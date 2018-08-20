Max Weber defined a key attribute of a state as holding the monopoly on the legitimate exercise of violence within a given territory. For anybody other than the state to use substantive physical force against you or to imprison you is regarded as an extremely serious crime. The state itself may however constrain you, beat you, imprison you and even kill you. That link is on deaths in police custody. I might also quote the state murder of 12 year old British child Jojo Jones, deliberately executed by drone strike by the USA with prior approval from the British government.
That is but one example of the British state’s decreasing reticence over the use of extreme violence. The shameless promotion of Cressida Dick to head the Metropolitan Police as reward for orchestrating the cold-blooded murder of an innocent and unresisting Jean Charles de Menezes is another example. So is Savid Javid’s positive encouragement of the US to employ the death penalty against British men stripped of citizenship.
There are a class of states where the central government does not have sufficient control over its territories to preserve its monopoly of violence. That may include violence in opposition to the state. But one further aspect of that is state sanctioned violence in pursuit of state aims by non state actors, done with a nod and a wink from the government – death squads and private militias, often CIA supplied, in South America have often acted this way, and so occasionally does the British state, for example in the murder of Pat Finucane. In some instances, a state might properly be described as a gangster state, where violent groups acting for personal gain act in concert with state authorities, with motives of personal financial profit involved on both sides.
It appears to me in this sense it is fair to call Britain a gangster state. It has contracted out the exercise of state violence, including in some instances to the point of death, against prisoners and immigration detainees to companies including G4S, who exercise that violence purely for the making of profit from it. It is a great moral abomination that violence should be exercised against humans for profit – and it should be clear that in even in most “humane” conditions the deprivation of physical liberty of any person is an extreme and chronic exercise of violence against them. I do not deny the necessity of such action on occasion to protect others, but that the state shares out its monopoly of violence, so that business interests with which the political class are closely associated can turn a profit, is a matter of extreme moral repugnance.
Rory Stewart appeared on Sky News this morning and the very first point he saw fit to make was a piece of impassioned shilling on behalf of G4S. That this was the first reaction of the Prisons Minister to a question on the collapse of order at Birmingham Prison due to G4S’ abject performance, shows both the Tories’ ideological commitment to privatisation in all circumstances, especially where it has demonstrably failed, and shows also the extent to which they are in the pockets of financial interests – and not in the least concerned about the public interest.
I should add to this that Tories here includes Blairites. Blair and Brown were gung-ho for prison privatisation, and even keen to extend the contracting out of state violence for profit to the military sector by the deployment of mercenary soldiers, which New Labour itself consciously rebranded as “private military companies”. Iraq was a major exercise in this with British government contracted mercenaries often outnumbering actual British troops.
The reason for the state to have the monopoly of violence in any society is supposed to be in order to ensure that violence is only ever exercised with caution, with regret and in proportion, solely in unavoidable circumstances. It is the most profound duty of a state to ensure that this is so. The contracting out of state violence for private profit ought to be unthinkable to any decent person.
On the subject of gangster states, has anyone else read what is currently going in Romania?
My lovely Mum is Romanian Mary, the corrupt, political mess our country is in seriously upsets us, cheers for mentioning this.
Btw, my name, it is my real one, is pronounced Chessca. Seriously apt for me, i’m an avid, very high elo player, just below GM level. My game style is very similar to Yifan Hou, i’m an in the wind freestyler, not computer influenced player, more sloppy than her tho, hence the lower elo.
What?
It appears to be a Soros funded colour protest designed to otherthrow the current government. The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, appears to have strong links to Soros and appears to be supporting the protests and urging the overthrow of the government. The protests have turned violent. I believe there was an election as recently as January 2018 so this is all very strange and seems to fit the Ukranian model and what is happening in Venezuela.
The west and Soros seem to have been heavily involved in Romania since the fall of communism:
http://katehon.com/article/soros-reign-romanian-example
So, if corruption is a problem in Romania, it seems that those fomenting the trouble are more that responsible for their fair share of graft.
I suspect that the current government (far all their flaws) has been showing more independence than Soros and the west would like. Could it be that the current government is more favorably disposed towards better relationships with Russia and their pipelines?
Regardless, there is a real problem with overthrowing a government that was democratically elected. It severely damages the development of that countries democratic institutions and almost certainly consolidates power into the hands of a bunch of oligarchs, cronies and thugs.
What does Soros have to do with Romania?He is Hungarian and was, I thought, busy feuding with Orban.
Report of events in Romania this week
https://www.dw.com/en/why-are-police-clashing-with-expats-in-romania/a-45052623
Soros is everywhere, much like God.
it seems to be the government who have claimed Soros is behind the protests by expats in Bucharest this week
Back in the distant days – I was sent to a liberal open Borstal where I learned to play rugby union and a trade qualification which settled me down, gave me self respect and a crime free future. The Home Office does know what works but chooses not to ‘pay’ for it. Of course the short term saving go’s on costing for generations with the collateral damage to society. I believe Stephen Fry had a similar experience.
Politicians of a Tory bent want power to play the war games involved in geo politics and become stinking rich, to do this these days they need a majority of sorts. By getting their chums in the media to scare timid middle England they can then talk tough on crime and punishment. The convict is irrelevant in this process
Trump on Fux News, sorry Fox News. ‘The money came from me, not the campaign.’
http:/video.foxnews.com/v/5825444593001/?#sp=show-clips
An American female over the airwaves just now – ‘He’s done wonderful for us and he’s done wonderful for the world’.
Fair enough, but explain to me why this is worse than Obama
https://www.politico.com/story/2013/01/obama-2008-campaign-fined-375000-085784
Don’t see this issue having a definitive impact on outcomes. On a pre 2016 planet Earth, perhaps paying hush money to porn star would be a big deal, but things are just so polarised now Trump will just bluster his way round trouble. Apparently Manafort would have been convicted on all 18 charges on day one of jury deliberations but one Trump supporting member held out for four days before reluctantly returning a guilty verdict on 8 counts.
On another topic, if as is being reported, investigations into corrupt use of election funds by Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter (Cal) began in 2016, why wait ’till this week to press charges? The California, election primary process was settled in June and there is no facility in California for ballot paper “write ins” (an odd American concept). Voters will be faced in November with a choice of the Democratic candidate and a Republican candidate facing serious criminal charges.
I thought that there would be a Dem supporter. Don’t talk to me about Obomber.
The Americans had no choice in 2016 once Jill Stein and Sanders were out of the way.
You’re very much mistaken if you think I’m a Dem supporter. Or Trump supporter for that matter. And you haven’t answered my question – although I’m not demanding an answer 😉
The migration figures are out and we have net migration of 270,000 per year, three times the government’s target. This equates to a city the size of Bristol every two years. Or a Scotland every 18 years.
The actual number of immigrants coming into this country is over 600,000 per year. All these figures are, of course, official figures and likely to be very much lower than the true numbers involved.
In my opinion, the governments figures on migration are unrealistic.
Is this meant to be bad?
What’s the global human population growth per annum? I recently saw a global population figure of 7.8 billion. The previous one I saw was 7 billion, not long ago. I remember it passing 4 billion, and the British population doesn’t seem to have doubled since then.
@Clark, yes it is bad if you are a qualified, experienced worker in any number of sectors in the UK, particularly if you are over 50 (although it doesn’t seem to affect MSM journalists/newsreaders or politicians).
There are many employers who have no scruples, and are ecstatic when they have an unlimited employee pool to dip into.
But surely it expands the market just as much as it expands the labour pool. It presumably also decreases the overseas labour pool, which is where the cheap imports come from.
I’d have thought the solution to this was anti-austerity, ir prosperity, which always used to be a good word. If the population have more to spend, instead of vast profits being syphoned into UKOT off-shore accounts, there will be greater purchasing of goods and services.
on a practical note where are they all going to live?
Well I suppose the building sector will have to take on workers. And it would help if there wasn’t so much cash sloshing about that many at higher levels own multiple premises.
Here’s another curious case to add to the list of those who met their untimely end by perhaps knowing too much. I guess many of the regulars on Craig’s site will readily recall the very strange circumstances surrounding the death of Gareth Williams, the young Maths prodigy, who worked for GCHQ and died whilst on secondment to MI6, and was living in a safe house belonging to them in Pimlico by almost impossibly zipping himself into a sports holdall in his bath. Interestingly; the Coroner strongly suspected the involvement of others, after a three year investigation Scotland Yard came to a different conclusion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Gareth_Williams
I’ve just read Dominic Raab’s speech.
Summary: it’s a crock. “Deal” is the word on every television watcher’s lips. What does the word mean in this Trumpian epoch? (Those of a delicate disposition, please look away now.) The word “deal” seems to mean what you get when you squeeze someone’s testicles as hard as you can until he submits to you. The model for such a way of operating is Idi Amin in Uganda, who used to enjoying doing literally that.
In the real world, a “deal” requires negotiation, and negotiation requires give and take. What concessions is Britain offering to give EU27 and what are concessions are they asking for in return? Don’t expect to read the answers in the media or in ministers’ speeches.
Middle-class chatterers who base their chatter on uncritically considering what’s in such speeches and spewed out by leading journalists are right down there with wrestling watchers as far as I am concerned.
For some reason preferring to use a US dialect to a British one (sorry but which country he is a minister of?), Raab says “We’ve passed legislation to make sure that the UK has the legal powers it needs to support British truckers [sic] to continue operating internationally“.
Oh really? I notice he says “support”, not “enable”, but how can a British law give the British government the legal power to help British lorry drivers to continue to conduct commercial activity on foreign soil?
He also says
“We’re making sure our farmers get the funds they’ve applied for“.
Good idea, that. If it ain’t worth those subsidised grantgrabbers’ while, they won’t bring in the harvest and they may just slaughter all their animals and not even sow grain. Just saying. That’s been the experience elsewhere. Got to wonder whether there are any strategists – in the civil service, the Carlton Club, or wherever – who are reading up on Stalin.
“(Government notices) will provide information and guidance, and, after some of the misinformation that has been put about lately, some reassurance. Take just one example of that, the suggestion that a no deal Brexit could spark a ‘sandwich famine’ in the UK, or that we’ve asked the army to deliver food supplies. In reality, our food and drink supply is diverse.”
“Diverse”. Ah, that’s OK then.
“In 2016, DEFRA food statistics show, the UK supplied half of the food we consumed. 30% did come from the EU, 20% from the rest of the world.”
I’m not making this shit up. A fall of even 5% in total food supply might well mean in some areas it falls by 50% or more. Food supply to a country isn’t like a big tank of water that you can measure the level in, and if it goes down a few percent for a while that’s not a big problem. Is that what McKinsey etc. are telling the government? I doubt it.
“Who is credibly suggesting, in a no deal scenario, that the EU would not want to continue to sell food to UK consumers?”
This is such an idiotic question it’s almost unbelievable. And this guy was a business lawyer. Wanting isn’t getting. Whether they continue to supply depends on a) their costs, and b) their revenue. Costs include the costs of paperwork and of physical hold-ups, which in the case of perishable items can be considerable. And revenue depends on the exchange rate, and it’s largely accepted that in the event of a WTO Brexit sterling will fall. So FUCK YOU, Raab, you are taking your listeners for complete morons.
“In any event, we’ve set out practical measures to mitigate any risks of disruption to supply. Through the recognition of EU food standards, our pursuit of equivalency arrangements on food regulation with the EU and indeed with non-EU countries, and through our support for UK farmers in terms of financial funding schemes.”
“Regulation” has little to do with it. What he means is he will allow food lorries into the country without many formalities. Right, so what’s he going to sell to prop up the pound?
And as for “support for UK [sic] farmers”, what’s that got to do with imports?
“And there are no plans to deploy the army to maintain food supplies.”
He’s just taking the piss.
Then he segues from food to immigration.
“I think it’s also worth saying that most of the worst case scenarios, being bandied around, imply that the EU would resist all and any mutual cooperation with the UK.
In reality, I find it difficult to imagine that our EU partners would not want to cooperate with us even in that scenario in key areas like this, given the obvious mutual benefits involved.
At the same time, in the unlikely and I think regrettable event of no deal, a balanced appraisal should recognise that there would also be some countervailing opportunities.
The immediate recovery of full legislative and regulatory control, including over immigration policy.”
He keeps referring to “ambition” and “pragmatism”. Those words sound designed to play well in France (“ambition) and Germany and the Netherlands (“pragmatism”). What a silly sod.
Historic world champions of Brexits – imperial masters of blood, of others, and tears, our own
The government’s advice on how to cope with
Brexageddonthe gentle walk in the park that a no deal Brexit would be is here.
There’s not much in it, and what’s in it is cack. For example, under “Banking, insurance and other financial services if there’s no Brexit deal”, they say that they’re “proposing a new economic and regulatory arrangement with the EU.”
That’s not “no deal” then, is it?
Question: “What are you going to do in the event of no deal?”
Answer: “We’re proposing a deal”.
Soon, N, you’ll hopefully realise that the purported desire to have a deal is spin and stop wasting your energies on trying to make sense of the things they say.
My guess is that the Labour Party leadership are probably in on it. They’re certainly aware of it. When you look at the last 2 years of politics, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the Labour Party have done everything necessary to stay completely out of the Brexit debate. Even when their hand has been forced they have taken a passive “whatever” position.
My advice is to sit back and enjoy the drama. It’s the greatest show on earth. I’m looking forward to the inevitable turmoil. Certain sectors of the English electorate have had it combing for some time.
From chaos cometh great TV.
Not connected to the content of your post but he’s listed here.
Jewish Conservatives set to sweep their constituencies in UK elections
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-conservatives-expected-to-sweep-their-constituencies-in-uk-general-elections/
I read in The i this morning that Priti Patel received a pay off of £17,000 when she was sacked as DfID Minister ref her unauthorised visits to Israel. Also covered in the ES.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/priti-patel-received-17000-payout-after-being-forced-to-quit-as-international-development-secretary-a3917786.html
‘But details of the payment to Ms Patel are in the Department for International Development’s recently published annual accounts for 2017-18.
It states under the subject line “Compensation for loss of office (audited)”: “The Rt Hon Priti Patel left under severance terms on 8 November 2017 and received a severance payment of £16,876.” Witham MP Ms Patel was forced to apologise in November for the private meetings with senior Israeli government figures held during an August holiday. The Prime Minister fired her after fresh revelations about them.’
YCNMIU. She wins twice over. We still don’t know what she got up to in Israel.
I believe she visited the Golan Heights.
Netanyahu ‘still hopes’ US will recognize Israel’s Golan Heights sovereignty claim
23 Aug, 2018 10:55
Israel still hopes Washington will recognize its claim to sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday. Israel captured much of the Golan from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed it, in a move not endorsed internationally. In May, a senior Israeli official said that US recognition could be forthcoming within months.
During a visit to Israel this week US National Security Advisor John Bolton told Reuters that “there’s no discussion of it, no decision within the US government.” Netanyahu was asked whether Israel, in light of Bolton’s remarks, had dropped expectations of US recognition of Israel’s Golan claim. He replied: “Would I give up on such a thing? No way.”’
https://www.rt.com/newsline/436646-netanyahu-israel-golan-us/
In case you missed it. Likud MK, Anat Berko has tabled legislation to make displaying the Palestinian flag inside I***el punishable by one year in prison.
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180823-israeli-draft-law-to-imprison-any-holders-of-palestinian-flag/
Apparently this has a serious chance of passing to law.
Berko styles herself as a criminologist and expert in terrorism. No comment.
And I believe it is tax-free. I remember around 2002 David Blunkett had to resign for an infidelity … some wit said he wanted to spend more time with someone else’s family … and that payoff was £18,000 tax free. I would think it’s the same package.
Regarding EU food exports post Brexit. The UK must be a very big market for EU agricultural produce. Where are they going to sell it post Brexit? To each other? I do not really buy that. There is a lot of stuff needs a hot climate to grow and many of the potential markets have one and grow similar stuff internally already. Scandinavia. ? How manh Swedes Danes Find and Norwegians are there? Enough to buy all the produce the EU can no longer work in the UK? Doubt that. In any case they will be making up shortfall in EU budget from loss of UK subs. Sainsbury’s already seems to be diversifying on suppliers outside the EU. My local Sainsbury’s now sells apples from south Africa, tomatoes from Morocco and. I noticed today, fresh basil from Kenya.
I most belatedly add that you should have mentioned the USA being the Godfather of it all especially since Trump has become POTUS. Took a holiday while Paul Manafort was facing the music for paying all the hush money to the Russians for trying to make out the she too is a vile criminal.
You helped him to become so particularly by your claiming the you supplied the Hillary emails which were from a domestic US source to Wikileaks, making it sound like they originally came from Seth Rich who was murdered like a mafia snitch.
Looks like Trump will have to move quick to pardon Paul Manafort, in case he decides to change his mind. Michael Cohen however has spilt the beans as they say on payouts of hush money.
Trump appears to be on safe ground for now with regards to impeachment. However, the Democratics could take control of the Senate, and the House of Representatives in the November elections.
Looking ahead if Trump is impeached, he’ll probably give all his buddies pardons, and then get Mike Pence into the Whitehouse hotseat, who’ll then pardon Trump. Just as Ford did for Nixon.
However if Trump is seen to be making the people of America richer? Then Trump could dodge the bullet. Robert Mueller, may well be following the money, but if Trump is making it for the right people, it will be more difficult to remove him.
RoS, I really hate playing the the devil’s advocate here again, but why is this an impeachable offence? Doesn’t everyone do it? Obama did (see my previous post). Doesn’t the FEC just fine people?
I admit my understanding of the nuances is probably lacking, and I’m in UK.
Good question Nick.
I’m playing along with the premise, that’s been bandied about at present, which goes something like this.
Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations, that are not a crime.
President Obama had a big campaign violation, which was easily settled. Due to it being a “technical one” whatever that meant.
However Trump and Cohen were (allegedly) paying off women whose testimonies, just might have affected the outcome of the election. Ergo, the call for an impeachment from some quarters.
Thanks RoS, appreciate the response. I guess your viewpoint depends on whether this counts as “high crimes and misdemeanors [sic]” and who to believe. Personally, to me, it seems a bit thin. But hey, I guess the mid-terms will be interesting.
You’re welcome Nick.
Yes the Mid-Terms will be very interesting indeed.
My understanding that impeachment is astronomically improbable. Only a fraction of total seats are up for grabs in November. Two thirds of the Senate is required to pass a motion of impeachment. The electoral college configuration of the Senate distorts the impact of the popular vote wildly (“there are more people called Dakota in California than there are people in North Dakota” © Bill Maher).
He’s already made many Americans richer. The last time I looked, employment was up about 6 million. And, going out on a limb, I guess that there’s more than a few Americans who are glad to be alive thanks to Trump’s foreign policy — numbers on that range between 1 and several hundred million.
When you boil down all the crap they say about Trump, he’s basically a daft guy who screwed around with a lot of women and paid them to keep quiet about it. Big deal.
When Clinton was caught doing that sort of thing, the same people that are attacking Trump now were defending Clinton and most sane people couldn’t believe that a president could be hounded out of office over such trivial nonsense.
Posters on this site sound like part of gangster states!
– “there’s more than a few Americans who are glad to be alive thanks to Trump’s foreign policy — numbers on that range between 1 and several hundred million”
Er, there aren’t “several hundred million” US Americans in total.
– “Trump, he’s basically a daft guy who screwed around with a lot of women and paid them to keep quiet about it”
He also lost the fortune he inherited and had to be bailed out by his family, despite his corrupt building practices with the mob.
I thought there are several hundred million US Americans in total? Pop around 327 million in 2018?
It depends how you read ‘several’. I usually take ‘few’ as around three, ‘several’ around five to seven.
Whatever, there’s no way Trump’s foreign policy has saved the entire US population from death, not even if he’s averted nuclear war! Actually, I think he nearly started one recently, in Syria. With a bit of help from the UK and France, naturally.
Sorry, I realise I was in nitpicking territory there. Nickpicking, if you will 🙂
Hatuey, there’s no way you’re an anarchist if you support Trump. You’re some combination of misinformed and US-style libertarian.
Trump is relying on the threat of impeachment after the mid-term elections because the markets are on the brink of another bubble burst. Everyone knows its coming, and Donald is counting on its likelihood to keep the scumbag in office.
Who can ever forget the evil Donald Trump personally ripping apart innocent Mexican illegal migrant families. Parents who had merely thrown their children into the Rio Grande suddenly deprived of their human right to throw their children into large bodies of water.
What makes the pure and good Mexican risk entering into a state run by a Fascist/Nazi/Racist/Misogynist/Sexist?
Why step forward Volkswagen – a company headquartered in the heart of the pure and noble and munificent EU. And what have Volkswagen been doing? Why causing a drought in Mexico – harming food production and destroying the Mexican agricultural base.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-23/volkswagen-trouble-altering-mexicos-weather
How fortunate for Mexicans that they are being destroyed by good and holy forces as opposed to the Nazi/Fascist etc etc Trump.