserve the values we were educated by. We can’t always take a single picture and put it before the whole world. We have soldiers there, our children, who were sent out and receive very accurate instructions about whom to shoot to protect us. Let’s back them up.
Nesiel: Brigadier-General (Res.) Zvika Fogel, formerly Head of the Southern Command Staff, thank you for your words.
Fogel: May you only hear good news. Thank you.
There is no room to doubt the evil nature of the expansionist apartheid state that Israel has now become. Nor the moral vacuity of its apologists in the western media.
————————————————————————
Finally, a change of policy on this blog.
For thirteen years now it has operated with a policy of not accepting donations, except for occasional legal funds. It has now reached a size and cost, not least because of continual attacks, that make income essential. It is also the case that due to change in personal circumstance I am no longer in a position to devote my time to it without income – the need to earn a living caused the blog to go dark for almost five months last year, and the last six weeks this journalism has stopped me doing anything else to pay the rent. So, with a certain amount of pride swallowed, here is your chance to subscribe:
Support This Website
Choose subscription amount from dropdown box:
UK government lack of condemnation for the Saudi bombing of the wedding party in Yemen while sycophants fawn over the royals new baby reminds me of the 1894 Keir Hardie speech when he condemned the house of commons for not acknowledging the death of over 250 miners in a horrifying pit disaster as they were too busy congratulating the royals on their new baby, it seems the tories priorities have changed little.
:
So you’ve been collecting the UK state pension for how long? 😉
Joking aside, it’d be interesting to know who (still amongst the living) has been collecting/eligible to collect the UK State Pension for the longest period of time, and how old they are now. Also when the last State Pensioner who was eligible to pick up a pension on the first day it was implemented died?
I’d like to congratulate the former person on extracting the greatest sum possible from the establishment; money that is not spent on Weapons of Mass Destruction, including nukes. Bravo! Live Long and Prosper! As may they all.
.
.
Many thanks to Craig Murray for covering this major story/atrocity.
It is noticeable and a pity that, the duran, which originally looked like a good alternative news and analysis source, keeps strictly away from this ongoing event.
How come one wonders?
Who funds them, anybody know?
APOL, From memory, the Duran is run by an ex-London based Russian Lawyer, who has a chequred past. I can’t remember his name, nor the details (which I think he admitted), however, I have read some good articles on there, some of which were written by him.
I believe it is Alexander Mercouris, who indeed writes some good stuff, but may have a blind spot on Yemen for some strange reason.
another friend of Israel?
News got ‘intercepted’ then!
Under the watchful eyes of the whole world the idf committing murders and atrocities against and destroying a whole people, their land , their historic rights and their culture and robbing them from their basic human right to live in peace in their rightful land
When will the world will open their eyes and see that Israel an apartheid racist state full of murders . Wake up people !
Easily one of the most interesting and informative blogs. Some great contributors, who know their stuff, as does Craig. Happy to subscribe.
A curious parallel, David and Goliath have appeared on an advertising board on my street, something about “celebrate the death of your enemies with a lucozade” or similar. It also says “we drink it, they can drink it too” or something, will take a closer look when day breaks. Certainly seemed more sinister than old john barnes with his isotonic nonsense.
And two unrelated questions, what paint do graffiti artists use?
And is “vandal” illegal speech as it denigrates an entire racial group?
Subscribe folks!
Else this may not be here this time next year due to Craig not being able to afford to run it. Funds don’t magically appear…. (unless you are the Tories of course with a DUP Magic Money Tree).
Happy to subscribe and hope this site continues as a thorn in the side of the establishment, criminals as they often are, we need to hold them to account. It’d be a dark day indeed if this site ever went down.
Meanwhile JC is still not doing enough to satisfy the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and Board of Deputies (BoD) to combat anti-semitism.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/apr/24/jewish-leaders-dismiss-corbyn-meeting-on-antisemitism-as-missed-opportunity
Frankly, not least of all for the reasons stated in Counsel’s opinion on the IHRA definition, I would not be content to accept the preconditions stated by the JLC and the BoD either, with the greatest of respect to them.
http://freespeechonisrael.org.uk/ihra-opinion/
>
I would resign from the party if it becomes answerable to an outside organisation as this is against democracy.
Coldblooded anaesthetisation of child-killing by a legalistic pharisaic culture… as hannah arendt said, its the banality of evil that makes it possible… atleast now there is legal evidence of command responsibility that goes all the way through and to the top of israeli society…
Here is another child of war (yemen) that hasnt turned up the mainstream media front pages left… share it, in case they bury it.,,,
crossposted from the saker…
‘ Anonymous on April 24, 2018 · at 2:38 pm UTC
this what a real child grieving a parents loss in a senseless slaughter looks like…. compare it to the WhiteHelmets hollywood productions…
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/988330600078639104/video/1
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/424942-boy-face-yemen-war/
the saudis slaughtered a yemeni wedding party (with us/uk weapons probably).. this looks like a child refusing to accept his father has been killed and refusing to let go of his body, crying no,no,no
(crossposted from consortiumnews)
Reply
Anonymous on April 24, 2018 · at 2:47 pm UTC
from the RT article
‘ People on the ground told Ruptly the boy insisted his killed father was just sleeping, and would soon wake up and take him to their home village not far from the one that was bombed.
He most probably remained there for hours, judging by how some of the images were taken at night and some in the morning. A Ruptly cameraman said the father’s body was the last one to be removed from the scene, and the boy stayed with it until the very end.’
as the article says this child probably wont make it to the msm front pages… children from places like gaza and yemen never do…
Excellent idea to have an independent ombudsman to tackle racism provided:
1. It includes all political parties.
2. It includes all racism.
3. It is answerable to an independent body and not to any particular organisation.
What is there not to like?
[Mod: Habbabkuk’s sixth identified sock puppet in less than a month. Sad.]
Content deleted.
Len McCluskey of UNITE saying things that sadly need to be said about Corbyn’s PLP critics:
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk/2018/04/corbyn-ultimatum
Thanks for posting, and absolutely well said Len.
I am not a Labourite by any means, but the constant smearing by a rag-tag clique of malcontents of a principled, if not always right, honourable man, which is such a rarity in UK politics today, is grossly offensive.
>
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said “Russia poses greater challenge than insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan”. What do you think really poses greater challenge?
– Russia
– ISIS terrorists
– Reckless talk by DefSec
https://twitter.com/RussianEmbassy/status/988782958961184770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftsargrad.tv%2Fnews%2Fdlinnyj-jazyk-huzhe-terrorista-posolstvo-rossii-zhestko-vysmejalo-ministra-oborony-britanii_127863%3Futm_referrer%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fzen.yandex.com&tfw_site=tsargradtv
So this is the thread that led to Craig’s shadow banning?
I don’t know, Israel’s policy as described in this article sounds really reasonable to me. They don’t shoot people just like this, they wait for authorization, they wait for explanation why the person is a threat, and only then shoot. Even when they shoot, they aim to the legs, not to kill, that’s what he says. That sounds completely reasonable. Do you have another idea of how Israel can defend itself with hurting as much little citizens as possible?
Yes easy get off of land to which they have no right.
You are right, if reaching the fence is a danger to israel then they hve to shoot. If the boy wasnt shot he would be a living hero and more will follow. The palestinians dont have a choice either. They hold elections, accepted israel, prevented rockets attacks, made a deal with the israeli puppet abbas, etc. but the people were left to rot.
If israel doesnt want any future for the palistinians and as long as the western people support this, this will not change. So send in more children, babys and women to the fence, to be shot by this brainless general, the western audience wil react, at some point and between some anti semitism boggus story. There is no alternative left anymore.