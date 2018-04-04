As Porton Down now confirm, here is a straightforward lie from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, a lie that British diplomats around the world have been promoting to foreign governments.
The key point is that the FCO knew it was lying. This was published six days after I was told by an FCO source, and published, that Porton Down scientists were refusing to say the substance came from Russia. The FCO knew this.
I have now received confirmation from a well placed FCO source that Porton Down scientists are not able to identify the nerve agent as being of Russian manufacture, and have been resentful of the pressure being placed on them to do so. Porton Down would only sign up to the formulation “of a type developed by Russia” after a rather difficult meeting where this was agreed as a compromise formulation. 16 March 2018
There has to be some kind of redress for this. If we accept that we live in a society where the public bodies that are supposed to serve us, can lie to us and to the world in order specifically to heat up a cold war, then the future is bleak. This is a direct consequence of the lack of suitable punishment for those involved in the crime of creating lies to wage aggressive war on Iraq, particularly Tony Blair, Richard Dearlove and John Scarlett. As they are not in jail, Boris is confident he will not be either.
We have learned nothing from the Iraq War experience, and what is most disheartening is that officials within the FCO and security services still do not see it as their job to prevent lies rather than to propagate them when asked by a Minister.
Here is a screenshot of a FCO video showing Laurie Bristow, British Ambassador to Russia, in Moscow telling outright lies to gathered diplomats at a briefing there. The subtitle is accurate.
I have long held the opinion that Bristow is a deeply repulsive individual with no morals or scruples. When I was sacked as British Ambassador to Tashkent for criticising Uzbekistan’s human rights record and objecting to MI6 use of intelligence from the Uzbek torture chambers, Bristow went to Tashkent after my removal to assure the Uzbeks that the UK had no interest in human rights and wished to continue “intelligence cooperation”. That somebody like Bristow can become one of Britain’s most senior Ambassadors says all you need to know about the United Kingdom today.
You would have thought they would have tried to erase all the proof of the lies before they let the CEO of Porton Down go on TV and spout the prepared narrative.
It really is starting to look like they are very incompetent in the damage control room at the Foreign Office. Even though they have timed it so they can possibly avoid a lot of this until after the elections maybe. There are going to look a bit stupid ignoring questions for that long though.
Strange thing about that…
I am not sure what the Tories end game is here… what can they hope to achieve?
Slowly the narrative is falling apart, yet they will till their dying day never back down, even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Digging a deeper ditch will never end well for them – for even if what they say is true – and there remains significant doubts – they seem to have absolutely no evidence – and one suspects even a compliant media cannot be kept on a leash ad-infinitum.
If Yulia Skripal returns to Russia and gives a press conference… game over for Boris & Co.
Following orders from their masters.
RT report: “(The OPCW) has refused to provide Russia with any facts on the investigation into the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, permanent representative to the organization Aleksandr Shulgin said. (…) Any data can be provided only if the UK shows ‘goodwill’ on the matter, which, however, is unlikely, given London’s behavior, Shulgin said.”
So WW3 might happen because of intellectual property considerations, basically? FFS!
We have had the lies of the Skripal affair exposed and the attempt to smear and demonise Russia.
The obvious question remains. What was the end game, the agenda objective. The organised British State propaganda assault appears to have been pre-planned, so the poisoning operation was co-ordinated with the propaganda…
.This rules out an aggrieved individual or gangster operation.
Logic points to a State planned operation. The UK ,NATO and allies must be in the frame.
So fortuitous that Salisbury is ringed with military bases to enable our chaps to strut tbeir stuff at little inconvenience.
When I see photos of unprotected army officers directing operations of the Portonites in their hazmat suits I know the army still has the right stuff. In any case, a box of nappy cleanups is all that is required, as we have been informed.
If the Russkies had made this Novichok they would have made it to work.
This will give you all a good laugh:
“Speaking during a visit to Bangkok, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said there was ‘no other plausible area (than Russia) that (the poison used) could have come from’“.
Well there’s the “area” that he’s one of the organised “friends” of…the only country known to have used a nerve agent in an assassination attempt. How could that have slipped his mind? Too busy “trading” in Bangkok?
The same country that has refused to sign the chemical weapons ban and is not subject to OPCW inspections.
So, the end result of all this nonsense, is that we are going to have a Nuclear World War III, simply because after WWII, around 1970, The Americans got lazy. They gradually stopped producing anything much useful and constructive, and simply maintained and massively increased their War economy. They Terrorised the Entire World, with Weapons of Mass Destuction, forcing Governments to buy their weapons to create more and more war, and make their military industrial complex even bigger.
Meanwhile, they outsourced, almost all their real wealth creating industry, to Third World countries, who’s labour rates were much cheaper than Americans’. That resulted in the impoverishment of more than 50% of Americans.
For over 50 years, they got away, with the fact that the USA no longer produced anything much useful, that other countries might openly want to buy. This resulted in them having nothing much of tangible value, to pay for their enormous imports. This only worked because they forced the entire world, to pay for oil in US Dollars. So the entire world, had to acquire an enormous amount of US Dollars, which they freely printed (or typed an even bigger number into their FED computer). Whilst this worked, it made everything worse for almost everyone, except the very richest, who got richer.
Now, their confidence trick has been called by Russia and China. The rest of the World, would quite happily carry on trading, if the USA simply disappeared down a black hole, which they now seem economically almost certain to do, because they create almost nothing useful.
So they intend to drag the rest of the world down with them, by killing us all in a Nuclear World War III
Wouldn’t it be a much better idea, if Americans simply went back home, and did something useful – Fix their broken country, and produce useful things, to help solve all the world’s problems peacefully.
When I was a kid, the Americans used to be quite clever.
Look at the state of them now.
I’m not impressed.
Craig unwittingly downplays the problem, I’m afraid. This affair is not a phenomenon or “problem” of political culture in Britain or “the west”, it is about the military might and political clout of NATO.
According to the Russian Permanent Envoy to the OPCW, the UK, in it’s capacity as a OPCW member, insists, that the British investigation results will be kept secret.
Thus the state of things remain, as it were 13/14 March, when I wrote:
The messages of the former director of the chemical weapons factory Porton Down, Robin Black, as quoted by Craig Murray, bear witness that Porton Down, on the basis of Mirzanov’s data, developed own poison cocktails to verify the latter. So Porton Down developed one or more poisons, as effective or uneffective they might be, which were marked with a fictional “soviet / russian signature” by Mirzanov’s statements and formulas, regardless, to which amout those were false or correct.
On that sovereign fact NATO has given Porton Down a free hand for attacks on the European mainland. NATO leaves it to the UK’s unaudited insurances on the basis of inadequate data and facts, which it nevertheless adopts as its own by siding with british demands to Russia.
Please mind, that NATO is an independent actor in respect to military assessments.
With the inclusion of the OPCW in the allowance of british secretiveness, the states of the newly formed anti-Russian alliance are free to stage “russian state terrorism” acts with “novichok” when and wherever they judge it useful.
Exactly. Which means the OPCW is dead, which means Syria and others will be Tony Blaired — coming soon.
Bye OPCW — sorry you got poisoned … by the US.
Hi Craig,
Can you clarify for me the technical meaning of the phrase “military grade”, if there is one? It seems this phrase is the successor to “of a type developed…” in that it does the heavy lifting in the “must be a state; wasn’t us (honest guv); therefore it must be Russia” argument.
Also, keep up the good work!
There isn’t one.
It’s a politically motivated term that doesn’t actually mean anything chemically unless you think it’s normal to apply terms like ‘angry’ to your table salt.
CW’s are CW’s and they’re either effective chemical weapons or not. For example no one in their right mind would ever suggest there’s any such thing as consumer grade VX or kid friendly sarin.
What they’re trying to do is associate the idea that a ‘military’ grade compound must equal opposition nation state cos ‘military’ as a term isn’t associated with 3rd parties or non state actors.
Never forgetting Julian.
The Isolation of Julian Assange is the Silencing of Us All
John Pilger / April 3rd, 2018
In this letter, twenty-seven writers, journalists, film-makers, artists, academics, former intelligence officers and democrats call on the government of Ecuador to allow Julian Assange his right of freedom of speech.
Thanks Craig for being a beacon of integity
You’ve put your finger on the core issue here: if the authorities can lie and get away with it in a way that threatens total war as an outcome, we are in serious trouble. Some sort of accountability is necessary, including possible war crimes trials if a tribunal independent of the NATO power structure can ever be fashioned.
Never mind the blatant lying of the categorical liars May and Johnson, the extremely worrying thing about all this is the willingness of our MPs and other governments to lap up the lies, even when they are completely obvious.
In the timeless quest for a cure for baldness it has been discovered that you can successfully dye the tiny downy hairs on an otherwise empty pate. this creates the illusion of a closely-shaved full head of hair. Bloggers are asking for a motive for this patent lying by our prime minister and her senior spokeshit. The answer lies IMHO in the comparison with the vanity of baldness cures, in the hair vanity of Donald Trump who also has the vanity of an America First policy at a time when China and India are richer and more powerful. The Potus needs a hegemony cure, rather fast, because he’s lost the plot in the Middle East through the failure of the ‘eat your own vomit’ policy of using proxy violent extremist terrorists , and lost global supremacy to the Far East on the moral superiority stakes at the United Nations.
Q: is the lying through your teeth diplomacy of USUKIS and its allies the same as dyeing the male baby hairs, i.e. pure vanity?
Small point: the BBC website insists on stating twice that Aitkenhead said that the chemical agent at issue “was likely to have been deployed by a state actor”. Actually, the word he used was “create”, not “deploy“. You have to wonder whether the journalist or editor concerned was deliberately changing his meaning or whether they were just very, very shoddy.
Before you can deploy you have to create. Great find, make screenshots, save web-page, etc. the usual.
Anyone in the media spotlight who follows the official narrative should ask themselves one question.
Am I willing to put my reputation on the line by believing Boris, a man whose relationship with the truth is disturbing at the best of times?
Simple really.
They have no reputation or integrity to protect. That’s why they hire them. They are actors reading from a script.
To any and all.
Considering the OPCW had now been rendered a paper tiger. And since diplomacy is dead, and we’re in the era of ‘Anything goes’. And further seeing as to how cartoonish lies fifteen years ago led to a disastrous war, the perpetrators of which are still walking about scot-free:
The Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Salisbury NHS Trust has stated, in a letter to the Times, that:
“…no patient has experienced nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury”.
Now that should give us the clue we are looking for.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/jeremy-corbyn-sergei-skripal-theresa-may-novichok-russia-spy-poisoning-moscow-a8288826.html
“A senior government minister and his department have been caught out in falsehoods, and those falsehoods have underpinned a foreign policy track that pulled dozens of other countries in behind us. This would seem to me to be a resigning matter for the foreign secretary – especially as it entails a fault – the fault of truth-bending – on which he has form. If the claims made by the UK about Russia and the Skripals show more signs of unravelling, then more heads must roll. The heads of the two intelligence services – MI5 and MI6 – whose predecessors should have had to resign over Iraq – and who come under the auspices of the Foreign Office.”
It seems the Indy is attempting balanced coverage.
Craig, just a quick one to say well done on your encounter with Burley this afternoon. She really is a nasty piece of work but can’t cope with anyone who doesn’t buckle under her persistent rudeness.